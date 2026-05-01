AJC Varsity 4-star Atlanta-area running back commits to Georgia Tech Gipson broke Kell’s single-season rushing record, previously held by former Tech RB Jonathan Dwyer. Kell running back Moonie Gipson carries the ball for a touchdown against Cambridge during the first half Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 at Kell High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Jack Leo 1 hour ago Share

Georgia Tech football might have found its next elite running back just 25 miles north of Bobby Dodd Stadium. Four-star prospect Quinterrius “Moonie” Gipson announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets on Friday. Gipson had offers from several top-ranked programs — including Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon and Miami — but his final choices included Auburn and Virginia Tech.

Gipson is the No. 4-ranked 2027 running back in Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He led Kell to an 11-3 season, breaking the school’s single-season rushing record with 1,918 yards. That record was previously held by the last elite Kell running back to play for Georgia Tech, Jonathan Dwyer, who is Gipson’s position coach. The 2008 ACC Player of the Year is also the run game coordinator for Kell. Dwyer publicly celebrated Gipson’s commitment on social media after it was announced.

“WOW to join the Gt family words can’t describe,” Dwyer wrote on X. “It’s a pleasure to coach you everyday these past 3 yrs my guy and we got one more and this will be the best year yet.”