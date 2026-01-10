Georgia Tech Logo
Alabama linebacker to transfer to Georgia Tech

Pro Football Focus graded Noah Carter Alabama’s third-best tackler this season.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton runs against Alabama linebacker Noah Carter during the first half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)
50 minutes ago

A third Alabama player is transferring to Georgia Tech for the 2026 season.

Noah Carter, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound linebacker, intends to transfer to Tech, On3 reported Saturday. Carter spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide.

This past season, Carter made nine tackles in 11 games and logged 88 defensive snaps. He was graded, according to Pro Football Focus, as the team’s third-best tackler.

Carter also appeared in three games in 2024 and assisted on two tackles.

A former four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, Carter was considered a top-10 prospect among edge rushers out of Centennial High School in Peoria, Arizona.

Tech now has three former Alabama players joining its program for the 2026 season in Carter, defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe and offensive lineman Joseph Ionata.

Auburn offensive lineman Favour Edwin, Colorado defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas, Connecticut defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, Oklahoma State offensive lineman Markell Samuel, TCU long snapper Cal Keeler, Rice punter Alex Bacchetta, Dartmouth tight end Chris Corbo and Rutgers defensive lineman Jordan Walker are all also offseason acquisitions for the Yellow Jackets.

