Former UConn, Nebraska defensive lineman transferring to Georgia Tech

Former three-star prospect is seventh player to join Yellow Jackets this offseason.
Vincent Carroll-Jackson — pictured playing with Central Dauphin East High School in Pennsylvania — is transferring to Georgia Tech after two seasons at Nebraska and one at Connecticut. (Courtesy)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech bulked up its defensive line Wednesday night when Vincent Carroll-Jackson announced on X he intends to transfer to Tech for the 2026 season.

Carroll-Jackson is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound native of Pennsylvania who began his career at Nebraska before playing one season at Connecticut.

Georgia Tech tight end Luke Harpring to transfer

At Central Dauphin East High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Carroll-Jackson was considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, before he enrolled at Nebraska for the 2023 season. He played in just one game with the Cornhuskers that year, then logged 56 snaps over nine games in 2024 and registered on tackle.

Carroll-Jackson was the recipient of the Brook Berringer Citizenship and Tom Osborne Citizenship awards in 2024 at Nebraska.

At UConn this past season, Carroll-Jackson made 28 stops (one for a loss), forced a fumble and was credited with two quarterback hurries. His 494 defensive snaps were the 10th-most among Huskies.

Carroll-Jackson joins Alabama offensive lineman Joseph Ionata, Oklahoma State offensive lineman Markell Samuel, TCU long snapper Cal Keeler, Rice punter Alex Bacchetta, Dartmouth tight end Chris Corbo and Rutgers defensive lineman Jordan Walker as offseason acquisitions for the Yellow Jackets.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

