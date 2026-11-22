Michigan tight end Zack Marshall (83) celebrates after Michigan kicker Jacob Baggett, not pictured, made a field goal against UCLA in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Georgia strengthens grip on No. 1, UCLA and Indiana upset by unranked opponents

Georgia strengthens grip on No. 1, UCLA and Indiana upset by unranked opponents

College football’s season of upsets continued as the top two teams in the Big Ten fell to unranked underdogs.

UCLA fell from the ranks of the unbeaten in Ann Arbor, losing to Michigan 18-16 in triple overtime.

The Wolverines (6-5) capitalized on three Bruins turnovers for the upset win and handed the Bruins (10-1) their first loss of the season.

Defending national champion and No. 8-ranked Indiana (9-2) was bitten by the upset bug, too, falling to Washington (7-4) in Seattle, 27-24 in overtime.

The SEC, meanwhile, is growing stronger by the moment in the CFP rankings, as its top teams took care of business: