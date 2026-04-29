Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart concerned about college sports’ future: ‘I wish I could do more’ Arkansas’ elimination of its tennis programs resonates with Georgia’s football coach. Georgia coach Kirby Smart (center) poses with his family — wife Mary Beth (left) and children Andrew (second from left), Julia (second from right) and Weston — before the national championship game in January 2023. Smart's family has been active in athletics, and he has expressed concern over how other college sports will be funded amid the rising costs of fielding championship football teams. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

By Mike Griffith 1 hour ago Share

Kirby Smart is at Georgia to win football championships, but the Bulldogs coach recognizes it comes at a cost that’s affecting other sports programs. “I think when you see other sports getting cut, like Arkansas cutting (tennis) … a lot of college athletic directors are facing, ‘Do I pay player X or do I kill this sport that’s provided 15, 16 opportunities for student-athletes?’” Smart said Wednesday during his appearance at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am golf tournament in Birmingham, Alabama.

“It’s concerning because I don’t think that a college athletic director or president should be faced with cutting opportunities. I just think that’s hard.” As challenging as times are, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks made it clear his program will continue to support all its sports without disruption. “Georgia remains committed to the success of our 21 athletic programs and over 500 student-athletes,” UGA said in a statement released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “During this time of change in college athletics, we will continue to be resourceful and do everything we can to preserve the student-athlete experience.” Eyebrows were raised when Arkansas announced Friday it was cutting its men’s and women’s tennis programs after this spring. Arkansas reported a $6.89 million athletic department surplus in the 2025 fiscal year, with more than $200 million in revenue.

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek cited rising costs for the decision in a statement he released Friday.

“The landscape of college athletics continues to evolve, requiring us to make challenging choices as we balance competitive opportunities, resources and the long-term sustainability of our department,” said Yurachek, whose athletic department will be left with 17 scholarship sports after eliminating tennis. “Ultimately, we concluded that we are unable to provide the level of support necessary for our tennis programs to consistently compete in the SEC and nationally at the standard our student-athletes, coaches, alumni and supporters deserve.” The cut resonates with Smart and his family, who have been avid supporters of all sports programs at Georgia, in addition to understanding the importance of athletics within their household. Smart’s wife, Mary Beth, played college basketball at Georgia. His daughter, Julia, played basketball at Athens Academy. His oldest son, Weston, played tennis at Athens Academy and was a regional singles player of the year. Smart predicted a year ago that collegiate sports would see programs cut as a result of the rising costs associated with fielding championship football teams by signing impact transfers out of the portal and recruiting elite players out of high school.