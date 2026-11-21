With high stakes, strong personalities and powerful programs overflowing the Georgia high school football ecosystem, you never know what you’ll run across in the GHSA playoffs.
That may count triple for the Red Elephants of Gainesville.
A year ago, the school became the story of the postseason after it engaged the GHSA in a legal battle to overturn suspensions of 34 team members from an on-field fight with players from Brunswick in a playoff game.
This postseason, Gainesville has drawn attention after athletic director Adam Lindsey made demeaning comments about potential playoff opponent Jackson County in an athletic department podcast and expressed his wish to “hang 50 on them in their home stadium.”
The comments created a tempest within high school football circles after Lindsey’s comments spread when the Gainesville-Jackson County matchup materialized in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
With that backdrop, the on-field drama unfolded Friday night in Hoschton on the northeast edge of suburban Atlanta.
“I thought (Lindsey’s comments) were classless and I thought it was poor representation on Gainesville, because I think the world of (Red Elephants coach) Santavious Bryant and I think the world of their team,” Mobbs told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And their team was nothing but class all night long. And it’s unfortunate that (Lindsey) represents Gainesville High School.”
Lindsey, who declined a request for comment from the AJC at the game, may have had motivation for his unsporting comments, which were made on the Oct. 30 episode of Gainesville’s “Behind the G” podcast.
In December 2025, days after Gainesville and the GHSA resolved their confrontation over the player suspensions, Jackson County successfully motioned for the GHSA to move the powerhouse Red Elephants out of Jackson County’s Region 8-6A and into the loaded Region 7-6A.
The switch was made after Lindsey had first been able to successfully appeal to move Gainesville out of the stacked Region 7 and into Region 8. Lindsey’s assessment of Jackson County may have been a pronounced needling.
On the podcast, Lindsey said of the potential meeting with Jackson County that “I will pay money for that to happen because I truly and honestly believe Jackson County is nowhere near as good as people make them think they are, and I’d love to go over there and hang 50 on them in their home stadium.”
GHSA bylaw 2.71 states, “GHSA-member schools are required to conduct all relationships with other schools in a spirit of good sportsmanship.
As a longtime coach in the state wrote in a text message to the AJC, “Sometimes adults get in the way.”
The Red Elephants, loaded with no fewer than eight seniors committed to power-conference schools, were jolted by junior wide receiver Doyle Morrison.
He returned a first-quarter punt 72 yards for the game’s opening score, caught a slant pass from Clemson-bound quarterback Kharim Hughley (back from an absence with an ankle injury) and broke tackles for a 26-yard touchdown reception, and then added a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as Gainesville went into halftime ahead 21-0.
“We all make each other better at the end of the day,” Morrison said. “The whole summer, we all compete in practice. Spring, we competed and now we’re just putting it together as a team during the season, looking at making a run at state.”
Two more Gainesville touchdowns in the third quarter, a 38-yard scoring run by running back Dwight Lewis Jr. and a 26-yard interception return for a score by defensive lineman Demarcus Simmons, made the score 35-0 with 6:14 to play in the third quarter.
Jackson County had gained three first downs by run or pass to that point. The outcome seemed assured. The home side of the stands began to empty.
But then Jackson County scored three rapid-fire touchdowns in the remaining six-plus minutes of the third quarter with the aid of a successful onside kick and a fistful of Gainesville penalties — a 69-yard run by quarterback Ben Musser, and touchdown runs of 44 and 46 yards by running back Daylan Maxwell.
That was as far as the rally got. Gainesville ran out the final 6:20 of the fourth quarter to secure the win.
“Credit to (Gainesville),” Mobbs, the Jackson County coach, said. “And then I don’t know if we caught fire in the second half or what it was, but I think it showed what we’re made of.”
In Mobbs’ fourth season, Jackson County (11-1) posted its second 11-win season in a row after one winning season between 1993 and 2023. In Bryant’s first year, Gainesville (9-3) advances to its fourth quarterfinal in the past five years. The Red Elephants will face Region 7 rival Milton, the No. 6 seed.