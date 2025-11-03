How the new top-10 teams fared in final weekend of GHSA football regular season

Here’s a look at how the ranked teams performed in Week 12 and a look ahead to their first-round playoff matchups. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses next to them are last week’s rankings.

Last week: Beat Mill Creek 35-3. Dayton Raiola was 17-of-26 passing for 261 yards and a touchdown. Dylan McCoy rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Andrew Ivaniciuc kicked field goals of 45 and 25 yards. The game decided the Region 8 championship. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Richmond Hill (6-4)

Last week: Beat Archer 37-12. Deuce Smith was 14-of-24 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Stafford had 146 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on five touches. In clinching its fourth consecutive region title, Grayson enters the playoffs on a 23-game winning streak. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Norcross (6-4)

Last week: Beat Douglas County 55-22. Rontre Welch’s 99-yard kickoff return with 1:48 left in the third quarter effectively ended it, giving Carrollton a 41-22 lead. Cam Wood rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns. Peyton Zachary had 10 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. C.J. Cypher was 11-of-14 passing for 116 yards. Mason Holtzclaw was 7-of-11 for 70 yards. Both threw TD passes. Kadan Spratling had two tackles for losses. Carrollton led 381-322 in total yards. The game decided the Region 2 championship. Next: Nov. 14 vs. North Forsyth (6-4)

Last week: Beat Lowndes 23-14 . Tyrieke Wade was 14-of-20 passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards. Valdosta’s running game, averaging 274.8 yards entering the game, was limited, but star backs Deron Foster and Marquis Fennell each had TD receptions. Foster’s came on a fourth-and-3 at the Lowndes 38-yard line and gave Valdosta a 13-7 lead late in the first half. Valdosta’s defense also made a fourth-and-goal stop from the 8 while leading 20-14 in the fourth quarter. Valdosta led 327-263 in total yards. The victory gave Valdosta its first region title since 2016. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Dacula (5-5)

Last week: Beat Osborne 79-7. McEachern led 65-0 at halftime. Brothers Calvin Jr. and Coby Pittman each had three touchdown passes. Freshman Ty Nolan rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Nalin Scott had three receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Walton (5-5)

Last week: Beat Duluth 54-3. North Gwinnett led 48-3 at halftime. Eighteen players made at least one solo tackle in the game. Elam Rahman was 7-of-8 passing for 108 yards. Banks Halcomb was 6-of-6 for 92 yards. Each threw two TD passes. Stephen Brown rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Next: Nov. 14 vs. South Gwinnett (5-5)

Last week: Lost to Carrollton 55-22. Ja’Narious Barner’s 8-yard run got Douglas County within 34-22 with 2:01 left in the third quarter, but Carrollton scored the final three touchdowns. Zamarcus Lindley rushed for 98 yards on 23 carries. Michael Johnson was 14-of-26 passing for 142 yards. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Lambert (6-4)

Last week: Lost to Valdosta 23-14. Lowndes threw incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 8-yard line in the fourth quarter while trailing 20-14 and never had another chance for the lead. Jayce Johnson rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and was 4-of-14 passing for 60 yards with an interception. Mason Woods rushed for 57 yards on 11 carries. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Collins Hill (6-4)

Last week: Beat Paulding County 52-12. Harrison intercepted three passes and led 42-0 at halftime. Aiden Watson was 12-of-20 passing for 235 yards. D.J. Huggins had six receptions for 107 yards. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Marietta (5-5)

Last week: Beat Richmond Hill 28-21. Richmond Hill got within 28-21 early in the fourth quarter, but Colquitt County’s Alfonso McNeil (fumble recovery) and Ry’sheed Fuller (interception) got turnovers on Richmond Hill’s final two possessions. Cohen Lawson was 10-of-22 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Jae Lamar rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Colquitt County led 344-294 in total yards. Colquitt County finished tied with Valdosta and Lowndes for first place in Region 1 but got the No. 3 seed on a points-allowed tiebreaker. Next: Nov. 14 at Mill Creek (7-3)

Last week: Beat Milton 41-39. Balint Vorosmarty kicked a 48-yard field goal with 42 seconds left. Milton took its first lead 39-38 with 2:04 left. Dre Cousey returned the ensuing kickoff 49 yards to set up Roswell at the Milton 45-yard line with 1:54 left. Roswell got one first down before the winning kick. Trey Smith rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries. Nick Peal rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. The game decided the Region 7 championship. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Chamblee (4-6)

Last week: Beat Coffee 41-17. Deuce Lawrence rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Jaylen Johnson was 14-of-20 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas County Central led 346-299 in total yards. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Woodstock (6-4)

Last week: Beat Lovejoy 35-7. Qwantavius Wiggins rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Darnell Kelly was 10-of-10 passing for 98 yards and a touchdown. Hughes led 397-261 in total yards. The game decided the Region 3 champion. Next: Nov. 14 vs. East Paulding (6-4)

Last week: Beat Lee County 34-28. Austin Stinson scored on a 75-yard run early in the fourth quarter for a 34-21 lead, and Houston County ran out the final three minutes after Lee County got within 34-28. Colin Anderson rushed for 119 yards. Stinson rushed for 116. Ryan Maxwell was 11-of-22 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns, both to M.J. Mathis, who had five receptions for 131 yards. Houston County had been 0-11 against Lee County. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Creekview (5-5)

Last week: Lost to Houston County 34-28. Lee County led 487-436 in total yards but was penalized 23 times for 215 yards. Marcus Snipes passed for 391 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Nov. 14 at Sprayberry (9-1)

Last week: Beat Kennesaw Mountain 62-0. Rome led 55-0 at halftime. Aidan McPherson was 14-of-17 passing for 240 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. J.J. Winston had nine receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Lovejoy (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Roswell 41-39. Ben Halevi threw a 17-yard pass to Aedyn Meintzer, Milton’s second touchdown in two minutes, for a 39-38 lead with 2:04 left, but Roswell kicked a 48-yard field goal with 42 seconds left. Milton did not get a first down in its final possession. Bentley Hickman rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. Halevi was 10-of-22 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Ayden Williams had six receptions for 95 yards. Next: Nov. 14 at Shiloh (6-4)

Last week: Beat Woodstock 62-14. Sprayberry had 575 total yards, 360 rushing with seven touchdowns. Ian Hulbert rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Jaden Duckett was 8-of-14 passing for 132 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 75 yards. Kobe Lewis had five receptions for 100 yards. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Lee County (7-3)

Last week: Beat Creekview 31-14. Sequoyah forced five turnovers, four on fumbles, and pulled away with a 14-0 fourth quarter. Will Rajecki rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries and now holds the school record for career rushing yards (3,585). Kolby Martin was 9-of-13 passing for 93 yards and rushed for 62 yards on 12 carries. Sequoyah led 368-184 in total yards and 60-29 in offensive plays. Sequoyah clinched the Region 6 title. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Coffee (4-6)

Last week: Beat Walnut Grove 41-7. North Oconee forced four turnovers, including interceptions by Luke Burnett and Harrison Luke. Luke also scored a rushing touchdown. Carson Thoms returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown. North Oconee led 331-135 in total yards. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Perry (4-6)

Last week: Beat Midtown 79-3. Cayden Benson was 16-of-18 passing for 311 yards and seven touchdowns. Eric Paul had nine receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Tavarre Terrell and Cassius Burch had two sacks each. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Dalton (3-7)

Last week: Beat New Hampstead 49-13. Stephen Cannon was 12-of-18 passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Bubba Frazier had 82 yards from scrimmage on eight touches. Eron Mallard had four receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Nov. 14 vs. East Forsyth (6-4)

Last week: Beat Blessed Trinity 31-28. Cameron Parodi blocked Blessed Trinity’s 19-yard field goal attempt on the first possession of overtime after Cambridge kept Blessed Trinity out of the end zone from a first-and-goal from the 5. Leo Attard then made a 30-yard field goal for the win. Connor Langford was 14-of-24 passing for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Brooks Malone rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Craig Dandridge had five receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns. The game decided the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds from Region 6. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Ola (8-2)

Last week: Beat Northside-Columbus 56-33. J.R. Harris passed for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Jonaz Walton rushed for 160 yards. Jacez Walton scored three touchdowns. Avery Tanner had 107 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Tucker (6-4)

Last week: Beat Tucker 35-14. James Lasco rushed for 108 yards on 14 carries and was 7-of-12 passing for 92 yards. Parks Kaiser rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Baradel kicked field goals of 49 and 40 yards. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Starr’s Mill (3-7)

Last week: Lost to Cambridge 31-28. Blessed Trinity had a first-and-goal at the 5 in the first overtime possession and gained 1 yard on three straight plays before trying a field goal, which was blocked. Cambridge then made a 30-yard field goal to win. Ahmontae Pitts rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries. Ty Page was 11-of-15 passing for 119 yards and a touchdown. Next: Nov. 14 at Stockbridge (8-2)

Last week: Beat Troup 42-17. Amari Latimer rushed for 228 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries and caught a 25-yard TD pass that was Sandy Creek’s second touchdown in the final minute of the first half. Until then, Sandy Creek trailed 17-14. Caleb Hill was 11-of-16 passing for 173 yards and an interception. The game was for the Region 2 championship. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Cedar Grove (5-5)

2. (2) Calhoun (8-2)

Last week: Beat LaFayette 35-9. Trace Hawkins was 10-of-15 passing for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Beasley had five receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Calhoun led 28-9 at halftime. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Lumpkin County (6-4)

3. (3) Jefferson (9-1)

Last week: Beat Oconee County 24-19. Taylor McCall kicked a 22-yard field goal with 3:26 left for a 24-19 lead, and Oconee County didn’t cross midfield on its final possession. Freshman C.J. Hays rushed for 191 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Dougherty (2-8)

4. (5) North Hall (10-0)

Last week: Beat Dawson County 42-7. Alex Schlieman was 19-of-23 passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Cole Cable had four receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. Smith McGarvey had eight receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Allen scored on three short runs. Parker Carlton rushed for 103 yards on five carries. North Hall allowed less than 100 yards rushing for the sixth time this season. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Mount Zion-Jonesboro (4-6)

5. (4) Troup (9-1)

Last week: Lost to Sandy Creek 42-17. Troup led 17-14 late in the first half before Sandy Creek scored two touchdowns in the final minute for a 28-17 lead. One score occurred on the final play of the half, after Troup mistakenly spiked the ball on fourth down at the Troup 25. Garrison Edwards rushed for 80 yards on 11 carries and was 8-of-15 passing for 85 yards. Trent Hodo and Javarris Warner rushed for 75 and 73 yards, respectively, as Troup had 325 total yards. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Westover (6-3)

6. (6) Jenkins (9-1)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Savannah 56-6. Jenkins trailed 6-0 after losing a fumble on its opening possession but scored eight unanswered touchdowns. Dominique Johnson had 93 all-purpose yards and forced a fumble on the second-half kickoff and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown. Demetrius Holloway had 65 yards rushing and 66 passing. Aujshawn Izzard had three tackles for losses. Calvin Wallace intercepted two passes. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Whitewater (5-5)

7. (7) West Laurens (10-0)

Last week: Beat Westside-Augusta 27-3. Ty Cummings rushed for 263 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries, and West Laurens held Westside’s 1,500-yard rusher, Tamari Curry, to 45 yards rushing on 24 carries and Westside to 170 total yards. Cummings finished the regular season as the GHSA’s leading rusher with 2,107 yards. The game was for the Region 4 championship. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Beach (5-4)

8. (9) LaGrange (8-2)

Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 26-14. Dylan Barber was 10-of-15 passing for 158 yards and rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Caydin Thomas rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Cooper Metcalf made field goals of 24, 28, 39 and 22 yards. LaGrange allowed 151 total yards and gave up one touchdown on a 2-yard drive after a muffed punt. Next: Nov. 14 vs. North Clayton (8-2)

9. (NR) Cairo (8-2)

Last week: Beat Westover 22-14. In a game it needed to win to clinch the Region 1 title, Cairo trailed 14-9 in the third quarter. Justyn Teal returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown and a 15-14 lead. Bryce Puckett threw a 19-yard pass to Kha’Lee Perry for the final margin. Puckett was 15-of-22 passing for 177 yards and a touchdown. Bryian Duncan, who scored five touchdowns in a victory over Peach County last week, was held to negative rushing yards but had six receptions for 70 yards. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Liberty County (7-3)

10. (10) Peach County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Monroe 42-34. Ashton Barton rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Samuel Sands was 9-of-18 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown. Peach County led 42-14 entering the fourth quarter. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Cherokee Bluff (6-4)

Out: No. 8 Westside-Augusta (9-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Carver-Columbus (10-0)

Last week: Beat Kendrick 42-0. Sebastian Heard was 5-of-7 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Carver led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Redan (4-6)

2. (2) Carver-Atlanta (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Butler (2-8)

3. (3) Morgan County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Callaway 43-22. Davis Strickland was 15-of-23 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns, two to Ty Tillery. Their 45-yard connection midway in the third quarter gave Morgan County the lead for good, at 22-14. Christian Monfort rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries. The game was for the Region 2 championship. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Westside-Macon (3-7)

4. (4) Rockmart (9-1)

Last week: Beat North Murray 42-7. Nate Davis rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Tucker Parson was 9-of-13 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown to Gavin Green, who had five receptions for 112 yards. Rockmart had 505 total yards. The game was for the Region 7 championship. Rockmart has won nine straight region titles. Next: Nov. 14 vs. South Atlanta (3-7)

5. (6) Sumter County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Columbus 48-3. Ishmael Jones was 7-of-10 passing for 241 yards and four touchdowns. Jacques Dice had two receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Alex Brown returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. A.J. Kearse returned a fumble for a touchdown. James Harper had two tackles for losses. Next: Nov. 14 vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (5-5)

6. (5) Callaway (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Morgan County 43-22. Callaway scored on a 96-yard drive in the first half and tied the game 14-14 on Blake Harrington’s 55-yard pass to Jeremiah Dunn on the first drive of the second half, but Morgan County scored the game’s next 22 points. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Franklin County (7-3)

7. (7) Hapeville Charter (6-4)

Last week: Beat Therrell 38-0. Keylan Pope passed for two touchdowns and ran for one. Xzavier Crawford returned an interception for a touchdown. Rashad Williamson had eight solo tackles. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Columbus (7-3)

8. (9) Thomson (7-3)

Last week: Beat Butler 56-6. Thomson led 49-0 at halftime. Jaris Sinkfield had 230 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns (rushing, receiving, returning a kickoff). Kammeron Hogan returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Jackson (4-6)

9. (10) Burke County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Laney 34-20. Sean Vandiver was 7-of-12 passing for 81 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 201 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns, one a 93-yard run. Rashad Carter had 11 tackles and intercepted a pass. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Sonoraville (5-5)

10. (NR) Appling County (7-3)

Last week: Beat Pierce County 31-14. Jaiden Knight rushed for 269 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Harrison Hickox passed only three times but completed all of them, for 70 yards. Appling County led 381-294 in total yards. Appling clinched the Region 3 title with the victory. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Hart County (3-7)

Out: No. 8 North Murray (9-1)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Worth County (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Nov. 14 vs. McNair (3-7)

2. (2) Toombs County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Savannah Christian 52-24. Toombs County trailed 10-0 but scored the game’s next 31 points. Justin Powell rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and had two sacks on defense. Slade McDonald returned a kickoff for a touchdown. The game was for the Region 3 championship. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Temple (5-5)

3. (3) Heard County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Pepperell 47-28. Ethan Tisdale rushed for 87 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries and was 13-of-18 passing for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Brady Buc Cofield had seven receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown. Antonio Heath had eight solo tackles and three tackles for losses. The game was for the Region 6 championship. Next: Nov. 14 vs. East Laurens (3-7)

4. (4) Northeast (8-2)

Last week: Beat East Laurens 29-8. Jordan Wiggins was 10-of-21 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Tailen Sampson rushed for 72 yards. Northeast led 305-192 in total yards. Maurice Wilson intercepted two passes. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Fannin County (5-5)

5. (5) Thomasville (7-3)

Last week: Beat Berrien 66-20. Cam Hill was 14-of-22 passing for 328 yards and four touchdowns, two to Nigel Pittman (four catches, 90 yards) and one to D.J. Sawyer (three catches, 120 yards). Pittman returned a kickoff 67 yards for a touchdown. Lavonte Cole rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Putnam County (5-5)

6. (6) Lamar County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Jasper County 20-7. Lamar County won a defensive game and trailed 199-180 in total yards. Jasper County got within 13-7 with 3:34 left, and Lamar County responded with a clinching TD drive. The game was for the Region 4 championship. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Berrien (3-7)

7. (7) Swainsboro (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Bacon County (5-5)

8. (8) Fitzgerald (7-3)

Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 35-21. Vic Copeland scored on runs of 25 and 65 yards in the fourth quarter, which began tied 21-21. Copeland rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. L.J. Levine rushed for 89 yards. Fitzgerald rushed for 350 yards and led 358-331 in total yards. Next: Nov. 14 vs. ACE Charter (5-5)

9. (9) Dublin (8-2)

Last week: Beat Dodge County 22-16. Dublin trailed 13-0 in the first quarter and had only 22 total yards in the first half. Jamarcus Knight returned a fumbled 48 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 13-7 in the second quarter. Dublin rushed for 182 yards in the second half to set things right. Dontavious Cannon rushed for 100 yards. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Washington County (5-5)

10. (NR) Bleckley County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Central-Macon 49-0. Brody Fleming was 15-of-20 passing for 324 yards and five touchdowns, two each to Octavius Tate and Kelvin Sneed Jr. Bleckley County led 42-0 at halftime. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Jeff Davis (7-3)

Out: No. 10 Jasper County (9-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Lincoln County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Greene County 42-0. Lincoln County led 35-0 at halftime. Kelby Glaze rushed for 81 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. Mekhi Wade was 5-of-5 passing for 146 yards. Jonathan Norman had four receptions for 120 yards. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Randolph-Clay (4-4-1)

2. (2) Clinch County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Lanier County 48-0. Clinch County led only 14-0 until scoring three touchdowns in three minutes midway in the third quarter. Xavion Johnson rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries. Traviian Miller was 7-of-17 passing for 153 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Chattahoochee County (5-5)

3. (3) Bowdon (8-2)

Last week: Beat Trion 63-0. Joshua Hopkins was 14-of-20 passing for 252 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Kaiden Prothro had seven receptions for 116 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Wilcox County (7-3)

4. (4) Johnson County (10-0)

Last week: Beat GMC Prep 42-3. Nathan Turberville was 6-of-6 passing for 136 yards and four touchdowns. Jeremiah Scott had 114 yards from scrimmage on seven touches and intercepted a pass. Jalen Daniels returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Nov. 14 vs. McIntosh County Academy (5-5)

5. (5) Brooks County (5-5)

Last week: Beat Irwin County 43-3. Damari Baynard rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Junior Burrus was 7-of-11 passing for 153 yards and three touchdowns. George Lamons had three receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Trae Stevenson had 136 all-purpose yards. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Taylor County (7-3)

6. (7) Wheeler County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Treutlen 58-14. Alvin Ricks rushed for 205 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries. Justin Culver rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Wheeler County had 420 yards rushing and eight rushing touchdowns and allowed 87 total yards and got a safety. The game decided the Region 4 championship. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Manchester (4-5)

7. (8) Screven County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Emanuel County Institute 22-21. DeMarko Ward scored on a 14-yard run with 3:03 remaining for the lead. ECI got to Screven County’s 28-yard line on its final drive, and Slate Thompson made a game-clinching interception with 54 seconds left. Ward rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and was 2-of-8 passing for 19 yards. AB Hinton, a 1,000-yard rusher, was held to 44 rushing yards on 17 carries. The game decided the Region 3 championship. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Glascock County (3-7)

8. (6) Early County (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Eufaula, Ala. 32-19. Devonis Lee rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Chandler Means had 13 tackles. Eufaula is a 5-4 Class 5A team in Alabama. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Greene County (2-8)

9. (9) Seminole County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Mitchell County 36-32. Kamauri Smith scored the winning touchdown on a 64-yard run with 48 seconds left. He finished with 183 rushing yards on 17 carries. Kamauri Johnson rushed for 93 yards on seven carries. Seminole County rushed for 300 yards as a team. Zakari Henderson had a 44-yard reception and 15 tackles. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Washington-Wilkes (4-6)

10. (10) Emanuel County Institute (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Screven County 22-21. ECI surrendered the winning touchdown with 3:03 left and drove to the Screven County 28 but was intercepted. Jackson Kennedy was 14-of-21 passing for 132 yards. ECI led 267-197 in total yards. Next: Nov. 14 vs. GMC Prep (4-6)

Class 3A-A Private

1. (1) Hebron Christian (8-1)

Last week: Beat Prince Avenue Christian 43-6. Hebron Christian led 43-0 in the first quarter. Devon Caldwell rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Gray Costello was 8-of-9 passing for 113 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jarvis Mathurin, who had 10 receptions for 136 yards. The game decided the Region 8-2A championship. Next: First-round playoff bye

2. (2) Fellowship Christian (8-1)

Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 31-7. C.J. Givers rushed for 154 yards on 25 carries. Jonathan Granby rushed for 100 yards and passed for 26. Simon Cofrancesco returned an interception for a touchdown. Fellowship Christian won its seventh consecutive region title. The game was for the Region 5-A Division I championship. Next: First-round playoff bye

3. (3) Calvary Day (9-1)

Last week: Beat Liberty County 41-0. James Mobley was 16-of-23 passing for 249 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Ty Pinckney (seven receptions, 124 yards) and M.J. Knight (seven receptions, 87 yards). Next: First-round playoff bye

4. (4) Savannah Christian (6-4)

Last week: Lost to Toombs County 52-24. Blaise Thomas was 10-of-18 passing for 156 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Savannah Christian led 10-0 in the first quarter but surrendered the next 31 points. Next: First-round playoff bye

5. (6) Athens Academy (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: First-round playoff bye

6. (5) Prince Avenue Christian (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Hebron Christian 43-6. Starting quarterback Ben Musser did not play, and Prince Avenue Christian was intercepted three times suffered its most lopsided loss since 2017. Andrew Beard rushed for 69 yards on 15 carries and had three receptions for 45 yards. Next: First-round playoff bye

7. (8) Holy Innocents’ (7-3)

Last week: Beat KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 43-12. Holy Innocents’ forced five turnovers. Brayden Bailey returned an interception for a touchdown and scored a rushing touchdown. Ryan Woods was 8-of-15 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown. Denim Stevens and Sam Chasteen combined for 138 yards, with a touchdown each. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Mount Paran Christian (5-5)

8. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (8-2)

Last week: Beat Chestatee 42-29. Michael Miller was 17-of-24 passing for 150 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 79 yards on nine carries. Pierce Wilson rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Adrian Hughes had six receptions for 87 yards. Greater Atlanta Christian took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never let Chestatee within 13 points from there. Next: First-round playoff bye

9. (7) Aquinas (6-4)

Last week: Lost to Richmond Academy 28-14. Aquinas was held to a season-low 173 total yards. Next: Nov. 14 vs. Darlington (3-7)

10. (9) Whitefield Academy (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Fellowship Christian 31-7. Mason Hollingsworth rushed for 72 yards on 21 carries. Landon Ryan was 12-of-25 passing for 118 yards and two interceptions. Next: First-round playoff bye