Ken Sugiura Rob Manfred’s pandering cheapens MLB’s salary-cap bargaining Surprise! Despite what he says, this one is not for the fans. Share Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. (Ron Blum/AP).

By Ken Sugiura 31 minutes ago

Good news, Braves fans. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is acting on your behalf in negotiating for a salary cap and floor. He said so himself! “There’s plenty of room for compromise, but there’s one thing that I will not compromise, and that’s the issue that we’re hearing from the vast majority of our fans,” Manfred said at a recent news conference. “They want a salary cap and floor, and on that we will not compromise. We are not prepared to tell 70% of our fans that they’re wrong on this issue.” Related Story BravesVision offseason programming begins Monday November 3, 2026 Who knew that Manfred was so focused on delivering what the fans want? And here we thought he was merely acting on behalf of the owners.

So, then, if he’s so dialed in on serving his customers, how about reducing the number of platforms that fans have to subscribe to in order to watch games on television? Last year, for instance, to see all of their team’s games, many Braves fans had to subscribe to cable, Apple TV and Peacock, and that’s if their pay-TV provider carried BravesVision. All this for a product that many used to get for free.

At a time when everything is getting more expensive and discretionary income is shrinking, something tells me that fans also have a strong opinion about having to shell out for multiple streaming services to watch their teams. If it helps, I conducted my own survey on X on Friday about fans’ thoughts on the number of platforms that MLB is on. As of Friday afternoon, it had a limited response — 160 voters.

But in a total non-shocker, 92.5% preferred having MLB on fewer platforms.

The commissioner is welcome to conduct his own survey and then act on behalf of the fans he doesn’t want to tell they’re wrong.

Or maybe Manfred should take a survey about how fans feel about unending increases in ticket prices and be unwilling to compromise on that, too. Something tells me that the results are going to find consensus far greater than 70%. He wouldn’t, obviously, and the reason is something that is green and folds, and we’re not talking about flexible turtles. Selling TV inventory to the likes of Apple TV, Peacock and Netflix brings in more revenue, and owners traditionally have adopted a hard-line pro-revenue stance.

Related Story After 10 games, is anyone else underwhelmed by Kevin Stefanski? November 16, 2026 MLB owners have sound reasons to implement a salary cap (as do the players for resisting it). The World Series championship won by the Milwaukee Brewers may have proved that small-market teams can compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, but that’s like saying a Group of Five conference team upsetting a power-conference team proves that small schools can compete with big schools. It may be possible, but it doesn’t mean the system is equitable. (Though on the other hand, limiting player compensation — which a salary cap would do — has its own problems.)

Manfred using fans to prop up the owners’ case is nothing more than pandering and feels very much like “Won’t someone think of the children?” All that’s missing is a commercial featuring Sally Struthers overlaid with Sarah McClachlan’s “I Will Remember You.” Fans’ support for a cap seems to be little more than a convenient convergence of interests for Manfred and MLB owners.