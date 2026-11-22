Atlanta Hawks Hawks stifle Pistons to start fourth quarter, win fourth straight game The win moved the Hawks into third place in the Eastern Conference standings. Share Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (left) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (right) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Lauren Williams 28 minutes ago

The Hawks’ bench saved the day to help deliver a 107-97 win over the Pistons on Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena. It’s the team’s fourth straight win and eighth in its last 10 games. The win moved the Hawks into third place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks overcame a third quarter where the Pistons outscored them 33-23 and held them to just eight field goals. But with some strong defense from team’s bench in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, they opened on an 18-0 run and completely took control. Related Story Hawks take care of business, down Hornets in third straight win November 21, 2026 Quick stats: Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 27 points on 6-of-10 shooting from 3. Corey Kispert led the bench with 18 points on 4-of-10 shooting from 3, while Lu Dort had 16 points and 7 rebounds. Dyson Daniels had 14 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and two blocks.

Big swing The Hawks did not start the second half with the right energy and by the time the starters checked out near the end of the third quarter, they trailed the Pistons 77-66. But the Hawks’ second unit, which has come up big over the last four games, changed the momentum. Related Story ‘He loves being here’: Onyeka Okongwu makes his mark as Hawks’ building block November 21, 2026 They didn’t allow the Pistons to gain any further ground by the end of the third. Then Aaron Wiggins, Daniels and Dort made three consecutive layups, with Dort drawing a foul on his.

Kispert hit a 3 to cut the Hawks’ deficit to one, then Dort made a 3 to give them a two-point lead with just over eight minutes to play in the game. The Hawks never allowed the Pistons to gain control of the game.

Related Story Dort, Wiggins return to OKC and deliver from 3 as Hawks down Thunder November 19, 2026 Highlight play Flemings looked like he hadn’t missed a beat after a two-game absence. The rookie snatched the ankles of defenders and had them touching earth with his dribbles and crossovers.

With 6:51 to play in the first quarter, Flemings got a switch off a screen onto former Hawks big John Collins. He drove in from the wing and pulled up. Collins, though, kept going and lost his footing then Flemings drained the jumper from midrange. Flemings dropped another defender with 7:17 to play in the second quarter. The 19-year-old raced downhill after a live rebound and drew 3 defenders right inside the 3-point line. He then dribbled right by the crowd, losing his original defender on the fall then went straight to the basket for a dunk.