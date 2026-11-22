Atlanta Braves Tarik Skubal becomes Braves’ NL East rival with Mets He gives the Mets a No. 1 starter who can match the Braves’ Chris Sale and the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez. Share Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal works against an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of Game 1 of a National League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 18 minutes ago

The Braves will be seeing a lot of Tarik Skubal over the next decade. Skubal, a multi-time Cy Young winner, signed a nine-year, $450 million deal with the Mets on Sunday, according to multiple reports (first by MLB insider Jon Heyman). The Mets prioritized acquiring a No. 1 starter to place atop their budding rotation, and they get one of the best on a historic contract. Skubal, 30, is perhaps the game’s premier starting pitcher. He won consecutive Cy Young Awards with the Tigers in 2024 and 2025, also placing top 10 in MVP voting in those seasons. Skubal owns a 2.47 ERA in 103 starts since the start of the 2023 campaign. He’s struck out an average of 218.3 hitters per season over the past three seasons. His high-end performance, consistency, strikeout propensity and competitiveness make him a foundational player who could one day end up in Cooperstown.

Related Story Braves make roster decisions on six arbitration-eligible players November 21, 2026 It always seemed Boras Corporation would get their client an unprecedented commitment. Skubal’s looming free agency led the Tigers to shop him at the trade deadline this past season. The Braves were among the interested parties, making a sizable pool of their best prospects available, but Detroit traded him to the Dodgers, where he was supposed to make the two-time reigning champs invincible. Skubal had a 2.61 ERA in 10 regular season starts back in his native Southern California. He helped the Dodgers eliminate the Braves in the National League Division Series, but they were swept by the eventual champion Brewers in the NL Championship Series. The Mets were long considered the favorites for Skubal, thanks to their need and owner Steve Cohen’s seemingly endless pockets. The Dodgers reportedly preferred signing him to a shorter commitment, and while competing on an All-Star-laden roster near his hometown was surely appealing, Skubal was positioned to command a deal that the Dodgers didn’t seem to have an appetite to do. Toronto and San Diego also reportedly met with Skubal. He was far and away the top free agent of this class and the top free-agent starter since Gerrit Cole in 2019.

Related Story Braves make moves before roster protection deadline November 18, 2026 Skubal’s deal blew past Yoshinobu Yamamoto (an international free agent from Japan) by $125 million as the richest contract for a starter in history. It’s the second time in three winters that the Mets signed a free agent to a record deal after giving outfielder Juan Soto a 15-year, $765 million contract before the 2025 campaign.

Now, Skubal becomes a Braves nemesis. He was 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in two starts against the Braves with Detroit. He held the Braves to one run over six innings, striking out seven and walking two, in his six-inning outing against them in Game 1 of the NLDS. He gives the Mets a No. 1 starter who can match the Braves’ Chris Sale and the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez. The Mets will view their rotation as a strength, with Skubal fronting a group that includes the emerging Nolan McLean, Christian Scott and Zac Thornton. All are pre-arbitration. New York also has veteran Sean Manaea and could pursue another starter. The team almost certainly will want to add to its offense and bullpen as well. After a disastrous first half, the Mets went 34-31 after the All-Star break, which led them to hire interim manager Andy Green on a full-time basis. There will once again be excitement in Queens that the Mets can develop into a consistent contender. Expectations should be high as the club has some promising young talent — including outfielder A.J. Ewing, who just received an eight-year, $95 million contract — and star headliners to go alongside it. Related Story Why the Atlanta Braves worked quickly to sign relief pitcher Evan Phillips November 17, 2026 Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos recently complimented the organization on “The Show” podcast with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman, noting that their combination of youth and resources should make the Mets a “force” moving forward.

The Mets will pay around $133 million annually for the trio of Soto, Skubal and Francisco Lindor through 2031, after which the latter comes off the books. The team’s blossoming youth will be counted upon to offset some of that cost. Note that MLB’s financial landscape could look different when the league and players return from what’s expected to be a lengthy lockout that would begin in early December.