Oklahoma State linebacker to transfer to Georgia Tech

Taje McCoy had 21 tackles (3.5 for loss) and two sacks for the Cowboys in 2025.
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key watches play against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)
Georgia Tech continued to add personnel to its defense Saturday with the news that Taje McCoy intends to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2026, according to multiple reports.

McCoy (6-3, 230) is a linebacker who played the 2025 season at Oklahoma State where he made 21 tackles (3.5 for a loss), had a fumble recovery, two sacks, forced a fumble and broke up a pass.

A native of Wichita, Kansas, McCoy began his career at Colorado where he played two seasons and made 17 tackles (two for a loss) and two sacks in 2024 and one in 2023. McCoy has logged 382 defensive snaps in his career.

Former Georgia Tech assistant returning to take DC role

McCoy was a three-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite out of Putnam High School in Oklahoma City.

McCoy joins Alabama defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe, Alabama offensive lineman Joseph Ionata, Alabama linebacker Noah Carter, Auburn offensive lineman Favour Edwin, Colorado defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas, Connecticut defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, Oklahoma State offensive lineman Markell Samuel, TCU long snapper Cal Keeler, Rice punter Alex Bacchetta, Dartmouth tight end Chris Corbo and Rutgers defensive lineman Jordan Walker are all also offseason acquisitions for the Yellow Jackets.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Former Georgia Tech assistant returning to take DC role

