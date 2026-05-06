AJC Varsity UGA, Tech, Falcons stars on ballot for Georgia High School Football HOF Georgia’s Mo Lewis, Tech’s Shawn Jones, the Falcons’ Terance Mathis and UGA coach Stacy Searels are among the notable additions to the 100 player ballot to be voted on this month. Washington County’s AJ Gray, the AJC’s 2014 all-classification player of the year, is on the ballot to join the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2014)

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Georgia Tech’s Shawn Jones, Georgia’s Mo Lewis, the Falcons’ Terance Mathis and Georgia analyst Stacy Searels are among 33 new names on the 100 player ballot that will be voted on this month for the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is targeting May 19 for announcing the newest 32 player class, according to IJ Rosenberg, the hall’s executive director. The 33 new players on the ballot were finalized Wednesday.

Jones was an AJC Super 11 player for Thomasville in 1987. He led Georgia Tech to the 1990 UPI national title as the Yellow Jackets’ quarterback. Lewis was first-team all-state defensive end for Atlanta’s Murphy High in 1986. He became a three-year starting linebacker at Georgia and a three-time Pro Bowl player with the Jets. Mathis was a quarterback, cornerback and return man at Stone Mountain’s Redan High in 1983. He became an All-America wide receiver at New Mexico and played nine seasons with the Falcons, producing four 1,000-yard receiving seasons, one for the 1998 Super Bowl team. Searels, Georgia’s offensive line coach the past four seasons and now an analyst, was a first-team all-state offensive lineman at Trion in 1982 and a first-team AP All-American at Auburn.

New players on the ballot span from Gainesville’s Tom Paris, a quarterback on the 1923-25 teams that went 29-0, to Washington County’s AJ Gray, the AJC’s 2014 all-classification player of the year.