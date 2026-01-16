Georgia Tech picks up third tight end out of the transfer portal
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key, center, watches his team play BYU during the first half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
A third tight end intends to transfer to Georgia Tech for the 2026 season.
Gavin Harris, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior at New Mexico State, announced Thursday on X he will be joining the Yellow Jackets. Harris joins Yale tight end Spencer Mermans and Dartmouth tight end Chris Carbo as players who have pledged to transfer to Tech for 2026.
At New Mexico State in 2025, Harris caught 37 passes for 531 yards and a touchdown. He was an all-academic selection in Conference USA, first-team all-CUSA selection and HERO Sports Group of Five All-American.
A graduate of Judson High School in Converse, Texas, Harris spent his freshman season at Howard in Washington D.C. where he made 10 receptions for 153 yards and two scores. He then moved on to Central Michigan where he made 11 receptions for 173 yards and a score while also running in a 13-yard TD.
Harris played 715 offensive snaps for the Aggies last season and has logged almost 1,600 offensive plays in his college career.