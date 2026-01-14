Second Ivy League tight end to transfer to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech mascot, Buzz, gets the crowd pumped up during a game against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Jason Allen/AJC)

Spencer Mermans spent the last three seasons at Yale.

Georgia Tech has added a second tight end out of the Ivy League ahead of the 2026 season.

Spencer Mermans plans to transfer to Tech, according to On3. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Mermans spent the last three seasons at Yale.