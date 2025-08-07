AJC Varsity ‘Time to go get round two’: Super 11 pick Tyler Atkinson eyes repeat title No team has defended its title in the highest classification since Colquitt County in 2014-15. Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Grayson linebacker Tyler Atkinson (right) helped the Rams win the Class 6A championship last fall. Atkinson had eight tackles and two sacks in the title game, a 38-24 victory that gave Grayson its fourth state title. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

The No. 1 prospect in the state only has one goal this season. And it has nothing to do with the number of sacks or tackles he makes. Tyler Atkinson wants another state championship.

The 5-star inside linebacker from Grayson — the nation’s consensus No. 1 player at his position — helped the Rams win the Class 6A championship last fall. Atkinson had eight tackles and two sacks while helping the Rams fluster and derail Carrollton’s Juju Lewis (a South Cal commit who flipped to Colorado) in the title game, a 38-24 victory that gave Grayson its fourth state title and first since 2020. Explore Star-studded defensive line highlights Class 5A preseason all-state team “It feels great to have one under our belt,” Atkinson said. “Now it’s time to go get round two. That’s all the focus is, is completing it this year and getting the job done. That’s the main goal and that’s what we’re on right now. That’s what coach (Santavious) Bryant is preaching to us and that’s what I’m preaching to the team, too.” Atkinson (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) brings a lot of preaching credibility. He was the AJC’s Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 166 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 46 hurries, 13 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and one interception. That wasn’t an anomaly. As a sophomore he set a school record with 197 total tackles, along with 10½ sacks and 23 hurries. During his freshman season, Atkinson recorded 112 tackles, eight sacks and 24 hurries.

Credit: Jeff Sentell Five-star inside linebacker Tyler Atkinson — the nation’s consensus No. 1 player at his position — committed to the University of Texas earlier this summer. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

No wonder he was a primary target for the University of Texas, to whom he committed earlier this summer over offers from primary suitors Georgia, Clemson and Oregon. Recruiters love Atkinson’s quickness and his ability to shed blockers, as well as his hard-hitting style, intensity and high football IQ. Bryant can remember seeing Atkinson for the first time. He was an assistant at Grayson and was on his way to take a position on the Gainesville staff when he spotted an athletic kid who would be entering his freshman season that fall. “It was funny, actually, that on one of my last days heading out, he was coming into the field house,” Bryant said. “We had a conversation, and I told him if I could help him in any way, that type of thing. We just didn’t know we’d end up back like this.” Explore Grayson 5-star LB Tyler Atkinson said he ‘won’t forget’ UGA official visit Bryant spent one season at Gainesville and returned to Grayson as head coach when Adam Carter took the job at Lowndes. Bryant took the Rams to the semifinals in 2023 before losing to eventual champion Milton, then won it all in 2024. Bryant praised Atkinson for his mental approach and preparation.