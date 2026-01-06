Georgia Tech Logo
TCU long snapper to transfer to Georgia Tech

Cal Keeler is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound redshirt freshman from Phoenix.
Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads the band, cheerleaders, Buzz, players and coaches before the final regular-season home game. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
59 minutes ago

Georgia Tech added a special-teams piece to its puzzle Sunday.

TCU long snapper Cal Keeler announced on X that he intends to transfer to Tech for the 2026 season. Keeler is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound redshirt freshman from Phoenix.

After redshirting for the 2024 season, he played in 13 games for the Horned Frogs this past season and logged 114 special-teams snaps as the team’s field-goal and punt snapper.

Keeler joins Rice punter Alex Bacchetta, Dartmouth tight end Chris Corbo, Alabama defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe and Rutgers defensive lineman Jordan Walker as offseason acquisitions for the Yellow Jackets.

