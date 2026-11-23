AJC Varsity Randolph-Clay football’s remarkable success overseen by ‘their guardian angel’ This is already the most successful season in school history, but it’s one that began with tragedy. Share Randolph-Clay coach Charles Truitt talks with his team after the Red Devils advanced to the Class A quarterfinals. (Gabe Burns/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 1 hour ago

CUTHBERT — These Red Devils have an angel on their shoulders. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? The miraculous is unfolding in Cuthbert, a quaint Southwest Georgia town outside Albany. There’s a football stadium down there sequestered off SR 266, invisible to the passerby but a hallowed cathedral to the 3,000-some folks who proudly call this home. That modest venue, tucked behind the school pillars and nestled among oak and pine, is hosting perhaps the most remarkable sports story in Georgia. Randolph-Clay is fresh off its first undefeated regular season in program history and surging through the playoffs. It annihilated Telfair in the first round and ousted Schley 36-28 on Friday. This is already the most successful season in school history, but it’s one that began with tragedy.

Related Story Randolph-Clay keeps historic season going, earns AJC Varsity Team of the Week October 27, 2026 Just before the season, assistant coach Brenton Truitt was killed in a car accident. He was 29 years old. Brenton was the son of head coach Charles Truitt, spending three years on his father’s staff as they strived to make a winner. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t shed tears thinking about him not being out there with us,” Charles told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “(Our players) stated before the season that they are going to play hard in his memory. There hasn’t been a game or a time that’s gone by that I haven’t felt that. “They dedicated this season in his honor.”

Those who knew Brenton remark about his intelligence, personability and enthusiasm. He loved Randolph-Clay. He loved dynamic defense. He embraced shaping the youth — he’d even just gotten a teaching job. Charles appreciated how his son more easily related to players. He was an inspirational figure who bettered those around him.

He was also a bit clairvoyant. He shared days before his death that he believed this team was ripe for an emergence.

“Every game, we play for him,” quarterback Rae’shawn Clyde told The AJC. “It’s been surreal. After the tragedy that happened, we’ve been together. He’d be so proud. He told us this year that we’d (win) and we have to make it come true.” Related Story South Ga. coach shares how 4-0 team is nearing 1st winning season since 2016 September 17, 2026 Consider how unfathomable this ascension has been. Randolph-Clay was 4-5-1 a year ago, which was a decent season given their track record. They were 13-65 in the eight years prior. They hadn’t had a winning season since 2016. This was a Class A punching bag. Yet Brenton saw reason to believe Randolph-Clay would soon be delivering blows.

“When he first got there, he was thinking the team didn’t have any heart,” Brenton’s mother, Floria Truitt, told the AJC. “He said, ‘Mama, this team doesn’t have any heart. I have to figure out a way to make them have heart and know what they’re doing in the game.’ “This year, he told me, ‘I believe we’re finally getting some heart. We’re going to have a good season.’ He really cared for the young men. He was getting ready to start working at Randolph-Clay, and I think he was going to be a very good coach and teacher there. He just never got the chance with the teacher part.”

The Devils bonded over losing their beloved coach. It’s been fuel for them in practice. It’s been apparent during their games; there aren’t many teams in the state hustling more than the one in Cuthbert. “It brought us together, and now we fight together,” defensive back Jordan Howard said. “I can’t begin to tell you how close we got off that situation.” They have “C.B.T.” decals on the back of their helmet to honor Truitt’s memory. Their opponents also acknowledged the tragedy pregame when Randolph-Clay played on the road, which Charles appreciated.

Related Story He lost his son just before the season, but Friday nights are still their bond October 1, 2026 The Truitts lost their other son Brandon, also 29, in 2022. Life has continued testing them, but they’ve leaned on their faith and a community that’s strongly supported them. “We know we have prayers and people who are praying for us all the time, keeping us standing up right,” Charles said. “It’s been a big plus because we know the only reason we’re moving around at night is because of faith, because of prayer. If not for that, I can’t see myself coaching. I can’t see myself doing much of anything if it wasn’t for that.”

Charles misses those pregame conversations with his son. They’d discuss their approach and make any necessary last-minute tweaks, but more than anything it was enjoying the calm before the storm. It was an opportunity to relax before stress took over, to maintain perspective before thrusting oneself into the football realm. “I still have a talk with him, just not in person — from heaven,” Charles said. Those around Randolph-Clay talk plenty about divine influence these days. Randolph-Clay knocked around Schley, which scored twice in the waning minutes to make the game appear closer than it was. The Devils even had a pair of defensive scores. “(Coach Truitt) would’ve loved that,” said Howard, who had a pick-six. “He would’ve probably felt out of the world, jumping up and down.”

Related Story Each playoff team’s most recent quarterfinal appearance; 3 are first-timers November 23, 2026 This is uncharted territory for this charming town. It adores football like any other rural southern community, but it hasn’t experienced it from the penthouse view. There’s palpable buzz around the area. Pop into any of the old-timey stores along Main Street or grab a meal at Townhouse Restaurant — the local watering hole — and one will overhear giddy conversation about these Devils. To achieve a 12-0 campaign and reach the quarterfinals for the first time — with legitimate hopes for more — sure does feel like something of divine intervention. “I couldn’t have (seen this), I’m just going to be honest with you,” Charles said. Those in Cuthbert say Brenton is smiling upon the turnaround he predicted. His fingerprints are all over this breakout. They believe he’s still uplifting his team as they approach football immortality.