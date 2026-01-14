Reports: Ex-Buford star running back returning home to play for Georgia Tech

Running back Justice Haynes (center) — pictured playing for Alabama in the Rose Bowl in 2024 — is transferring from Michigan to Georgia Tech. (Mark J. Terrill/AP 2024)

Running back Justice Haynes, a former star at Buford who started his career at Alabama, has signed with Tech as a transfer from Michigan, according to multiple reports. Haynes rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging more than 7 yards per carry in only seven games in 2025.

At Buford, Haynes was considered a five-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 1 running back in the nation, according to Rivals. Haynes finished his high school career with 7,574 rushing yards and 95 touchdowns, and as a senior ran for 1,695 yards with 23 touchdowns at 11.1 yards per carry. He had nearly 40 scholarship offers.

Haynes then spent two seasons at Alabama, where he totaled 616 yards on the ground and scored nine times. His ‘25 season at Michigan was cut short because of a foot injury.

Haynes’ father, Verron Haynes, played running back at Georgia and was a fifth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2002 NFL draft.

Justice Haynes, who is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, joins a Tech running back group that includes juniors Chad Alexander and Malachi Hosley, redshirt freshman Trelain Maddox and freshmen J.P. Powell and Shane Marshall and is coached by Tech’s first-year running backs coach Jimmy Smith.