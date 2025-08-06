Atlanta Falcons First-round pick Jalon Walker set to play in Falcons’ exhibition game Rookie from Georgia has been sidelined with an injury. Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker (left) participates in a drill Wednesday, ahead of his first game Friday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons and Bulldogs fans will see Jalon Walker suit up in the NFL for the first time Friday. Walker, who’s been limited in training camp because of a minor hamstring injury, will play against the Lions in the Falcons’ first exhibition game, coach Raheem Morris said. The team is counting on the first-round edge rusher to provide an immediate impact on a defense desperate for someone to disrupt the opposing quarterback.

The Falcons limited Walker in Tuesday’s practice, but he was a full-go Wednesday during scrimmage. The plan was for Walker to get a significant amount of work Wednesday and “some” snaps Friday. Morris indicated Walker might play only a couple of series in the exhibition game, but he’ll nonetheless make his debut as a Falcon in the game, which starts at 7 p.m. A standout at Georgia known for his versatility and leadership, Walker fell to the Falcons at No. 15 overall in this year’s NFL draft in large part because of suboptimal measurables. The team was overjoyed to see him available and took him hoping he’d become a face-of-the-defense type of player. Explore Jalon Walker excited to play for Falcons More notes from Falcons camp Offensive tackle Storm Norton is dealing with a lower-body injury. The team is being cautious with him, but the injury is “nothing significant,” Morris said. Norton is the team’s top reserve tackle, appearing in 17 games last season. He’s started four games over the past couple of seasons when starting right tackle Kaleb McGary was sidelined. Speaking of McGary, he has plenty of reasons to smile after signing a two-year, $30 million extension with the team that ensures he’ll protect the lefty quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s blindside for the foreseeable future.

“It’s nice,” McGary said Wednesday. “I’m grateful for God giving me another opportunity to be here, a place I’ve been for so long, and to just keep doing what I’m doing. It wasn’t something I was super worried about, but I’m certainly not complaining. It’s very cool.”

Inside linebacker JD Bertrand was out Wednesday and will miss the exhibition opener. Morris didn’t share details but said the Falcons are being extra cautious with him given his injury history. Bertrand missed four games last season because of a concussion. Explore Read more about the Falcons Veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd pick-sixed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the first play of the scrimmage. Floyd has impressed in camp. Given the uncertainty of the young pass rushers, his steadiness is paramount to the team’s hopes of getting consistent pressure. Rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. made waves again Wednesday. He showed that explosive first step in bending around McGary for a would-be sack of Penix during the scrimmage. With Walker limited, Pearce has undoubtedly been the most-discussed rookie in camp. Pearce has been in the headlines for his scuffles with teammates and a strong personality, but he’s backed up his attitude with his performance. It’s hard to make any declarations this time of year, but the team must be pleased with its early returns on its second first-round pick. At the least, Pearce brings feistiness and athletic ability the defense needed. “He’s got a ton of physical talent,” McGary said. “We’ll see when bullets are live. Until we get to Week 1, it’s just practice.”

Sticking with discussing rookies, Morris lauded rookie defensive backs Xavier Watts (Notre Dame) and Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma) — as well as their college programs that prepared them for the NFL. “How early and how often (they play), they’re deciding that right now,” Morris said. “They both bring elite ball skills from college football; the awareness, the high-level processors that they are. They bring those things to our game. “Those are qualities that rookies have to develop. They’ve already developed some of that stuff from the schools they come from. Their programs, (coach Marcus) Freeman at Notre Dame, they do such a great job of focusing on defense. And obviously at Oklahoma, they’re doing the same thing with (coach Brent) Venables.” Morris mentioned he was pleased with the competition for the second safety spot. Watts, veteran Jordan Fuller and DeMarcco Hellams are vying to start next to Jessie Bates III. Bowman and Dee Alford are competing for the nickel spot. “My mindset, my style of play is a guy who wants to get to the ball fast,” Bowman said. “I want to make plays. Be the first one to the ball. Make that big hit, that big interception, whatever it is.”