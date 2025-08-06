Georgia Tech wide receiver on Biletnikoff Award watch list, named second team all-American

Georgia Tech players participate in the first day of football practice at Rose Bowl Field and the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Rivers, a graduate transfer from Florida International University, caught 62 passes for 1,162 yards (18.9 avg.) and 12 touchdowns last season. He became the first Associated Press A ll-American in FIU history when he received third-team recognition in 2024. He also was a first team All-Conference USA honoree.

Georgia Tech senior wide receiver Eric Rivers has been named second-team preseason All-American by The Sporting News and is on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which honors college football’s top receiver.

On Oct. 29, Rivers caught 11 passes for an FIU program-record 295 yards in a win over New Mexico State.

Rivers also had 32 catches for 370 yards for FIU during the 2023 season. He began his career at Memphis, where he played on special teams in 2021 and then missed the 2022 season because of injury.

Out of the McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Rivers was considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite in the class of 2021.

The preseason All-American recognition is Rivers’ second of the year. He and Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge both earned second-team preseason All-American honors from Phil Steele College Football Preview.