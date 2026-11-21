AJC Varsity After ‘classless’ remarks, playoff drama has found Gainesville once again The comments created a tempest within high school football circles. Share Jackson County coach Korey Mobbs (left) yells at Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey after the second round of the GHSA Class 6A state playoffs at Jackson County High School on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Hoschton. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 42 minutes ago

With high stakes, strong personalities and powerful programs overflowing the Georgia high school football ecosystem, you never know what you’ll run across in the GHSA playoffs. That may count triple for the Red Elephants of Gainesville. A year ago, the school became the story of the postseason after it engaged the GHSA in a legal battle to overturn suspensions of 34 team members from an on-field fight with players from Brunswick in a playoff game. This postseason, Gainesville has drawn attention after athletic director Adam Lindsey made demeaning comments about potential playoff opponent Jackson County in an athletic department podcast and expressed his wish to “hang 50 on them in their home stadium.”

Related Story Friday recap: Grayson finds its groove; 3 teams make 1st quarterfinals in history November 21, 2026 The comments created a tempest within high school football circles after Lindsey’s comments spread when the Gainesville-Jackson County matchup materialized in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. With that backdrop, the on-field drama unfolded Friday night in Hoschton on the northeast edge of suburban Atlanta. No. 5 Gainesville scored a 35-21 win over the previously undefeated No. 6 Panthers. After the game, Jackson County coach Korey Mobbs had animated words with Lindsey, who actually served as Jackson County’s AD before moving to Gainesville.

“I thought (Lindsey’s comments) were classless and I thought it was poor representation on Gainesville, because I think the world of (Red Elephants coach) Santavious Bryant and I think the world of their team,” Mobbs told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And their team was nothing but class all night long. And it’s unfortunate that (Lindsey) represents Gainesville High School.”

Lindsey, who declined a request for comment from the AJC at the game, may have had motivation for his unsporting comments, which were made on the Oct. 30 episode of Gainesville’s “Behind the G” podcast.

Related Story Breaking down every second round game in the 2026 GHSA football playoffs November 19, 2026 In December 2025, days after Gainesville and the GHSA resolved their confrontation over the player suspensions, Jackson County successfully motioned for the GHSA to move the powerhouse Red Elephants out of Jackson County’s Region 8-6A and into the loaded Region 7-6A. The switch was made after Lindsey had first been able to successfully appeal to move Gainesville out of the stacked Region 7 and into Region 8. Lindsey’s assessment of Jackson County may have been a pronounced needling. On the podcast, Lindsey said of the potential meeting with Jackson County that “I will pay money for that to happen because I truly and honestly believe Jackson County is nowhere near as good as people make them think they are, and I’d love to go over there and hang 50 on them in their home stadium.”

GHSA bylaw 2.71 states, “GHSA-member schools are required to conduct all relationships with other schools in a spirit of good sportsmanship. As a longtime coach in the state wrote in a text message to the AJC, “Sometimes adults get in the way.”

Related Story Onside kick call helps North Gwinnett hang on to eliminate Westlake November 21, 2026 And so the teams met Friday night in front of packed stands at Panther Stadium. A late-autumn breeze blew across the field. Fans rang cowbells. Before the game, fireworks exploded overhead. The schools’ excellent marching bands provided a vibrant soundtrack for third-seeded Jackson County and No. 14 seed Gainesville. The Red Elephants, loaded with no fewer than eight seniors committed to power-conference schools, were jolted by junior wide receiver Doyle Morrison.

He returned a first-quarter punt 72 yards for the game’s opening score, caught a slant pass from Clemson-bound quarterback Kharim Hughley (back from an absence with an ankle injury) and broke tackles for a 26-yard touchdown reception, and then added a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as Gainesville went into halftime ahead 21-0. “We all make each other better at the end of the day,” Morrison said. “The whole summer, we all compete in practice. Spring, we competed and now we’re just putting it together as a team during the season, looking at making a run at state.”

Related Story Maxwell projections: Lowndes, Gainesville favored in highly rated matchups November 18, 2026 Two more Gainesville touchdowns in the third quarter, a 38-yard scoring run by running back Dwight Lewis Jr. and a 26-yard interception return for a score by defensive lineman Demarcus Simmons, made the score 35-0 with 6:14 to play in the third quarter. Jackson County had gained three first downs by run or pass to that point. The outcome seemed assured. The home side of the stands began to empty. But then Jackson County scored three rapid-fire touchdowns in the remaining six-plus minutes of the third quarter with the aid of a successful onside kick and a fistful of Gainesville penalties — a 69-yard run by quarterback Ben Musser, and touchdown runs of 44 and 46 yards by running back Daylan Maxwell. That was as far as the rally got. Gainesville ran out the final 6:20 of the fourth quarter to secure the win. “Credit to (Gainesville),” Mobbs, the Jackson County coach, said. “And then I don’t know if we caught fire in the second half or what it was, but I think it showed what we’re made of.”

In Mobbs’ fourth season, Jackson County (11-1) posted its second 11-win season in a row after one winning season between 1993 and 2023. In Bryant’s first year, Gainesville (9-3) advances to its fourth quarterfinal in the past five years. The Red Elephants will face Region 7 rival Milton, the No. 6 seed. Related Story Second-half surge, late field goal give Milton win over Gainesville October 24, 2026 When the two met earlier this season in region play, Gainesville led 24-7 before losing 49-46. “Everything’s a learning process, so we’ll learn the lessons,” Bryant said. “We’ve learned the lessons that we took in that game. Now it’s time to learn some new ones.” If you’re wondering, Lindsey also addressed a possible Milton matchup in the podcast. “Clearly, we need to play them again,” he said. “We need to set the record straight.”