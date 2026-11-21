AJC Varsity Onside kick call helps North Gwinnett hang on to eliminate Westlake No. 8 Bulldogs survive second-half rally and advance to third round with a 35-28 victory Share North Gwinnett coach Eric Godfree and his team celebrates their 35-28 win over Westlake in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs on Nov. 20, 2026. (Photo by Stan Awtrey)

By Stan Awtrey 1 hour ago

The mood at the end of the field where North Gwinnett held court following their second-round Class 7A playoff game was light and joyful. Coach Eric Godfree even led the team in singing happy birthday to senior Harrison Johansen, who was celebrating his 18th. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? The No. 8-ranked Bulldogs had plenty to be thankful for after their 35-28 victory over No. 9 Westlake, particularly a favorable call by an official in the final minute that allowed them to retain possession and run out the clock. North Gwinnett (11-1) had a 35-14 lead with 1:17 remaining in the third quarter after senior Jake Godfree took a direct snap and scored on a 15-yard run, then ran for the two-point conversion.

But Westlake (9-3) scored a touchdown with 6:05 remaining on a 17-yard pass from Cannon Robinson to Avery Whitley and made it a one-touchdown game after Robinson scored on an 11-yard keeper to cut the lead to 35-28 with 1:17 remaining. The Lions appeared to have recovered the ensuing onside kick, but the officials ruled the ball had been touched before going the required 10 yards. The Westlake film crew said their video shows the ball went far enough before it was touched. The crew chief told Godfree that a Westlake player had prematurely brushed the ball. Westlake coach Keith Whitley said, “I think when the referees see it on film, we got the onside kick. But you’re on the road and you’re not going to get those calls, you’re just not. But, you know what, we’ll look back and see that we didn’t get out of our own way. They’re a good team, but let’s make them beat us. And we helped them a little bit and they took advantage of the opportunities.”

Trailing 27-14 at halftime, Westlake had to punt on its first possession of the second half and lost a good scoring chance when a pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by Ewan Glass. North Gwinnett scored only once in the second half but was adept at holding onto the ball and eating clock. And the Bulldogs’ defense made it as hard as possible for Westlake’s explosive attack.

North rushed for 340 yards and had three long touchdown runs negated because of holding penalties. Josiah Saunders had 91 yards and one touchdown, Wilson Taylor ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns and Stephen Brown ran for 87 yards. “We never did really get to totally take the game over,” Godfree said. “But the defense did a great job of bleeding slow in the fourth quarter. It took them a long time to score and there was no time on the clock at the end of the game.” Westlake quarterback Cannon Robinson completed 22 of 36 passes with one interception for 258 yards and one touchdown. Avery Whitley caught seven passes for 84 yards and one touchdown. The Westlake football team listened to coach Keith Whitley following its 35-28 playoff loss to North Gwinnett, Nov. 20, 20126, in Suwanee. (Photo by Stan Awtrey) “You got to play better ball,” coach Whitley said. “We gave up a punt return, had an interception in the red zone. You can’t do that against good football teams. I was proud that we didn’t quit. We had a chance to win it.”

North Gwinnett advances to play No. 2-ranked Carrollton in the third round, meaning the team gets to practice on Thanksgiving – a badge of honor for teams with championship aspirations. “Thanksgiving football is one of the most fun things,” Jake Godfree said. “It feels so surreal. You’re one of the only teams playing. There is no school. You’re coming out to work while everyone else is sitting at home. You’re playing big-time football. You get to eat a lot of food, watch football. It really is a true football week.” North Gwinnett set the pace for the frenetic first half by scoring in four plays, with Wilson Taylor running it in from the 5. Westlake punched back, scoring in four plays, when Christian Womack raced for a 41-yard touchdown, only to have North Gwinnett counter with a 72-yard touchdown run by Josiah Saunders to give the Bulldogs a 13-7. North Gwinnett scored again on Christian Jackson’s 48-yard punt return, but Westlake answered in two plays, finishing with a 31-yard touchdown from Cannon Robinson to Roscoe Hayes for his 10th receiving touchdown.