Georgia Bulldogs Glenn Schumann speculation grows amid ESPN report, Shane Beamer comments Florida State reportedly ‘focused’ on hiring Georgia defensive coordinator to be head coach. Share Georgia coach Glenn Schumann — pictured during a Dawg Walk in 2023 — has been the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator since 2022 and has been at UGA since December 2015. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

By Connor Riley 19 minutes ago

Things are going well for Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann right now. So well, he might soon be running his own program. According to an ESPN report, Florida State “is focused” on Schumann as the school’s next head coach. The Seminoles parted ways with Mike Norvell on Nov. 1. The report comes after South Carolina coach Shane Beamer was captured on video telling Schumann “I hope that FSU thing works out if that’s what you want,” following Georgia’s 34-6 win over South Carolina on Saturday night. Related Story Even not at its best, No. 1 Georgia looks like championship material November 22, 2026 Schumann has been connected to other jobs before, most notably North Carolina following the 2024 season.

Schumann was hired as Georgia’s inside linebackers coach in December2015. It was his first on-field coaching job after having previously worked as an analyst at Alabama. He’s been Georgia’s defensive coordinator since the 2022 season.

Through Georgia’s first 11 games of the season, the Bulldogs rank in the top 10 in sacks, rushing defense, scoring defense and yards per play allowed. “Yeah, coach Schumann’s all about ball,” Georgia defensive back Khalil Barnes said of Schumann earlier this month. “He really loves it, but it’s not so much about loving ball because of the outcome. He really enjoys the process. He really enjoys having to try to scheme up teams and figure out how to beat them, how to put us in positions to succeed. “He loves seeing his players succeed. And I don’t know, I really enjoy being around him just because, again, he pushes us to levels that sometimes we don’t even know if we can do that. We don’t know if that might be the best thing for us, but at the end of the day, he has our best interest at heart.”

Schumann dhas family ties to Florida State, as his grandfather, Jack Haskin, was on the coaching staff of the school’s first football team in 1947.

Florida State recently hired a new athletic director in Jeff Purinton, who worked at Alabama during Schumann’s time with the school.