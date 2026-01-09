Former Colorado, Louisville defensive lineman transferring to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech fans celebrate after Georgia Tech beat Syracuse during an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, October 25, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 41-16 over Syracuse. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Thomas intends to transfer to Tech, according to multiple reports, after two seasons at Colorado. Thomas began his college career playing two seasons at Louisville.

Georgia Tech’s defensive line continued to get a boost Friday with the addition of Tawfiq Thomas.

With Colorado in 2025, Thomas played 95 snaps over four games and was one of the Buffaloes’ highest-graded defenders, according to Pro Football Focus, before a season-ending injury. He had 12 tackles (1.5 for a loss) in two games, included two assisted tackles against the Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.

Tech is scheduled to host Colorado on Sept. 5.

Thomas (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) played in all 13 of Colorado’s games in 2024 and finished with 17 tackles (1.5 for a loss) and a sack. In two seasons with Louisville he finished with 12 tackles in 22 games. Thomas has logged 535 defensive snaps during his career.

Out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Thomas was a three-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite.