Kirby Smart concerned about college sports’ future: ‘I wish I could do more’
Arkansas’ elimination of its tennis programs resonates with Georgia’s football coach.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart (center) poses with his family — wife Mary Beth (left) and children Andrew (second from left), Julia (second from right) and Weston — before the national championship game in January 2023. Smart's family has been active in athletics, and he has expressed concern over how other college sports will be funded amid the rising costs of fielding championship football teams. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
Kirby Smart is at Georgia to win football championships, but the Bulldogs coach recognizes it comes at a cost that’s affecting other sports programs.
“I think when you see other sports getting cut, like Arkansas cutting (tennis) … a lot of college athletic directors are facing, ‘Do I pay player X or do I kill this sport that’s provided 15, 16 opportunities for student-athletes?’” Smart said Wednesday during his appearance at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am golf tournament in Birmingham, Alabama.
“It’s concerning because I don’t think that a college athletic director or president should be faced with cutting opportunities. I just think that’s hard.”
As challenging as times are, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks made it clear his program will continue to support all its sports without disruption.
“Georgia remains committed to the success of our 21 athletic programs and over 500 student-athletes,” UGA said in a statement released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “During this time of change in college athletics, we will continue to be resourceful and do everything we can to preserve the student-athlete experience.”
Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek cited rising costs for the decision in a statement he released Friday.
“The landscape of college athletics continues to evolve, requiring us to make challenging choices as we balance competitive opportunities, resources and the long-term sustainability of our department,” said Yurachek, whose athletic department will be left with 17 scholarship sports after eliminating tennis.
“Ultimately, we concluded that we are unable to provide the level of support necessary for our tennis programs to consistently compete in the SEC and nationally at the standard our student-athletes, coaches, alumni and supporters deserve.”
The cut resonates with Smart and his family, who have been avid supporters of all sports programs at Georgia, in addition to understanding the importance of athletics within their household.
Smart predicted a year ago that collegiate sports would see programs cut as a result of the rising costs associated with fielding championship football teams by signing impact transfers out of the portal and recruiting elite players out of high school.
“We’re on the brink of probably one to two years away from a lot of schools cutting sports,” Smart said on the SEC Network’s “The Paul Finebaum Show” in May. “What’s the pushback going to be then when you start cutting nonrevenue sports? I don’t want that to happen.”
Smart could only express his remorse Wednesday, even after having seen such cuts coming.
“I hate it for them. I wish I could do more. I wish there was something we could do for them to help,” Smart said. “I don’t know, what’s the model look like 10 years from now? Is it all club sports? And then you’ve got your revenue-only (sports).
“I don’t know how that looks. I love the college space. I love going to tennis matches at our place, golf matches, softball, baseball, track and field. Those are just some of my favorite things to go and watch. I hate it if those opportunities get limited more. It won’t be a good thing.”
Mike covers Sports Business for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and has 32 years of journalism experience, the past 10 for AJC.com and DawgNation. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter & former Football Writers President named National FWAA National Beat Writer of the Year in 2018 and inducted into the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2024
Mike covers Sports Business for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and has 32 years of journalism experience, the past 10 for AJC.com and DawgNation. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter & former Football Writers President named National FWAA National Beat Writer of the Year in 2018 and inducted into the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2024