AJC Varsity Friday recap: Grayson finds its groove; 3 teams make 1st quarterfinals in history Eliminated are No. 2 Calvary Day, No. 2 Thomasville, No. 3 Monroe Area, No. 3 Dublin, No. 4 Jefferson and No. 5 Lowndes. Share Erik S. Lesser for the AJC

By Todd Holcomb 30 minutes ago

Grayson put memories of a bad start behind it, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Mount Vernon and Randolph-Clay made the quarterfinals for the first time in history, and Jeff Davis and Taylor County made it for the first time this century with victories Friday in the second round of the football state playoffs. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Woodward Academy, Dalton, Mary Persons, Stephens County, Dodge County and Christian Heritage also made news as unranked teams beating Top 10 opponents. Tucker, Benedictine, Greater Atlanta Christian and Swainsboro joined Grayson as a Top 10 team that defeated a higher-ranked opponent. Grayson, the preseason No. 3 team — but ranked No. 10 because of its 2-3 start and 7-4 record — beat No. 5 Lowndes 42-14. Grayson’s streak of four region titles ended this season, but its streak of reaching elite eights is now nine, the longest in the highest classification. Grayson is led by first-year coach Greg Carswell. Lowndes’ coach is Adam Carter, who led Grayson to a 2020 state title.

Other highly ranked teams that lost Friday were No. 2 Calvary Day in Private, No. 2 Thomasville in Class 2A, No. 3 Monroe Area in Class 4A, No. 3 Dublin in Class 2A and No. 4 Jefferson in Class 5A and No. 5 Lowndes in 7A. Leading the history makers was KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, an Atlanta school that defeated Hephzibah 14-13 in a Class 3A game between teams having their best seasons in years if ever. Neither had won a playoff game until last week. KIPP Atlanta first played a varsity game in 2013. Mount Vernon beat Savannah Christian 28-17 in Class 4A-2A Private. Mount Vernon, a Sandy Springs team coached by former Georgia star Terrence Edwards, started football in 2006. Randolph-Clay, the other first-time quarterfinalist, is 12-0 after beating No. 10 Schley County 36-28 in Class A. Randolph-Clay is a southwest Georgia school that hadn’t had a winning season since 2016.

Jeff Davis, No. 4 in Class 2A, is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1990 after a 37-12 victory over Laney. Taylor County, No. 4 in Class 1A, beat Warren County 36-20 to make the quarterfinals for the first time since 1998.

Woodward Academy beat No. 7 Sequoyah 31-24 in Class 6A and stands as the only quarterfinals to win as an underdog in both rounds. Woodward upset No. 10 Hughes in the first round. Dodge County beat No. 2 Thomasville 35-31 as an 11-point underdog in 2A, and Stephens County beat No. 6 Hart County 35-34 as a 9-point underdog in 3A. Stephens also beat Hart as an underdog Oct. 2. The other winning underdogs Friday were Swainsboro over No. 3 Dublin 13-7 in Class 2A; Christian Heritage over No. 8 Wesleyan 24-21 in Private; Mary Persons over No. 3 Monroe Area 41-35 in Class 4A; and Mitchell County over Trion 38-27 in Class 1A. Next week’s quarterfinals offer several key matchups, including No. 2 Creekside at Thomas County Central in 6A (both teams won state titles last season); No. 3 Marist at No. 2 Blessed Trinity in Class 5A; and No. 1 Buford at No. 4 Valdosta in Class 7A.

Unranked teams that beat top-10 teams: