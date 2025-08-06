State Sports Report After camp with the Mannings, Georgia State QB ready to retain starting job Christian Veilleux is the No. 1 quarterback, but he faces competition to keep his spot. Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez GSU quarterback Christian Veilleux signals to teammates during Georgia State University’s first day of practice at Center Parc Stadium on Thursday, July 31, 2025, Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Unlike a year ago, when he learned he would be the starting quarterback only days before the season opener, Georgia State’s Christian Veilleux (pronounced VAY-er) will begin this season with the job in hand. Now it’s up to him to keep it. The senior from Canada understands the leash is short, and he is eager to finish his college career, which includes stops at Penn State and Pitt, on a high note.

“I felt like last year I did some good things, but I didn’t do everything I needed to do to be consistent every single week,” Veilleux said. “I think this year that’s been my biggest focus, to make sure I’m checking all the boxes each week, doing everything I could do.” Veilleux is a pro-style quarterback with good size (6-foot-5, 209 pounds) and a strong arm, but he isn’t overly mobile and suffered behind GSU’s inconsistent offensive line in 2024. He threw for 2,047 yards and 13 touchdowns and led the Panthers to their signature last-minute victory over Vanderbilt with three TD passes, only to lose the job to the since-transferred Zach Gibson. He regained the starting job when Gibson was injured and started the final three games, during which he threw three touchdowns and led the Panthers to an upset road win at Texas State. That’s the guy GSU fans are hoping to see. “My biggest focus was making sure this winter, this spring, this summer, that I did everything I could to prepare myself,” Veilleux said. “This is my last shot to do what I want to do and live out my dream. So I might as well do everything that I can do to commit to being the best self I can be.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Christian Veilleux (11) works on a play during Georgia State University’s first day of practice at Center Parc Stadium on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

And that includes being able to play to his strengths and away from his weaknesses. “The biggest thing is he can’t think he has to win the game or make all the plays,” Georgia State coach Dell McGee said. “It’s all about decision making.” Veilleux will have more options this time. All-Sun Belt Conference receiver Ted Hurst leads a solid group of receivers and a slew of new faces at running back have brought speed and depth that was missing last year. “I think the benefit to myself was like, ‘Hey, let’s start at ground zero and then build it all the way up,’” Veilleux said. “Even though you’ve been here, it’s good to start from the ground floor and work your way up.” His summer preparation included spending a week as a participant and mentor at the Manning Passing Academy, a gathering spot for many of the nation’s elite quarterbacks. Charlie Loeb, an Atlanta-based coach who works with the QB Country training program, helped arrange the invitation.