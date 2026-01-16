South Florida cornerback transferring to Georgia Tech

Fans react after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 28-23 over Miami. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

At USF Jonas Duclona was in on 581 defensive snaps over 13 games.

Jonas Duclona, a third-year player from South Florida, intends to transfer to Tech for the 2026 season, according to multiple reports Thursday. Duclona is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Florida who spent the 2025 season at South Florida.

Georgia Tech has added another piece to its defense via the transfer portal.

A graduate of Naples High School in Naples, Florida, Duclona was a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the class of 2023. He originally signed with Wisconsin and had more than 30 scholarship offers.

With the Badgers, Duclona only played 44 defensive snaps over two seasons to go along with 90 plays on special teams. He finished with five tackles across those two seasons.

But at USF, cornerback Duclona was in on 581 defensive snaps over 13 games. He made 35 tackles (three for a loss), had an interception, a sack, broke up four passes and forced a fumble.

Duclona was one of two Bulls to play more than 500 defensive snaps and, according to Pro Football Focus, graded second overall as a defender. He was the Bulls’ top-graded pass rusher and had the team’s best coverage grade.