AJC Varsity GHSA places schools in new classes for 2026-27 Marist, Westminster, Benedictine could join Class 4A-2A Private division; Creekside, Jefferson among 56 slated to move up

The Georgia High School Association placed its 454 member schools into seven classifications on Monday in preparation for the 2026-27 school year. Fifty-six schools are slated to go up in class, while 46 can go down. Arabia Mountain, Seckinger, Kennesaw Mountain and Northgate were placed in the highest classification.

Other notable schools pegged to move up in classification are Creekside, the No. 1 football team in Class 4A; Jefferson, the Class 3A football runner-up last season; and Toombs County, the reigning Class A Division I football champion. Bigger private schools Marist, Westminster and Benedictine are eligible to play in the private playoff division starting in 2026. So are Pace Academy and Eagle’s Landing Christian, all schools that currently compete in Class 4A. It’s doubtful that all will take that route. Marist, particularly, has opted to play in higher classifications. RELATED GHSA defends ‘frustrating’ playoff snub of team that won 48-8 The seven classes are the same as in the current cycle, but they have new names. Class A’s divisions I and II will become Class 2A and Class A. The highest classification, currently called 6A, will become Class 7A. The GHSA will continue to separate private schools in classes 3A, 2A and A (4A, 3A and 2A in 2026) into their own playoff division known as 4A-2A Private, though they will compete with public schools in the regular season.

Schools may appeal until Sunday at noon. Appeals hearings will begin 10 a.m. Monday. When those appeals are done, the GHSA will place schools into regions. The GHSA has eight regions in each classification.

Classification is determined by enrollment, with students living out of their attendance zones counted twice. Below are the schools and their new classes. The numbers are enrollment / out-of-zone enrollment / enrollment plus out-of-zone enrollment times two. In parentheses to the right, when applicable, is the number of classes that a school is slated to move up or down. Note that because of classification name changes, a school that moves to Class 5A from 3A is shown as +1, as that is a effectively a one-class jump. Class 7A Innovation Academy 1439 / 1439 / 4317

Brookwood 3802 / 148 / 4098

Campbell 3246 / 381 / 4008

Grayson 3743 / 97 / 3937

Lambert 3207 / 258 / 3723

Parkview 3176 / 91 / 3358

South Forsyth 2735 / 299 / 3333

Wheeler 2309 / 487 / 3283

Osborne 2707 / 281 / 3269

Lowndes 3059 / 47 / 3153

North Gwinnett 3053 / 42 / 3137

Alliance Academy 1201 / 963 / 3127

North Paulding 3022 / 46 / 3114

Peachtree Ridge 3034 / 39 / 3112

Forsyth Central 2447 / 324 / 3095

Archer 2963 / 57 / 3077

North Cobb 2415 / 330 / 3075

Denmark 2609 / 218 / 3045

East Coweta 2932 / 44 / 3020

West Forsyth 2600 / 198 / 2996

Arabia Mountain 1161 / 876 / 2913 (+1)

Cherokee 2808 / 48 / 2904

Mill Creek 2741 / 66 / 2873

Camden County 2828 / 11 / 2850

Newton 2572 / 131 / 2834

Richmond Hill 2762 / 22 / 2806

Berkmar 2776 / 12 / 2800

Seckinger 2500 / 148 / 2796 (+1)

Central Gwinnett 2279 / 237 / 2753

South Gwinnett 2671 / 39 / 2749

Pebblebrook 2368 / 190 / 2748

Duluth 2497 / 105 / 2707

Rockdale County 2223 / 242 / 2707

Walton 2656 / 7 / 2670

Discovery 2597 / 34 / 2665

Marietta 2449 / 95 / 2639

Hillgrove 2235 / 181 / 2597

North Atlanta 2392 / 91 / 2574

Colquitt County 2552 / 10 / 2572

Collins Hill 2485 / 35 / 2555

Westlake 1903 / 314 / 2531

Meadowcreek 2455 / 24 / 2503

Kennesaw Mountain 1623 / 429 / 2481 (+1)

Harrison 2184 / 140 / 2464

Dacula 2413 / 21 / 2455

Douglas County 1950 / 252 / 2454

North Forsyth 2284 / 72 / 2428

Valdosta 2322 / 50 / 2422

Buford 2040 / 176 / 2392

Paulding County 2048 / 166 / 2380

Lakeside-Evans 1822 / 275 / 2372 (+1)

Lakeside-DeKalb 2181 / 73 / 2327 (+1)

Northgate 2204 / 58 / 2320 (+1)

Etowah 2283 / 15 / 2313

McEachern 2122 / 94 / 2310

Carrollton 1875 / 216 / 2307

Norcross 2151 / 54 / 2259

Class 6A Grovetown 2229 / 13 / 2255 (-1)

Newnan 2191 / 29 / 2249

New Manchester 1957 / 138 / 2233

Lassiter 2007 / 107 / 2221

Effingham County 2166 / 22 / 2210

South Cobb 1968 / 110 / 2188 (-1)

Sequoyah 2063 / 59 / 2181

Chamblee 1862 / 158 / 2178

Houston County 2101 / 38 / 2177

Morrow 2154 / 10 / 2174

South Paulding 1861 / 150 / 2161

Mountain View 2100 / 20 / 2140 (-1)

Gainesville 2079 / 29 / 2137

Shiloh 2070 / 26 / 2122

Tift County 2055 / 21 / 2097 (-1)

Woodward Academy 1072 / 507 / 2086

Rome 1925 / 79 / 2083

Creekview 2034 / 20 / 2074

Habersham Central 2058 / 5 / 2068

Hughes 2048 / 8 / 2064

Veterans 1998 / 30 / 2058

Greenbrier 1997 / 30 / 2057

Lovejoy 1973 / 37 / 2047

Chapel Hill 1549 / 239 / 2027 (-1)

Woodstock 1901 / 55 / 2011

Alpharetta 1948 / 28 / 2004 (-1)

Northside-Warner Robins 1997 / 1 / 1999

Tri-Cities 1765 / 117 / 1999

Loganville 1886 / 53 / 1992

Brunswick 1919 / 35 / 1989

Decatur 1887 / 51 / 1989

Milton 1949 / 19 / 1987

Roswell 1949 / 17 / 1983

South Effingham 1884 / 49 / 1982

Alexander 1770 / 105 / 1980

Glynn Academy 1863 / 54 / 1971

East Paulding 1879 / 45 / 1969

Clarke Central 1909 / 26 / 1961

Alcovy 1921 / 9 / 1939

Dunwoody 1914 / 9 / 1932

River Ridge 1842 / 43 / 1928

Lanier 1887 / 14 / 1915

Pope 1793 / 61 / 1915

Jackson County (projected) 1875 / 14 / 1903

Heritage-Conyers 1666 / 114 / 1894 (-1)

Bradwell Institute 1828 / 28 / 1884

Riverwood 1734 / 69 / 1872

Drew 1780 / 43 / 1866 (+1)

Northside-Columbus 1354 / 251 / 1856 (+1)

Creekside 1753 / 51 / 1855 (+1)

Coffee 1842 / 6 / 1854

Thomas County Central 1572 / 139 / 1850

Apalachee 1821 / 14 / 1849

McIntosh 1737 / 51 / 1839

Kell 1565 / 133 / 1831 (+1)

Midtown 1746 / 41 / 1828 (+1)

Lee County 1812 / 6 / 1824

Johns Creek 1791 / 15 / 1821

Evans 1744 / 34 / 1812

Dutchtown 1759 / 22 / 1803

Sprayberry 1632 / 84 / 1800 Class 5A Winder-Barrow 1761 / 17 / 1795 (-1)

Warner Robins 1771 / 7 / 1785

Chattahoochee 1715 / 28 / 1771 (-1)

Southwest DeKalb 1244 / 263 / 1770

Jonesboro 1672 / 48 / 1768

Villa Rica 1654 / 52 / 1758 (-1)

Tucker 1683 / 35 / 1753

Dalton 1688 / 32 / 1752

Jackson-Atlanta 1620 / 59 / 1738

Statesboro 1717 / 7 / 1731 (-1)

St. Pius X 997 / 367 / 1731

Mundy’s Mill 1619 / 53 / 1725

Harris County 1695 / 13 / 1721

Banneker 1545 / 83 / 1711 (-1)

East Forsyth 1558 / 74 / 1706

Cambridge 1612 / 46 / 1704

Locust Grove 1570 / 63 / 1696

Forest Park 1645 / 21 / 1687

Cartersville 1454 / 116 / 1686

Union Grove 1552 / 65 / 1682

Perry 1629 / 15 / 1659

Allatoona 1477 / 88 / 1653

Hiram 1392 / 125 / 1642

Walnut Grove 1531 / 52 / 1635

Lithia Springs 1418 / 102 / 1622 (-1)

Ola 1527 / 46 / 1619

Northview 1555 / 27 / 1609

Eastside 1555 / 21 / 1597

Centennial 1579 / 6 / 1591

Cross Keys 1587 / 0 / 1587

Jones County 1579 / 0 / 1579

Druid Hills 1448 / 61 / 1570

Lithonia 1466 / 45 / 1556

Ware County 1542 / 2 / 1546

Groves 1383 / 76 / 1535 (+1)

Eagle’s Landing 1508 / 11 / 1530

Wayne County 1526 / 0 / 1526

Flowery Branch 1243 / 139 / 1521

North Oconee 1470 / 23 / 1516

Cedar Shoals 1508 / 3 / 1514

Woodland-Cartersville 1445 / 34 / 1513

Blessed Trinity 844 / 332 / 1508

Mays 1226 / 137 / 1500

Madison County 1474 / 12 / 1498

Cass 1474 / 7 / 1488

LaGrange 1405 / 39 / 1483 (+1)

Jenkins 1254 / 111 / 1476 (+1)

Starrs Mill 1334 / 70 / 1474

Richmond Academy 1213 / 127 / 1467 (+1)

Central-Carroll 1324 / 71 / 1466

Griffin 1435 / 11 / 1457

M. L. King 1381 / 34 / 1449

Jefferson 1352 / 35 / 1422 (+1)

Johnson-Gainesville 1235 / 90 / 1415 (+1)

Cedartown 1379 / 9 / 1397

Whitewater 1325 / 36 / 1397 (+1)

Central-Macon 962 / 216 / 1394 (+3)

Douglass 1273 / 59 / 1391 (+1)

Stockbridge 1387 / 2 / 1391

Stilwell Arts 520 / 435 / 1390 (+4)

Harlem 1366 / 10 / 1386 (+1)

Mary Persons 1373 / 6 / 1385 (+1) Class 4A Clarkston 1384 / 0 / 1384 (-1)

Cherokee Bluff 1204 / 85 / 1374

Southeast Whitfield 1346 / 14 / 1374 (-1)

Greater Atlanta Christian 632 / 358 / 1348

McDonough 1268 / 35 / 1338 (-1)

Calhoun 1247 / 44 / 1335

Troup County 1273 / 30 / 1333

Stephenson 1235 / 48 / 1331

Howard 1189 / 63 / 1315

Liberty County 1186 / 61 / 1308

Westside-Macon 1006 / 148 / 1302 (+1)

Stone Mountain 1217 / 42 / 1301

Luella 1255 / 18 / 1291

Ridgeland 1265 / 11 / 1287

Westover 1277 / 4 / 1285

Woodland-Stockbridge 1223 / 30 / 1283 (-1)

Benedictine 832 / 225 / 1282 (-1)

Fayette County 1250 / 14 / 1278

Oconee County 1232 / 22 / 1276

Sandy Creek 1173 / 50 / 1273

Long County 1265 / 0 / 1265

Mount Zion-Jonesboro 1227 / 18 / 1263

East Hall 1220 / 21 / 1262

West Hall 1222 / 20 / 1262

Westminster 819 / 220 / 1259 (-1)

North Springs 1120 / 69 / 1258 (-1)

West Laurens 1224 / 17 / 1258

Riverdale 1232 / 12 / 1256

Heritage-Catoosa 1208 / 19 / 1246

Spalding 1171 / 33 / 1237

Dougherty 1150 / 42 / 1234

Monroe 1159 / 34 / 1227

Chestatee 1180 / 23 / 1226

Monroe Area 1177 / 22 / 1221

Dawson County 1216 / 2 / 1220

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 923 / 145 / 1213 (+1)

Adairsville 1164 / 23 / 1210

North Hall 1094 / 55 / 1204

Salem 1143 / 30 / 1203 (+1)

Windsor Forest 1120 / 40 / 1200

Peach County 1112 / 43 / 1198

Shaw 1071 / 60 / 1191 (+1)

Baldwin 1189 / 0 / 1189

Cairo 1179 / 0 / 1179

Bainbridge 1151 / 11 / 1173

Northwest Whitfield 1101 / 35 / 1171

Upson-Lee 1149 / 0 / 1149

Hampton 1110 / 17 / 1144 (-1)

Columbus 1132 / 5 / 1142 (+1)

Gilmer 1140 / 0 / 1140

Southeast Bulloch 1121 / 9 / 1139

Cross Creek 1048 / 44 / 1136

Hardaway 1017 / 59 / 1135 (+1)

Spencer 1050 / 42 / 1134 (+1)

East Jackson 1081 / 26 / 1133 (+1)

Pickens 1127 / 2 / 1131

White County 1110 / 10 / 1130

North Clayton 1116 / 6 / 1128

Carver-Atlanta 1068 / 28 / 1124 (+1)

LaFayette 1094 / 14 / 1122

New Hampstead 1037 / 42 / 1121 (-1) Class 3A Burke County 1102 / 4 / 1110

Coahulla Creek 1026 / 41 / 1108

Stephens County 1102 / 3 / 1108

Westside-Augusta 1021 / 39 / 1099 (-1)

Barrow Arts and Science Academy 1092 / 0 / 1092

Jordan 1017 / 36 / 1089

Hephzibah 952 / 63 / 1078 (-1)

Sonoraville 1037 / 15 / 1067

Ringgold 992 / 36 / 1064

Pike County 1063 / 0 / 1063

Lumpkin County 1048 / 5 / 1058 (-1)

Miller Grove 1057 / 0 / 1057

Hart County 1041 / 7 / 1055

Hapeville Charter 571 / 238 / 1047

Cedar Grove 1022 / 10 / 1042 (-1)

Morgan County 1033 / 4 / 1041

Therrell 995 / 23 / 1041

Sumter County 1025 / 2 / 1029

Hebron Christian 499 / 258 / 1015

Carver-Columbus 859 / 77 / 1013

Redan 1013 / 0 / 1013

Marist 596 / 208 / 1012 (-2)

Pierce County 983 / 10 / 1003

Crisp County 966 / 13 / 992

Hoschton 2027 (projected) 992 / 0 / 992

Beach 962 / 12 / 986 (-1)

Holy Innocents 548 / 218 / 984

Franklin County 981 / 1 / 983

Jackson 982 / 0 / 982

South Atlanta 926 / 28 / 982

Tattnall County 971 / 1 / 973

Appling County 964 / 2 / 968

Islands 711 / 127 / 965 (-1)

Butler 876 / 44 / 964

Lovett 634 / 162 / 958

Rutland 924 / 15 / 954

Callaway 901 / 26 / 953

North Cobb Christian 444 / 254 / 952

Brantley County 926 / 12 / 950 (+1)

Toombs County 893 / 26 / 945 (+1)

Temple 875 / 30 / 935 (+1)

Savannah Christian 399 / 266 / 931 (+1)

Rockmart 904 / 12 / 928

Murray County 924 / 1 / 926

Cook 908 / 8 / 924

Lamar County 875 / 16 / 907 (+1)

Thomson 907 / 0 / 907

Haralson County 900 / 1 / 902 (+1)

Union County 871 / 12 / 895

Mount Vernon 513 / 190 / 893 (+1)

Southwest 858 / 17 / 892 (+1)

Johnson-Savannah 683 / 104 / 891 (-1)

North Murray 878 / 6 / 890

Elbert County 881 / 1 / 883 (+1)

Northeast 798 / 40 / 878 (+1)

Gordon Central 836 / 15 / 866 (+1)

Wesleyan 493 / 185 / 863 (+1)

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 820 / 21 / 862

Washington County 850 / 5 / 860 (+1)

Worth County 829 / 13 / 855 (+1)

Kendrick 788 / 33 / 854

Putnam County 839 / 2 / 843 (+1)

Columbia 842 / 0 / 842

Washington 782 / 30 / 842

Jasper County 841 / 0 / 841 (+1) Class 2A Fannin County 835 / 1 / 837

McNair 833 / 2 / 837

Model 701 / 67 / 835

Laney 673 / 81 / 835 (-1)

St. Vincent’s Academy 592 / 120 / 832

Utopian Academy 323 / 253 / 829

Calvary Day 383 / 220 / 823 (-2)

Glenn Hills 802 / 10 / 822 (-1)

Fitzgerald 809 / 0 / 809

Social Circle 627 / 91 / 809

Berrien 795 / 6 / 807

Walker 398 / 204 / 806

Savannah Arts Academy 789 / 5 / 799 (-1)

Towers 792 / 0 / 792

Bremen 725 / 33 / 791

Banks County 787 / 0 / 787

Pace Academy 481 / 153 / 787 (-3)

Mount Paran Christian 440 / 173 / 786

Dodge County 781 / 0 / 781

Jeff Davis 773 / 2 / 777

DeKalb School of the Arts 302 / 236 / 774

Vidalia 671 / 51 / 773

Paideia 466 / 153 / 772

Swainsboro 763 / 0 / 763

Fellowship Christian 423 / 169 / 761

Bleckley County 673 / 39 / 751

Thomasville 700 / 17 / 734

Chattooga 724 / 1 / 726

East Laurens 671 / 18 / 707

Weber School 299 / 200 / 699

ACE Charter 550 / 73 / 696

Oglethorpe County 665 / 14 / 693

Trinity Christian 471 / 111 / 693 (-2)

Woodville-Tompkins 692 / 0 / 692

Coosa 638 / 25 / 688

Heard County 654 / 14 / 682

Twiggs County 222 / 228 / 678 (+1)

Providence Christian 298 / 184 / 666

Galloway 269 / 197 / 663

Josey 591 / 30 / 651 (-1)

Atlanta International 445 / 102 / 649

Commerce 567 / 40 / 647

Mount Pisgah Christian 299 / 170 / 639

Dublin 579 / 27 / 633

Pepperell 618 / 7 / 632

Rabun County 614 / 7 / 628

Mount Bethel Christian 215 / 206 / 627

Bacon County 596 / 12 / 620

Jefferson County 605 / 3 / 611

Darlington 442 / 81 / 604

Savannah 547 / 26 / 599 (+1)

Whitefield Academy 379 / 108 / 595

Dalton Academy 582 / 6 / 594

St. Francis 200 / 189 / 578

Gordon Lee 382 / 95 / 572

Drew 490 / 36 / 562 (-3)

Armuchee 508 / 24 / 556

Screven County 543 / 1 / 545 (+1)

Mount Zion-Carroll 502 / 21 / 544 (+1)

Athens Academy 325 / 107 / 539

Dade County 528 / 0 / 528

Prince Avenue Christian 318 / 103 / 524 (-1)

King’s Ridge Christian 284 / 119 / 522

Bryan County 490 / 5 / 500 (+1)

Metter 472 / 14 / 500 (+1)

Lanier County 456 / 16 / 488 (+1)

Brooks County 471 / 7 / 485 (+1)

THRIVE Academy (Projected) 155 / 140 / 435

Landmark Christian 308 / 54 / 416

Eagle’s Landing Christian 255 / 76 / 407 (-3)

Aquinas 242 / 60 / 362 (-2)

Christian Heritage 208 / 68 / 344

W.D. Mohammed 63 / 50 / 163

Southwest Atlanta Christian 85 / 30 / 145

Ben Franklin Academy 100 / 1 / 102

Greenforest Christian 43 / 0 / 43