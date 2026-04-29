Brent Key stokes Georgia Tech NFL buzz: A look at program’s highest earners
Calvin Johnson towers above all earners, and the Yellow Jackets coach has formula to produce more NFL stars.
Former Georgia Tech star Calvin Johnson (left), shown breaking away from Miami’s Brandon Meriweather, made more than $100 million in NFL contract money over the course of his pro career, tops among former Jackets. (Johnny Crawford/AJC 2006)
The former Sandy Creek High School star signed what was the richest NFL contract in history in March 2012, landing an eight-year, $132 million contract extension that included $60 million in guaranteed money.
Johnson was in his prime — with years left on his contract — when he retired in March 2015 on the heels of his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl selection, citing a desire to carry good health into his future.
Former Georgia Tech linebacker Pat Swilling, like Johnson, once made NFL contract history when he became the highest-paid player in the league in 1992.
Swilling, the 1991 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, signed a three-year deal worth $5.6 million in March 1992 that made him the highest-paid defensive player in the league at that time.
Inflation being what it is, Swilling’s record-breaking contract is on par — in annual salary — with what a third-round rookie would sign for in today’s game.
Coach Brent Key made it clear the plan is there for the Jackets to produce more NFL-ready players.
“You can’t have NFL players without NFL size bodies, bottom line,” Key said this month. “That first cut line for that league is so much measurables. It’s the height, the length, the speed, and how they play on the field. That’s something we strive for.
“We’ve got to increase the size of certain positions across the board.”
Georgia Tech players showed well at the NFL combine, led by Rutledge running a 4.54-second 20-yard shuttle, the fastest among the offensive linemen at the combine.
Haynes King, who signed a free-agent deal with Carolina, ran a 4.46-second time in the 40 and threw well in drill work. King’s 40 was the fifth-fastest time ever run by a quarterback at the combine.
Eric Rivers, who signed a free-agent deal with Tampa Bay, ran a 4.35-second time in the 40 at the combine, tied for sixth-fastest among receivers.
NFL greatness can be had even if players aren’t selected high in the draft, as many of Georgia Tech’s all-time leading NFL earners have proved over the years.
Here’s a look at the highest NFL earners in each position group who played for the Yellow Jackets over the years:
Mike covers Sports Business for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and has 32 years of journalism experience, the past 10 for AJC.com and DawgNation. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter & former Football Writers President named National FWAA National Beat Writer of the Year in 2018 and inducted into the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2024
Mike covers Sports Business for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and has 32 years of journalism experience, the past 10 for AJC.com and DawgNation. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter & former Football Writers President named National FWAA National Beat Writer of the Year in 2018 and inducted into the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2024