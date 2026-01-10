Alabama linebacker to transfer to Georgia Tech

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton runs against Alabama linebacker Noah Carter during the first half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Noah Carter, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound linebacker, intends to transfer to Tech, On3 reported Saturday . Carter spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide.

A third Alabama player is transferring to Georgia Tech for the 2026 season.

This past season, Carter made nine tackles in 11 games and logged 88 defensive snaps. He was graded, according to Pro Football Focus, as the team’s third-best tackler.

Carter also appeared in three games in 2024 and assisted on two tackles.

A former four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, Carter was considered a top-10 prospect among edge rushers out of Centennial High School in Peoria, Arizona.

Tech now has three former Alabama players joining its program for the 2026 season in Carter, defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe and offensive lineman Joseph Ionata.