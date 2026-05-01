AJC Varsity

4-star Atlanta-area running back commits to Georgia Tech

Gipson broke Kell’s single-season rushing record, previously held by former Tech RB Jonathan Dwyer.
Kell running back Moonie Gipson carries the ball for a touchdown against Cambridge during the first half Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 at Kell High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Kell running back Moonie Gipson carries the ball for a touchdown against Cambridge during the first half Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 at Kell High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
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1 hour ago

Georgia Tech football might have found its next elite running back just 25 miles north of Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Four-star prospect Quinterrius “Moonie” Gipson announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets on Friday. Gipson had offers from several top-ranked programs — including Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon and Miami — but his final choices included Auburn and Virginia Tech.

Gipson is the No. 4-ranked 2027 running back in Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He led Kell to an 11-3 season, breaking the school’s single-season rushing record with 1,918 yards.

That record was previously held by the last elite Kell running back to play for Georgia Tech, Jonathan Dwyer, who is Gipson’s position coach. The 2008 ACC Player of the Year is also the run game coordinator for Kell.

Dwyer publicly celebrated Gipson’s commitment on social media after it was announced.

“WOW to join the Gt family words can’t describe,” Dwyer wrote on X. “It’s a pleasure to coach you everyday these past 3 yrs my guy and we got one more and this will be the best year yet.”

Gipson will try to finish his high school career by leading Kell to its first state championship. The Longhorns went undefeated in region play last year, including notable wins over Blessed Trinity and Cambridge.

Gipson is the second four-star running back that Georgia Tech has landed in this recruiting cycle. Former Buford running back and Michigan transfer Justice Haynes is also rated as a four-star talent.

Under coach Brent Key, the Jackets have also landed four-star running backs J.P. Powell (2025) and Anthony Carrie (2024).

Jackets fans can watch Gipson open his senior season against McEachern at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Kell as part of the Dave Hunter + Corky Kell Classic.

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

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