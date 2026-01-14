Georgia Tech Logo
Second Ivy League tight end to transfer to Georgia Tech

Spencer Mermans spent the last three seasons at Yale.
Georgia Tech mascot, Buzz, gets the crowd pumped up during a game against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Jason Allen/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech has added a second tight end out of the Ivy League ahead of the 2026 season.

Spencer Mermans plans to transfer to Tech, according to On3. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Mermans spent the last three seasons at Yale.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mermans had one reception in 2025, a 4-yard touchdown catch against Youngstown State in November. Mermans also had a 4-yard touchdown reception against Holy Cross as a freshman in 2023, one of three career catches.

Mermans played in 24 career games for the Bulldogs after graduating from Charlotte Country Day School.

Mermans is the second tight end expected to transfer to Tech, joining Dartmouth’s Chris Corbo.

Oklahoma State’s Taje McCoy, Alabama defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe, Alabama offensive lineman Joseph Ionata, Alabama linebacker Noah Carter, Auburn offensive lineman Favour Edwin, Colorado defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas, Connecticut defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, Oklahoma State offensive lineman Markell Samuel, TCU long snapper Cal Keeler, Rice punter Alex Bacchetta, and Rutgers defensive lineman Jordan Walker are all also offseason acquisitions for the Yellow Jackets.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

