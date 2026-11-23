Georgia Bulldogs Weekend Reflections: FSU targets Schumann despite bad track record for Smart’s ex-aides Also: Panthers take control of NFC South, Georgia Tech has QB issues, Hawks earn good win. Share Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon Dan Lanning embrace at the end of the game after Georgia defeated Oregon 49-3 in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Lanning is the only home run head coach hire among Smart's ex-assistants. (Curtis Compton/)

By Michael Cunningham 1 hour ago

It’s obvious why Florida State’s coach search is (per ESPN) “focused” on Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. Schumann’s defense is elite again this year after it was below Georgia standards during his first two years as DC. Schumann has worked 11 seasons for Kirby Smart at Georgia and spent eight seasons on Nick Saban’s Alabama staff. That’s a good track record and a great pedigree. Schumann has run a great defense and saw up close how to build championship programs. Every prominent Power Four program with an opening should consider him. Related Story Glenn Schumann speculation grows amid ESPN report, Shane Beamer comments November 22, 2026 But if Schumann gets one of those jobs, his new employer will be trying to beat the odds on successful hires for Smart’s ex-aides.

Smart might be the best college coach in the nation. His coaching tree has been barren, with one exception. Dan Lanning has done great at Oregon. Shane Beamer has done OK at South Carolina. That’s pretty much it for long-term successes among the six Smart staffers who departed to become head coaches. Sam Pittman left for Arkansas in December 2019 and produced two good years before it went downhill. Pittman was 14-29 in SEC games when he got fired.

Mel Tucker was 5-7 at Colorado, then had one 11-2 season and three losing ones at Michigan State. Tucker was 12-13 in the Big Ten when MSU fired him for cause after sexual harassment allegations against him became public.

Fran Brown was 10-3 in his first year at Syracuse and 8-15 since. Dell McGee is 9-26 at Georgia State (6-17 if you exclude his first year, when he was hired very late in the offseason).

Beamer has talked a lot about winning big at South Carolina. He hasn’t backed it up. Beamer is 39-35 overall but 20-29 in the SEC with one winning league record out of six years. Lanning is the one home-run hire among Smart’s ex-aides. Oregon was in good shape when Lanning took over from Mario Cristobal. The Ducks are on another level with Lanning. Lanning is 56-11 with a Big Ten title and two playoff bids. The Ducks lost to the eventual national champion both years. They have two more playoff victories than Georgia during that span.

Maybe Schumann’s long tenure under Smart will give him a better shot at success as a head coach. His 11 years on Smart’s staff are more than any of the six assistants who left. McGee was at Georgia for eight years (one as run game coordinator), Pittman and Lanning for four (three as DC for the latter) and Tucker for three (all as DC). Brown and Beamer spent two seasons working for Smart.

FSU has a lot to offer Schumann in addition to its location in fertile recruiting territory and membership in the ACC, weakest among the Power Four conferences. Front Office Sports reports that FSU is putting together a plan to “compete financially in player acquisition” after firing Mike Norvell on Nov. 1. Panthers control NFC South The Panthers have won back-to-back games for just the second time this season. That’s good enough to move them two games clear of the pack in the NFL’s relegation zone, also known as the NFC South. It’s annoying to be forced to take the Panthers (5-5) seriously. They’ve been outscored by 15 points for the season. Every other NFL division leader has a point differential of plus-12 or better.

One byproduct of Carolina’s fraudulence is equally irritating. The Falcons (3-7) will say they are in the division race late into the season and they’ll be right, even though the Falcons aren’t good. The same goes for the Buccaneers (3-7) and Saints (3-7). Actually, the Bucs might have a legitimate claim to being a decent team.

Tampa Bay has a plus-14 scoring differential. The Bucs lost 31-21 to the Lions on Sunday, but all their other defeats were by margins of seven points or less. They blew out the Panthers and shut out the Falcons. Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield’s health could be an issue. He still appears to have trouble gripping the ball after missing three games because of a dislocated thumb. Mayfield reportedly also has plantar fasciitis after suffering a foot injury in Week 9. But the schedule works in Tampa Bay’s favor. The Bucs still have four division games left. A QB with one good hand and one good foot might be enough to win at least two of them. Georgia Tech’s QB issues It was always going to be difficult for Georgia Tech to compete against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in Athens. Now, the Yellow Jackets are facing the nightmarish scenario of facing the Bulldogs with a third-string quarterback. AJC Tech beat writer Fletcher Page reports that Grady Adamson won’t play against Georgia. He suffered a broken collarbone during Saturday’s loss to Pitt. Albert Mendoza’s status is up in the air after he also got knocked out of that game with an injury.

If Mendoza doesn’t play, then Graham Knowles is next QB up. Knowles has played in two games over two seasons with one pass attempt (an 84-yard touchdown). According to 247 Sports, Tech was the only Power 4 program to offer Knowles a scholarship out of high school. Tech’s two-quarterback rotation featured Mendoza as passer and Adamson as runner. It worked well at Clemson. Hardly anything worked for the Jackets against Wake until they were hopelessly behind. Wake beat Tech 50-29 after throttling down when leading 50-15. The odds are high that the Bulldogs will also get a chance to take it easy against Tech. Georgia was a 36-point favorite in the early lines posted Sunday night. Weekend Predictions were 7-4 A so-so performance for my NFL picks against the spread was mitigated by a 5-2 mark on college games. I jumped off the Georgia ATS bandwagon too soon and put too much faith in UCLA at Michigan’s Big House. My Wake -20½ pick depended on the Jackets getting a stop in the final three minutes. This understandably made me nervous. But Wake’s backups did not break a big play for a score and ran out the clock.