Georgia baseball secures season’s first SEC sweep against South Carolina

Georgia’s Daniel Jackson hits a three-run home run during the first inning against Binghamton in their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Bulldogs (23-6 overall, 7-2 SEC) moved up two spots to No. 5 in D1Baseball’s rankings.

Georgia baseball earned its first Southeastern Conference sweep of the season against visiting South Carolina, winning 5-2 Friday, 3-1 Saturday and 9-7 Sunday.

Sunday’s game was tied 7-7 going into the bottom of the eighth inning before a double by Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson scored the final two runs. Jackson, who was 3-for-4 with three RBI, has been a force for the Bulldogs, leading the team with a .417 batting average, 1.450 OPS, 16 home runs, 46 RBI and .935 slugging percentage.

In the second inning of Friday’s win, Jackson hit his third grand slam of the season to give Georgia a four-run lead. Junior pitcher Joey Volchko (5-0) started Friday and limited the Gamecocks to two runs, striking out six in 6 2/3 innings, with junior pitcher Justin Byrd getting the save.

Next up, Georgia will host Georgia State on Tuesday before heading to Starkville for a three-game series against No. 4 Mississippi State.