Vote: Where should the GHSA host high school football state championships?

Bowdon captains prepare to meet Lincoln County for the coin toss during the Class A Division II GHSA football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. The GHSA moved the games to a neutral site — away from high schools’ home fields — in 2008. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Which matters most: experience or payout? Coaches are divided.

Which matters most: experience or payout? Coaches are divided.

The financial deficit reignites a decades-long question: Where is the optimal place to host the finals?

For the first time, the Georgia High School Association lost money on the football state championships in 2025.

And the debate involves a laundry list of considerations, including atmosphere, payouts and travel.

The GHSA moved the games to a neutral site — away from high schools’ home fields — in 2008.

In 2022, when the games were played at Georgia State, participating teams got an average $21,068 paycheck despite about one-third less attendance. For games played at Mercedes-Benz, teams get less than $10,000, in part because rent is much higher than other neutral site options.

Where do you stand on the debate? Vote below.