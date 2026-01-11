Oklahoma State linebacker to transfer to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key watches play against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Taje McCoy had 21 tackles (3.5 for loss) and two sacks for the Cowboys in 2025.

Georgia Tech continued to add personnel to its defense Saturday with the news that Taje McCoy intends to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2026, according to multiple reports.

McCoy (6-3, 230) is a linebacker who played the 2025 season at Oklahoma State where he made 21 tackles (3.5 for a loss), had a fumble recovery, two sacks, forced a fumble and broke up a pass.