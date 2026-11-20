Atlanta Hawks ‘He loves being here’: Onyeka Okongwu makes his mark as Hawks’ building block He has adapted his game every season and has developed into one of the team’s most impactful players. Share Onyeka Okongwu was the No. 6 overall selection in the 2020 draft and he's stuck with the Hawks, becoming their longest-tenured current player. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 11 minutes ago

The NBA is a league of change. For the Hawks, there hasn’t exactly been a lot of stability within the franchise over the last five years. But veteran Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu remained a steady presence, anchoring the ship in the surges of uncertainty and upheaval. “I think it’s just his willingness to adapt,” Hawks All-Star Jalen Johnson, one of Okongwu’s closest friends on the team, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think he’s been through; I think this is his third coach now, (and a) different front office. “There’s a lot of changes that goes on in the NBA, and for him to remain the constant, it says a lot about him just having the same energy every day, same personality every day. Nothing changes him. Never too high, never too low. So, yeah, I think a lot of people from this team can learn from how he just carries himself.”

Every year, NBA teams search for the right combination of players and personnel that can help win a championship. More than half the teams in the league have retained greater than 70% of their roster minutes from the previous year. In the midst of it all, those teams identify players who connect the roster on or off the court and sometimes both. For the Hawks, Okongwu has adapted his game every season and has developed into one of the team’s most impactful players. It’s why, through three coaches, three general managers and a rotation of players, Okongwu remains one of just two players who were on the team during the Hawks’ run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

Onyeka Okongwu (17) is one of two players remaining from the Hawks squad that made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

“He’s one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever been around,” Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh told the AJC. “He’s a guy that, like, could score more if he wanted to. He could put up more shots, but he’s trying to get his team involved so he can win.

“He’s one of our best passers and the screen-setting, the ability just to come in and change a game. His spacing, too, is really, really important, and I feel like he’s been pretty good with us ever since I got here. He’s been awesome, and the continuity is really integral to what we’re trying to build here.” This season, Okongwu has been the second-most-impactful player for the Hawks behind Dyson Daniels, according to Cleaning the Glass. Related Story Dort, Wiggins return to OKC and deliver from 3 as Hawks down Thunder November 19, 2026 But Okongwu, who turns 26 in December, didn’t become one of the team’s most important players overnight. And if you’d asked him before the 2020 NBA draft what his future in the NBA would look like, he wouldn’t have known what to imagine.

“That was COVID,” Okongwu said when asked of draft night. “I was back in my hometown area (of Los Angeles). “It was cool. I remember, well, first I didn’t know where I was going. So I remember I got hurt like two weeks before the draft. I had a problem with my toe. So, I didn’t know if teams were kind of like, getting scared off or whatever.

“So I had no idea where I was being drafted.” Of course, the Hawks didn’t get scared off and took Okongwu with the sixth-overall pick behind, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball, Patrick Williams and Isaac Okoro. Of the five players ahead of Okongwu, just two remain on their original teams. “I really did not think I was gonna go to the Hawks,” Okongwu said. “(Their reps) came to see me three weeks before, and I had to talk to them. I mean, no workouts, no nothing. So I just thought they wanted just to get to know me or whatever. Then I found out they drafted me. I was pretty surprised. I thought I was going to either Cleveland or (Washington), either five or nine.”

Okongwu’s surprise also stemmed from the situation he was drafted into. The Hawks already had Clint Capela, John Collins and Bruno Fernando on the roster. Then they drafted him before acquiring Danilo Gallinari from the Thunder. “So I’m just like, in my head, ‘Damn, that’s a lot of bigs,’” Okongwu said. “And then we also had Nathan Knight, another rookie I was with. So yeah, it was a crowded frontcourt. So I just didn’t really know where I was going to fit in.”

‘Shooter in the corner’ During his rookie year, Okongwu played 50 games, including four starts, and averaged 12 minutes. He played in phases, often limited to the first half of games. Then the Hawks moved on from then-coach Lloyd Pierce, elevating Nate McMillan from an assistant, and Okongwu’s opportunities increased. He averaged 18 minutes during the Hawks’ playoff run. Under McMillan, Okongwu operated mostly in the paint, with roughly 78% of his shots coming at the rim. He didn’t take many jumpers his second season but by the end of it, he declared he would return the next year with a jump shot. And he did. Okongwu attempted 26% of his overall field goals from midrange and he had backed out to the corner to attempt shots from 3.

That season, the Hawks made another coaching change. They moved on from McMillan and hired Quin Snyder in Feb. 2023. The move sped up Okongwu’s development as a shooter, with Snyder’s system putting even more of an emphasis on 3-point shooting. Onyeka Okongwu has the second-most 3-pointers made (172) by a center since the start of last season. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC) “I’d say so, because back in high school and college, like I’d shoot the ball like, three mids, a little bit of 3,” Okongwu said of developing his long-range shooting. “And I always had touch. That’s my thing; that’s what I used to rely on myself. Yeah, my athleticism, definitely. But I always predicated my game on touch with both hands. So I always knew I had a touch to become a 3-point shooter.”

Since the start of the 2025-26 season, Okongwu has made 172 3-pointers, the second-most by a center in the NBA over that time, trailing only Hornets center Naz Reid (197). He has one of the highest 3-point shooting percentages among all centers in the last two seasons, at 36.9% (172-of-466). Plus, there have been several games where Okongwu’s shooting has come up big, including last season’s win over the Jazz. Okongwu took a career-high 15 3-point attempts. Related Story Hawks have to get creative at point guard as injuries pile up November 18, 2026 This season, Okongwu’s shooting from deep helped to push the Hawks past the Thunder after he knocked down four of his five in the first half. Okongwu credits the Hawks coaching staff, as well as his trainer, AJ Diggs, for helping him to develop the confidence to not only take wide-open 3s but also contested ones. “(Diggs) won’t take credit for it, but AJ definitely was the one to get me to believe that I can really shoot,” Okongwu said.

This season, 12% of Okongwu’s attempted 3s have happened with a defender within four to six feet. Roughly 2% have occurred with a defender within four feet. That’s up from 4% and 1%, respectively, two years ago. Okongwu has gone from making just four 3s in 2022-23 to 23 the following season, and increasing to 48 in 2024-25, with a jump to 144 last year, the most 3s by a Hawks center in a single season since at least 1979-80. “I’m always gonna play to my strengths and always gonna play to my team’s strengths,” Okongwu said. “I’ve always grown up playing in the dunker spot, playing for offensive rebounds, playing for drop-offs. “If my team needs me to do that, I can do it at a high level. At a certain point in my career, I was one of the best offensive rebounders in the NBA. Nowadays, I’m on the perimeter more. I shoot more 3s, so I don’t get the opportunity I used to play inside more, get offensive rebounds. “But that leads the way for me to shoot 3s, be a spacer. You know how crazy it is for me hearing other teams’ coaches talking about ‘shooter in the corner, shooter in the corner.’ It brings a smile to me hearing that. It’s crazy how I’m able to help my team in different ways.”

Making it all work While Okongwu’s shooting has drawn plenty of deserved attention, his passing has also quietly become one of his most valuable assets. It has allowed the Hawks to use him as a conduit in some of their schemes. According to the Hawks, he had 594 assist-points-created, the eighth-most by a center last season. He also averaged a career-high 3.1 assists per game. “O is a special person,” Snyder told the AJC. “I think he contributes to winning in so many ways. I think he contributes to the program. “The team is an organic thing, and O, his energy, his humor, his commitment, all those things, his unselfishness may be more than anything is something that you want to have modeled. “So to have someone that provides your group all those things and coaching staff, everybody. He’s just, he’s a very giving person, and you can see it by how he plays.”

Related Story Hawks Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins ready to face former squad November 18, 2026 Through 15 games this season, Okongwu has averaged 15 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal per game. But Okongwu’s lightheartedness off the court has become just as indispensable to the Hawks as his production on the court. “O is a big part of the culture here,” Saleh said. “And he comes in, he’s smiling, he’s laughing, making other people laugh, makes other people feel good. He’s an unbelievable human being. Without O, I don’t know where the culture goes.” But Okongwu has known when he needs to flip the switch. “I feel like in my younger years, I always felt like I was, don’t get me wrong, I love playing basketball,” Okongwu said. “I love it more than anything in the world right now. But when your whole life is just dedicated on trying to be perfect, trying to make sure you’re executing everything, just trying to be a perfectionist, it’s putting a lot of stress on yourself. You know what I mean?

“And I always feel like I don’t like that. I always feel like, obviously, this is my job. It’s what I love to do. But I always got to remember, it’s more to life than basketball, for one. You’ve got to make sure you’re happy with yourself. If you’re not, happy with yourself, you probably can’t be doing your job, playing basketball. And I just always feel like I’m even-keeled. I’m always gonna be like this.” So, Okongwu trusts his work and his game and keeps it light because he understands that’s what his teammates need. “No matter what you see from me, I’m going to be ready by 7 o’clock,” he said. Reading the game and understanding what his team needs has allowed Okongwu to now be the Hawks’ longest-tenured player. Besides former guard Trae Young (2018-26), Okongwu is the longest-tenured Hawk since Al Horford’s nine seasons (2007-16). Onyeka Okongwu is the longest-tenured Hawks player and has been one of the foundational pieces of their resurgence. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) Sticking with one team for so long isn’t an easy feat. Just 17 active players in the NBA have logged seven or more seasons with the club that drafted them. Of those players, eight of them have spent a decade or more.

So, Okongwu understands that having so many seasons with the Hawks has placed him in a leadership role, one that he has tried to embrace. “I’ll probably say like a few years ago, honestly,” Okongwu said. “I’ll probably say my fifth year because I remember we had traded away De’Andre (Hunter); we had traded away Bogi (Bogdan Bogdanovic). I’m looking at our side lineup. We had Zacch (Risacher), who was a rookie. Mo (Gueye) was in his second year, I believe, and Dyson had just gotten here, and he was in his third year. “And I’m just like, ‘Yo, I’m one of the older guys around here.’ So, I can’t look for anybody else for advice. I got to be the one out there giving advice. “So it just makes you want to grow up a little bit, be a vocal leader. And plus, I’m already cool with everybody on and off the court. So it makes it a lot easier. I have a great connection with the organization, coaches, the players. So it’s easier for me just to talk to everybody because I get along with everyone.” There’s no telling what the future holds for Okongwu. He became extension-eligible last month and has one year left on his rookie extension.