Georgia Bulldogs Mike Bobo loves the 'gunslinger' mentality of Georgia QB Gunner Stockton Downside to that kind of aggression is Stockton opening himself up to a lot of hits.

ATHENS — Mike Bobo can relate to quarterback Gunner Stockton in a number of ways. The Georgia offensive coordinator, perhaps more than anyone in the history of the program, understands the pressure to produce on the offense. In addition to all the years he has been the team’s offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach, Bobo also was a starting quarterback at Georgia.

Stockton steps into that role on a more full-time basis this season. He got a taste of it at the end of last season and acquitted himself well in the eyes of the offensive coordinator. “Gunner would probably prepare as hard as anybody on our football team, and he didn’t know if he was going to play a snap,” Bobo said Wednesday. “So he was ready as far as a preparation standpoint. I know there were certain things he knows he wishes he could have done better, and he’s been working on those things in the offseason and through fall camp so he can be a more efficient player at that position.” For as well as Stockton looked against Notre Dame in last season’s College Football Playoff, the Georgia offense still mustered only 10 points. It will need to be more productive this season.

One early way Georgia hopes to add more juice to the offense comes via the running game. Stockton’s mobility helps in that regard, as his running skills are a clear upgrade over former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck — not just in picking up rushing yards but also extending plays downfield.

“Gunner’s, not just because his name is Gunner, but he’s a little bit of a gunslinger and working on sometimes everything doesn’t have to be a howitzer, learning how to layer the ball,” Bobo said. “He made a throw yesterday that we pointed out to (him) some things that we had done and trying to just improve on little things every day.” Bobo recognizes that mindset as a positive. It’s partially why the team responded so well when Stockton entered the SEC championship game for an injured Beck in December. But there is a flip side to that level of aggression. Stockton opens himself to a lot of hits when he extends plays. While it’s great to have someone, especially at the quarterback position, who will fight for every yard, it doesn’t help the offense all that much when you’re in the injury tent because your helmet went flying. “His makeup and his mentality sometimes is, ‘I’m going to go get everything,’” Bobo said. “And there’s a time and place for that. And it’s one thing to say it, and it’s a hard thing to practice because he’s not getting hit.”

It’s difficult to simulate that decision-making process in practice because of the lack of contact. Bobo constantly asks Stockton about his decision-making process before, during and after practice. Still, Georgia is getting Stockton ready in other ways that don’t involve him getting crushed by teammates. “He’s getting more opportunities at the decision-making process with two-minute drives,” coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday. “He hasn’t had that many of them. He’s getting more now every day — red (zone). He’s just getting more opportunities to make good decisions. He continues to do that. I think avoiding catastrophic moments is what’s important.” To this point, Stockton has attempted only 83 passes in his career. He’ll have two games, against Marshall and Austin Peay, before going on the road to take on Tennessee on Sept. 13. Bobo understands he’ll have to get the most out of Stockton if Georgia is to be successful this coming season. Stockton, though, has long trusted Bobo with his development.