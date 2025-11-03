GHSA places schools in new classes for 2026-27

AJC Varsity
Marist, Westminster, Benedictine could join Class 4A-2A Private division; Creekside, Jefferson among 56 slated to move up
The Georgia High School Association placed its 454 member schools into seven classifications on Monday in preparation for the 2026-27 school year. Fifty-six schools are slated to go up in class, while 46 can go down.
Arabia Mountain, Seckinger, Kennesaw Mountain and Northgate were placed in the highest classification.
Other notable schools pegged to move up in classification are Creekside, the No. 1 football team in Class 4A; Jefferson, the Class 3A football runner-up last season; and Toombs County, the reigning Class A Division I football champion.
Bigger private schools Marist, Westminster and Benedictine are eligible to play in the private playoff division starting in 2026. So are Pace Academy and Eagle’s Landing Christian, all schools that currently compete in Class 4A. It’s doubtful that all will take that route. Marist, particularly, has opted to play in higher classifications.
The seven classes are the same as in the current cycle, but they have new names. Class A’s divisions I and II will become Class 2A and Class A. The highest classification, currently called 6A, will become Class 7A.
The GHSA will continue to separate private schools in classes 3A, 2A and A (4A, 3A and 2A in 2026) into their own playoff division known as 4A-2A Private, though they will compete with public schools in the regular season.
Schools may appeal until Sunday at noon. Appeals hearings will begin 10 a.m. Monday. When those appeals are done, the GHSA will place schools into regions. The GHSA has eight regions in each classification.
Classification is determined by enrollment, with students living out of their attendance zones counted twice.
Below are the schools and their new classes.
The numbers are enrollment / out-of-zone enrollment / enrollment plus out-of-zone enrollment times two.
In parentheses to the right, when applicable, is the number of classes that a school is slated to move up or down. Note that because of classification name changes, a school that moves to Class 5A from 3A is shown as +1, as that is a effectively a one-class jump.
Class 7A
- Innovation Academy 1439 / 1439 / 4317
- Brookwood 3802 / 148 / 4098
- Campbell 3246 / 381 / 4008
- Grayson 3743 / 97 / 3937
- Lambert 3207 / 258 / 3723
- Parkview 3176 / 91 / 3358
- South Forsyth 2735 / 299 / 3333
- Wheeler 2309 / 487 / 3283
- Osborne 2707 / 281 / 3269
- Lowndes 3059 / 47 / 3153
- North Gwinnett 3053 / 42 / 3137
- Alliance Academy 1201 / 963 / 3127
- North Paulding 3022 / 46 / 3114
- Peachtree Ridge 3034 / 39 / 3112
- Forsyth Central 2447 / 324 / 3095
- Archer 2963 / 57 / 3077
- North Cobb 2415 / 330 / 3075
- Denmark 2609 / 218 / 3045
- East Coweta 2932 / 44 / 3020
- West Forsyth 2600 / 198 / 2996
- Arabia Mountain 1161 / 876 / 2913 (+1)
- Cherokee 2808 / 48 / 2904
- Mill Creek 2741 / 66 / 2873
- Camden County 2828 / 11 / 2850
- Newton 2572 / 131 / 2834
- Richmond Hill 2762 / 22 / 2806
- Berkmar 2776 / 12 / 2800
- Seckinger 2500 / 148 / 2796 (+1)
- Central Gwinnett 2279 / 237 / 2753
- South Gwinnett 2671 / 39 / 2749
- Pebblebrook 2368 / 190 / 2748
- Duluth 2497 / 105 / 2707
- Rockdale County 2223 / 242 / 2707
- Walton 2656 / 7 / 2670
- Discovery 2597 / 34 / 2665
- Marietta 2449 / 95 / 2639
- Hillgrove 2235 / 181 / 2597
- North Atlanta 2392 / 91 / 2574
- Colquitt County 2552 / 10 / 2572
- Collins Hill 2485 / 35 / 2555
- Westlake 1903 / 314 / 2531
- Meadowcreek 2455 / 24 / 2503
- Kennesaw Mountain 1623 / 429 / 2481 (+1)
- Harrison 2184 / 140 / 2464
- Dacula 2413 / 21 / 2455
- Douglas County 1950 / 252 / 2454
- North Forsyth 2284 / 72 / 2428
- Valdosta 2322 / 50 / 2422
- Buford 2040 / 176 / 2392
- Paulding County 2048 / 166 / 2380
- Lakeside-Evans 1822 / 275 / 2372 (+1)
- Lakeside-DeKalb 2181 / 73 / 2327 (+1)
- Northgate 2204 / 58 / 2320 (+1)
- Etowah 2283 / 15 / 2313
- McEachern 2122 / 94 / 2310
- Carrollton 1875 / 216 / 2307
- Norcross 2151 / 54 / 2259
Class 6A
- Grovetown 2229 / 13 / 2255 (-1)
- Newnan 2191 / 29 / 2249
- New Manchester 1957 / 138 / 2233
- Lassiter 2007 / 107 / 2221
- Effingham County 2166 / 22 / 2210
- South Cobb 1968 / 110 / 2188 (-1)
- Sequoyah 2063 / 59 / 2181
- Chamblee 1862 / 158 / 2178
- Houston County 2101 / 38 / 2177
- Morrow 2154 / 10 / 2174
- South Paulding 1861 / 150 / 2161
- Mountain View 2100 / 20 / 2140 (-1)
- Gainesville 2079 / 29 / 2137
- Shiloh 2070 / 26 / 2122
- Tift County 2055 / 21 / 2097 (-1)
- Woodward Academy 1072 / 507 / 2086
- Rome 1925 / 79 / 2083
- Creekview 2034 / 20 / 2074
- Habersham Central 2058 / 5 / 2068
- Hughes 2048 / 8 / 2064
- Veterans 1998 / 30 / 2058
- Greenbrier 1997 / 30 / 2057
- Lovejoy 1973 / 37 / 2047
- Chapel Hill 1549 / 239 / 2027 (-1)
- Woodstock 1901 / 55 / 2011
- Alpharetta 1948 / 28 / 2004 (-1)
- Northside-Warner Robins 1997 / 1 / 1999
- Tri-Cities 1765 / 117 / 1999
- Loganville 1886 / 53 / 1992
- Brunswick 1919 / 35 / 1989
- Decatur 1887 / 51 / 1989
- Milton 1949 / 19 / 1987
- Roswell 1949 / 17 / 1983
- South Effingham 1884 / 49 / 1982
- Alexander 1770 / 105 / 1980
- Glynn Academy 1863 / 54 / 1971
- East Paulding 1879 / 45 / 1969
- Clarke Central 1909 / 26 / 1961
- Alcovy 1921 / 9 / 1939
- Dunwoody 1914 / 9 / 1932
- River Ridge 1842 / 43 / 1928
- Lanier 1887 / 14 / 1915
- Pope 1793 / 61 / 1915
- Jackson County (projected) 1875 / 14 / 1903
- Heritage-Conyers 1666 / 114 / 1894 (-1)
- Bradwell Institute 1828 / 28 / 1884
- Riverwood 1734 / 69 / 1872
- Drew 1780 / 43 / 1866 (+1)
- Northside-Columbus 1354 / 251 / 1856 (+1)
- Creekside 1753 / 51 / 1855 (+1)
- Coffee 1842 / 6 / 1854
- Thomas County Central 1572 / 139 / 1850
- Apalachee 1821 / 14 / 1849
- McIntosh 1737 / 51 / 1839
- Kell 1565 / 133 / 1831 (+1)
- Midtown 1746 / 41 / 1828 (+1)
- Lee County 1812 / 6 / 1824
- Johns Creek 1791 / 15 / 1821
- Evans 1744 / 34 / 1812
- Dutchtown 1759 / 22 / 1803
- Sprayberry 1632 / 84 / 1800
Class 5A
- Winder-Barrow 1761 / 17 / 1795 (-1)
- Warner Robins 1771 / 7 / 1785
- Chattahoochee 1715 / 28 / 1771 (-1)
- Southwest DeKalb 1244 / 263 / 1770
- Jonesboro 1672 / 48 / 1768
- Villa Rica 1654 / 52 / 1758 (-1)
- Tucker 1683 / 35 / 1753
- Dalton 1688 / 32 / 1752
- Jackson-Atlanta 1620 / 59 / 1738
- Statesboro 1717 / 7 / 1731 (-1)
- St. Pius X 997 / 367 / 1731
- Mundy’s Mill 1619 / 53 / 1725
- Harris County 1695 / 13 / 1721
- Banneker 1545 / 83 / 1711 (-1)
- East Forsyth 1558 / 74 / 1706
- Cambridge 1612 / 46 / 1704
- Locust Grove 1570 / 63 / 1696
- Forest Park 1645 / 21 / 1687
- Cartersville 1454 / 116 / 1686
- Union Grove 1552 / 65 / 1682
- Perry 1629 / 15 / 1659
- Allatoona 1477 / 88 / 1653
- Hiram 1392 / 125 / 1642
- Walnut Grove 1531 / 52 / 1635
- Lithia Springs 1418 / 102 / 1622 (-1)
- Ola 1527 / 46 / 1619
- Northview 1555 / 27 / 1609
- Eastside 1555 / 21 / 1597
- Centennial 1579 / 6 / 1591
- Cross Keys 1587 / 0 / 1587
- Jones County 1579 / 0 / 1579
- Druid Hills 1448 / 61 / 1570
- Lithonia 1466 / 45 / 1556
- Ware County 1542 / 2 / 1546
- Groves 1383 / 76 / 1535 (+1)
- Eagle’s Landing 1508 / 11 / 1530
- Wayne County 1526 / 0 / 1526
- Flowery Branch 1243 / 139 / 1521
- North Oconee 1470 / 23 / 1516
- Cedar Shoals 1508 / 3 / 1514
- Woodland-Cartersville 1445 / 34 / 1513
- Blessed Trinity 844 / 332 / 1508
- Mays 1226 / 137 / 1500
- Madison County 1474 / 12 / 1498
- Cass 1474 / 7 / 1488
- LaGrange 1405 / 39 / 1483 (+1)
- Jenkins 1254 / 111 / 1476 (+1)
- Starrs Mill 1334 / 70 / 1474
- Richmond Academy 1213 / 127 / 1467 (+1)
- Central-Carroll 1324 / 71 / 1466
- Griffin 1435 / 11 / 1457
- M. L. King 1381 / 34 / 1449
- Jefferson 1352 / 35 / 1422 (+1)
- Johnson-Gainesville 1235 / 90 / 1415 (+1)
- Cedartown 1379 / 9 / 1397
- Whitewater 1325 / 36 / 1397 (+1)
- Central-Macon 962 / 216 / 1394 (+3)
- Douglass 1273 / 59 / 1391 (+1)
- Stockbridge 1387 / 2 / 1391
- Stilwell Arts 520 / 435 / 1390 (+4)
- Harlem 1366 / 10 / 1386 (+1)
- Mary Persons 1373 / 6 / 1385 (+1)
Class 4A
- Clarkston 1384 / 0 / 1384 (-1)
- Cherokee Bluff 1204 / 85 / 1374
- Southeast Whitfield 1346 / 14 / 1374 (-1)
- Greater Atlanta Christian 632 / 358 / 1348
- McDonough 1268 / 35 / 1338 (-1)
- Calhoun 1247 / 44 / 1335
- Troup County 1273 / 30 / 1333
- Stephenson 1235 / 48 / 1331
- Howard 1189 / 63 / 1315
- Liberty County 1186 / 61 / 1308
- Westside-Macon 1006 / 148 / 1302 (+1)
- Stone Mountain 1217 / 42 / 1301
- Luella 1255 / 18 / 1291
- Ridgeland 1265 / 11 / 1287
- Westover 1277 / 4 / 1285
- Woodland-Stockbridge 1223 / 30 / 1283 (-1)
- Benedictine 832 / 225 / 1282 (-1)
- Fayette County 1250 / 14 / 1278
- Oconee County 1232 / 22 / 1276
- Sandy Creek 1173 / 50 / 1273
- Long County 1265 / 0 / 1265
- Mount Zion-Jonesboro 1227 / 18 / 1263
- East Hall 1220 / 21 / 1262
- West Hall 1222 / 20 / 1262
- Westminster 819 / 220 / 1259 (-1)
- North Springs 1120 / 69 / 1258 (-1)
- West Laurens 1224 / 17 / 1258
- Riverdale 1232 / 12 / 1256
- Heritage-Catoosa 1208 / 19 / 1246
- Spalding 1171 / 33 / 1237
- Dougherty 1150 / 42 / 1234
- Monroe 1159 / 34 / 1227
- Chestatee 1180 / 23 / 1226
- Monroe Area 1177 / 22 / 1221
- Dawson County 1216 / 2 / 1220
- KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 923 / 145 / 1213 (+1)
- Adairsville 1164 / 23 / 1210
- North Hall 1094 / 55 / 1204
- Salem 1143 / 30 / 1203 (+1)
- Windsor Forest 1120 / 40 / 1200
- Peach County 1112 / 43 / 1198
- Shaw 1071 / 60 / 1191 (+1)
- Baldwin 1189 / 0 / 1189
- Cairo 1179 / 0 / 1179
- Bainbridge 1151 / 11 / 1173
- Northwest Whitfield 1101 / 35 / 1171
- Upson-Lee 1149 / 0 / 1149
- Hampton 1110 / 17 / 1144 (-1)
- Columbus 1132 / 5 / 1142 (+1)
- Gilmer 1140 / 0 / 1140
- Southeast Bulloch 1121 / 9 / 1139
- Cross Creek 1048 / 44 / 1136
- Hardaway 1017 / 59 / 1135 (+1)
- Spencer 1050 / 42 / 1134 (+1)
- East Jackson 1081 / 26 / 1133 (+1)
- Pickens 1127 / 2 / 1131
- White County 1110 / 10 / 1130
- North Clayton 1116 / 6 / 1128
- Carver-Atlanta 1068 / 28 / 1124 (+1)
- LaFayette 1094 / 14 / 1122
- New Hampstead 1037 / 42 / 1121 (-1)
Class 3A
- Burke County 1102 / 4 / 1110
- Coahulla Creek 1026 / 41 / 1108
- Stephens County 1102 / 3 / 1108
- Westside-Augusta 1021 / 39 / 1099 (-1)
- Barrow Arts and Science Academy 1092 / 0 / 1092
- Jordan 1017 / 36 / 1089
- Hephzibah 952 / 63 / 1078 (-1)
- Sonoraville 1037 / 15 / 1067
- Ringgold 992 / 36 / 1064
- Pike County 1063 / 0 / 1063
- Lumpkin County 1048 / 5 / 1058 (-1)
- Miller Grove 1057 / 0 / 1057
- Hart County 1041 / 7 / 1055
- Hapeville Charter 571 / 238 / 1047
- Cedar Grove 1022 / 10 / 1042 (-1)
- Morgan County 1033 / 4 / 1041
- Therrell 995 / 23 / 1041
- Sumter County 1025 / 2 / 1029
- Hebron Christian 499 / 258 / 1015
- Carver-Columbus 859 / 77 / 1013
- Redan 1013 / 0 / 1013
- Marist 596 / 208 / 1012 (-2)
- Pierce County 983 / 10 / 1003
- Crisp County 966 / 13 / 992
- Hoschton 2027 (projected) 992 / 0 / 992
- Beach 962 / 12 / 986 (-1)
- Holy Innocents 548 / 218 / 984
- Franklin County 981 / 1 / 983
- Jackson 982 / 0 / 982
- South Atlanta 926 / 28 / 982
- Tattnall County 971 / 1 / 973
- Appling County 964 / 2 / 968
- Islands 711 / 127 / 965 (-1)
- Butler 876 / 44 / 964
- Lovett 634 / 162 / 958
- Rutland 924 / 15 / 954
- Callaway 901 / 26 / 953
- North Cobb Christian 444 / 254 / 952
- Brantley County 926 / 12 / 950 (+1)
- Toombs County 893 / 26 / 945 (+1)
- Temple 875 / 30 / 935 (+1)
- Savannah Christian 399 / 266 / 931 (+1)
- Rockmart 904 / 12 / 928
- Murray County 924 / 1 / 926
- Cook 908 / 8 / 924
- Lamar County 875 / 16 / 907 (+1)
- Thomson 907 / 0 / 907
- Haralson County 900 / 1 / 902 (+1)
- Union County 871 / 12 / 895
- Mount Vernon 513 / 190 / 893 (+1)
- Southwest 858 / 17 / 892 (+1)
- Johnson-Savannah 683 / 104 / 891 (-1)
- North Murray 878 / 6 / 890
- Elbert County 881 / 1 / 883 (+1)
- Northeast 798 / 40 / 878 (+1)
- Gordon Central 836 / 15 / 866 (+1)
- Wesleyan 493 / 185 / 863 (+1)
- Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 820 / 21 / 862
- Washington County 850 / 5 / 860 (+1)
- Worth County 829 / 13 / 855 (+1)
- Kendrick 788 / 33 / 854
- Putnam County 839 / 2 / 843 (+1)
- Columbia 842 / 0 / 842
- Washington 782 / 30 / 842
- Jasper County 841 / 0 / 841 (+1)
Class 2A
- Fannin County 835 / 1 / 837
- McNair 833 / 2 / 837
- Model 701 / 67 / 835
- Laney 673 / 81 / 835 (-1)
- St. Vincent’s Academy 592 / 120 / 832
- Utopian Academy 323 / 253 / 829
- Calvary Day 383 / 220 / 823 (-2)
- Glenn Hills 802 / 10 / 822 (-1)
- Fitzgerald 809 / 0 / 809
- Social Circle 627 / 91 / 809
- Berrien 795 / 6 / 807
- Walker 398 / 204 / 806
- Savannah Arts Academy 789 / 5 / 799 (-1)
- Towers 792 / 0 / 792
- Bremen 725 / 33 / 791
- Banks County 787 / 0 / 787
- Pace Academy 481 / 153 / 787 (-3)
- Mount Paran Christian 440 / 173 / 786
- Dodge County 781 / 0 / 781
- Jeff Davis 773 / 2 / 777
- DeKalb School of the Arts 302 / 236 / 774
- Vidalia 671 / 51 / 773
- Paideia 466 / 153 / 772
- Swainsboro 763 / 0 / 763
- Fellowship Christian 423 / 169 / 761
- Bleckley County 673 / 39 / 751
- Thomasville 700 / 17 / 734
- Chattooga 724 / 1 / 726
- East Laurens 671 / 18 / 707
- Weber School 299 / 200 / 699
- ACE Charter 550 / 73 / 696
- Oglethorpe County 665 / 14 / 693
- Trinity Christian 471 / 111 / 693 (-2)
- Woodville-Tompkins 692 / 0 / 692
- Coosa 638 / 25 / 688
- Heard County 654 / 14 / 682
- Twiggs County 222 / 228 / 678 (+1)
- Providence Christian 298 / 184 / 666
- Galloway 269 / 197 / 663
- Josey 591 / 30 / 651 (-1)
- Atlanta International 445 / 102 / 649
- Commerce 567 / 40 / 647
- Mount Pisgah Christian 299 / 170 / 639
- Dublin 579 / 27 / 633
- Pepperell 618 / 7 / 632
- Rabun County 614 / 7 / 628
- Mount Bethel Christian 215 / 206 / 627
- Bacon County 596 / 12 / 620
- Jefferson County 605 / 3 / 611
- Darlington 442 / 81 / 604
- Savannah 547 / 26 / 599 (+1)
- Whitefield Academy 379 / 108 / 595
- Dalton Academy 582 / 6 / 594
- St. Francis 200 / 189 / 578
- Gordon Lee 382 / 95 / 572
- Drew 490 / 36 / 562 (-3)
- Armuchee 508 / 24 / 556
- Screven County 543 / 1 / 545 (+1)
- Mount Zion-Carroll 502 / 21 / 544 (+1)
- Athens Academy 325 / 107 / 539
- Dade County 528 / 0 / 528
- Prince Avenue Christian 318 / 103 / 524 (-1)
- King’s Ridge Christian 284 / 119 / 522
- Bryan County 490 / 5 / 500 (+1)
- Metter 472 / 14 / 500 (+1)
- Lanier County 456 / 16 / 488 (+1)
- Brooks County 471 / 7 / 485 (+1)
- THRIVE Academy (Projected) 155 / 140 / 435
- Landmark Christian 308 / 54 / 416
- Eagle’s Landing Christian 255 / 76 / 407 (-3)
- Aquinas 242 / 60 / 362 (-2)
- Christian Heritage 208 / 68 / 344
- W.D. Mohammed 63 / 50 / 163
- Southwest Atlanta Christian 85 / 30 / 145
- Ben Franklin Academy 100 / 1 / 102
- Greenforest Christian 43 / 0 / 43
Class A
- Chattahoochee County 469 / 6 / 481
- Early County 465 / 6 / 477
- Irwin County 471 / 3 / 477
- Bowdon 442 / 11 / 464
- Crawford County 447 / 5 / 457
- Pelham 368 / 44 / 456
- Northwest Classical Academy 159 / 148 / 455
- Charlton County 448 / 3 / 454
- Atkinson County 416 / 13 / 442
- Claxton 430 / 6 / 442
- Seminole County 374 / 30 / 434
- Schley County 366 / 29 / 424
- Trion 349 / 37 / 423
- Elite Scholars Academy 413 / 3 / 419
- Greene County 413 / 3 / 419
- Manchester 400 / 5 / 410
- GMC Prep 297 / 54 / 405
- Marion County 383 / 8 / 399
- Clinch County 357 / 19 / 395
- Lincoln County 362 / 16 / 394
- Telfair County 390 / 1 / 392
- Coretta Scott King Academy 388 / 0 / 388 (-2)
- Davidson Fine Arts 387 / 0 / 387 (-2)
- Hawkinsville 367 / 9 / 385
- Taylor County 340 / 14 / 368
- Wilcox County 348 / 10 / 368
- Washington-Wilkes 362 / 1 / 364
- McIntosh County Academy 358 / 0 / 358
- Mitchell County 318 / 15 / 348
- Lake Oconee Academy 346 / 0 / 346
- Portal 300 / 23 / 346
- Savannah Early College 117 / 114 / 345
- B.E.S.T. Academy 332 / 3 / 338 (-1)
- Georgia School for Innovation 225 / 56 / 337
- Treutlen 307 / 11 / 329
- Emanuel County Institute 290 / 16 / 322
- Jenkins County 308 / 6 / 320
- Johnson-Augusta 307 / 0 / 307 (-2)
- Dooly County 300 / 3 / 306
- Macon County 302 / 1 / 304
- Johnson County 273 / 13 / 299
- Wilkinson County 299 / 0 / 299
- Baconton Charter 284 / 3 / 290
- Turner County 288 / 0 / 288
- Rainey-McCullers 271 / 8 / 287
- Wheeler County 241 / 16 / 273
- Terrell County 272 / 0 / 272
- Towns County 269 / 0 / 269
- Montgomery County 251 / 6 / 263
- Miller County 227 / 15 / 257
- Pataula Charter 163 / 47 / 257
- Echols County 235 / 10 / 255
- Technical Career Magnet 254 / 0 / 254 (-2)
- Southwest Georgia STEM 144 / 48 / 240
- Greenville 203 / 3 / 209
- Randolph-Clay 189 / 0 / 189
- Atlanta Classical 185 / 0 / 185
- Hancock Central 183 / 0 / 183
- Glascock County 170 / 2 / 174
- Furlow Charter 172 / 0 / 172
- Warren County 169 / 0 / 169
- Central-Talbotton 118 / 0 / 118
- Baker County 78 / 19 / 116
- Calhoun County 112 / 0 / 112
- Stewart County 112 / 0 / 112
- Spring Creek 80 / 8 / 96
- Quitman County 93 / 0 / 93
- STEAM Academy 89 / 0 / 89
- Savannah Classical Academy 81 / 0 / 81
- Taliaferro County 55 / 9 / 73
- Webster County 61 / 6 / 73
- Woody Gap 10 / 0 / 10
Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.