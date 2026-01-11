Oklahoma State linebacker to transfer to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech continued to add personnel to its defense Saturday with the news that Taje McCoy intends to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2026, according to multiple reports.
McCoy (6-3, 230) is a linebacker who played the 2025 season at Oklahoma State where he made 21 tackles (3.5 for a loss), had a fumble recovery, two sacks, forced a fumble and broke up a pass.
A native of Wichita, Kansas, McCoy began his career at Colorado where he played two seasons and made 17 tackles (two for a loss) and two sacks in 2024 and one in 2023. McCoy has logged 382 defensive snaps in his career.