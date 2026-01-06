Georgia high school football coaching changes: Two state champions resign

AJC Varsity The Peach State’s high school football season ends with a wave of changes. See who’s out and which jobs are open.
The 2025 Georgia high school football regular season is over, prompting many schools to announce changes at head coach. Follow below to stay updated on coaching changes through the playoffs and into the offseason. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
The end of the GHSA football regular season means the head coaching carousel is in motion.
Several high schools made coaching changes during the regular season, and several more have already announced openings in the last few days.
Follow below to stay updated on coaching changes through the playoffs and into the offseason.
Full list of Georgia high school coach changes Schools are organized alphabetically within their current GHSA classifications. Class 6A Alpharetta Former coach: Brian Landis (2-8) Replacement: TBA Camden County Former coach: Travis Roland (13-8), Jon Lindsey (Note: Lindsey stepped down because of “unforeseen” and personal reasons on Dec. 30) Replacement: TBA Chapel Hill Former coach: Brad Stephens (15-36) Replacement: TBA Discovery Former coach: Roy Groshek (1-28) Replacement: TBA Heritage Former coach: Caleb Shaw (1-9) Replacement: Quincy Carter Mountain View Former coach: John Poitevint (17-46) Replacement: TBA Westlake Former coach: Morris Mitchell (9-13) Replacement: Kevin Whitley West Forsyth Former coach: Dave Svehla (45-27) Replacement: Jacob Nichols Wheeler Former coach: Bryan Love (26-47) Replacement: TBA Class 5A Apalachee Former coach: Kevin Saunders (2-8) Replacement: Chuck Kenyon (promoted) Bradwell Institute Deshon Brock (8-40) Replacement: TBA Brunswick Former coach: Garrett Grady (36-10) Replacement: TBA Gainesville Former coach: Josh Niblett (45-9) Replacement: TBA Johns Creek Former coach: Jim Rowell (1-29) Replacement: TBA Morrow Former coach: Jerome Weaks (29-71) Replacement: TBA Northgate Former coach: Kevin Whitley (10-11) Replacement: TBA Riverwood Former coach: Shawn Cahill (5-25) Replacement: Josh Coffey South Paulding Former Coach: Maurice Allen (10-21) Replacement: TBA Villa Rica Former coach: Austin Barron (15-18) Replacement: Michael Hilbert Winder-Barrow Former coach: Robert Paxia (13-18) Replacement: TBA Class 4A Allatoona Former coach: Brad Smith (9-21) Replacement: TBA Druid Hills Former coach: Frederick Greene (20-29-1) Replacement: TBA McDonough Former coach: Earthwind Moreland (4-16) Replacement: TBA Mundy’s Mill Former coach: Craig Coleman (0-10) Replacement: Antonio Andrews North Springs Former coach: Robert Braucht (5-25) Replacement: Walter Vaughn Northside (Columbus) Former coach: Andrew Oropeza (31-30) Replacement: TBA St. Pius X Former coach: Chad Garrison (31-25) Replacement: Adam Pullen Union Grove Former coach: Greg Harris (4-16) Replacement: TBA Wayne County Former coach: John Mohring (1-14) Replacement: TBA (Justin McDonald, interim) Windsor Forest Former coach: C.J. Frazier (4-7) Replacement: Cam Turner Class 3A Bainbridge Former coach: Jay Walls (1-15) Replacement: Jamey DuBose Ridgeland Former coach: Craig Pritchett (3-37) Replacement: Shane Cauthorn Riverdale Former coach: David “Deuce” Roberson (3-27) Replacement: Marcus McKinney Southeast Bulloch Former coach: Jared Zito (31-24) Replacement: TBA Class 2A Hardaway Former coach: Will Whilden (1-9) Replacement: Reginald Wedner Hart County Former coach: Cory Dickerson (17-25) Replacement: TBA North Cobb Christian Former coach: Matt Jones (37-22) Replacement: PJ Hughes Salem Former coach: Michael Johnson (5-15) Replacement: Frederick Greene Westside-Macon Former Coach: Seddrick Whisper (119-71) Replacement: TBA Class A Division I Banks County Former coach: Todd Winter (2-9) Replacement: Mark Hollars Central-Macon Former coach: Jarrett Laws (1-29) Replacement: Jamoski Ward Fannin County Former coach: Chad Cheatham (Retiring, 59-32) Replacement: TBA Temple Former coach: Cory Nix (23-22) Replacement: TBA Vidalia Former coach: Rodney Garvin (8-23) Replacement: TBA Walker School Former coach: T.J. Anderson (10-21) Replacement: TBA Washington County Former coach: Robert Edwards (20-24) Replacement: TBA Class A Division II Chattahoochee County Former coach: Michael Nash ( died midseason) Replacement: Caleb McFather Clinch County Former coach: Jim Dickerson (176-47-1) Replacement: TBA Gordon Central Former coach: Marcus Gowan (7-4) Replacement: TBA Greene County Irwin County Former coach: Larry Harold Replacement: TBA Lanier County Former coach: David Dean (3-18) Replacement: Marcus Gowan Mitchell County Former coach: Dondrial Pinkins (27-26, 49-39 over two stints) Replacement: TBA Turner County Former coach: Demario Barber (3-16) Replacement: Demario Barber (Reinstated) Warren County Former coach: Steve Simpson (35-33) Replacement: TBA Wilkinson County Former coach: Jamoski Ward (10-12) Replacement: TBA The latest news on coaching changes Correction
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Dave Svehla.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
