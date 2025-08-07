Sports Sports Daily: It’s Super 11 time, baby Plus: Female ump gets the call, United finally wins.

Did you get Dirty Birds Dispatch this morning? If you forgot to sign up, you still can — and if you send me proof, I'll personally forward the inaugural edition and all of its Falcon-y goodness to your inbox. (Really! But only this once.)

Now. On to today’s other big launch. Quick links: Braves lose 5-4 | United routs Atlas | Gunner the gunslinger FOOTBALL SUPER FRIENDS Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Buford's Tyriq "Ty Boogie" Green, a Georgia commit, helped put the Wolves on top with his Super 11 selection. Forty years ago, a local newspaper had a fantastic idea.

“Say,” someone said. “Our readers love high school football. Why not pick a handful of the best players, group ‘em together and publish it?”

Simple but effective. And what eventually became the AJC’s Super 11 is still chugging along. In fact, the 2025 edition just hit the internet. Spend some time with that impressive presentation (stories! photos! videos!). I’ll give you the names later on, too. But first: fun facts. ⭐ South Georgia shutout: This year’s edition is the very first time every honoree is from North Georgia. The furthest south you’re gonna get is Clayton County.

That’s a significant departure from 2024’s list, when only two metro Atlanta players made the cut. ⭐ No quarterbacks?! Nope. Nary a one. That hasn’t happened since 2018. And there are usually at least two! There aren’t any offensive linemen, either — but there’s plenty of big-time talent on that front too. ⭐ The rich get richer: Tyriq Green, the two-way player from Buford High pictured above, made this year’s list. That makes 11 Wolves all-time, all since 2000 — and the most of any school, period. (Peach County is now second, with 10.) That’s one way to fill the seats of a $62 million stadium … though winning 4,000 state titles helps, too.

⭐ New guys: On the other end of the spectrum, four members of this year’s class represent the first in the history of their respective schools. Bowdon, Cambridge, Jonesboro and Sprayberry, stand up! ⭐ One more wild one: Since the inaugural offering in 1985, two Super 11 selections have gone on to win the Heisman Trophy: Collins Hill’s Travis Hunter (Colorado) and Thomas County Central’s Charlie Ward (Florida State). The only Peach State Heisman winner that (somehow) didn’t make the Super 11 cut? Westlake High’s Cam Newton. Now, without further ado, here are this year’s Super 11 superstars. Story or bio links included, but again — you should check out the main page, too. It’s very cool.

⚡ The Falcons say first-round draft pick and former Georgia Bulldog Jalon Walker is ready to go for Friday night’s preseason opener against the Lions. He’d been limited by a hamstring issue. Here are five other things to watch for during the game. GREAT CALL, BASEBALL Credit: Jeff Roberson/AP POV: Your look at the first female umpire to call a major league baseball game. No woman has ever umpired an MLB game. That changes Saturday. The league announced plans to summon Jen Pawol — a former college softball player and nine-year minor league official — for Saturday’s doubleheader at Truist Park. She’ll work the bases for those games before calling balls and strikes Sunday. Pawol, 48, also umpired during major league spring training the last two seasons.

As The Associated Press points out, her regular season debut will arrive years after women got their shot to officiate in the NBA (1997) and NFL (2015). Better late than never, I guess. Still waiting on you, NHL. 📝 Pawol is scheduled to speak to reporters this afternoon. We’ll have all the deets at ajc.com/braves. A COLLEGE FOOTBALL FANTASY The best *hypothetical* news of the day comes from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who suggested the league’s massive new deal with ESPN could ultimately lead to a college football version of the RedZone channel (video proof). Including anything other than games on ESPN/Disney properties would likely take some work, of course. But, uh … yes please. Now.

As far as more local news: Georgia Tech’s linebacker corps goes well beyond Kyle Efford. And receiver Eric Rivers is already getting big props.

Georgia coordinator Mike Bobo says quarterback Gunner Stockton has a gunslinger’s mentality. He’s digging it.

Georgia State QB Christian Veilleux hopes a trip to the Manning Passing Camp (yeah, those Mannings) helps him keep his job. FREE TEDDY BRIDGEWATER Feels like a good day to mention Teddy Bridgewater, who’s back in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — after being suspended from coaching the same Miami-area high school team he attended as a youngster. The offending act? Using his own money to help the kids out. Pregame meals. New uniforms. Uber rides. “When I decided to coach, those players became my sons and I wanted to make sure that I just protect them in the best way that I can,” Bridgewater told reporters Wednesday. “Miami Northwestern is in a tough neighborhood, and sometimes things can happen when kids are walking home and different things like that. So I just tried to protect them, give them a ride home instead of them having to take those dangerous walks.”

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Jonaz Walton, a running back from Carrollton's Central High, is committed to Notre Dame. (Ghost and light beams not included.) OK, one more Super 11 photo. Because they're rad. And Jonaz Walton, the Central-Carrollton running back, seems like a good dude. QUOTE OF THE DAY I mean, honestly, I just want them to remember me as a humble person that always did what he was supposed to do. Just a nice kid who you could talk to, not even about being maybe the best football player, just being humble and being a great person. - Jonaz Walton