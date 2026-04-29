Kentucky Derby: Check out our Atlanta-themed horse name generator

This bit of fun was originally created for the Win Column, a primo sports newsletter from the AJC. Sign up to get it straight to your mailbox every week.
Listen.
This bit of fun was originally created for the Win Column, a primo sports newsletter from the AJC. Sign up to get it straight to your mailbox every week.
Listen.
Saturday’s Kentucky Derby field isn’t entirely devoid of notable nomenclature.
Incredibolt and Chief Wallabee are solid work. I’d fight for Right to Party. And the general idea of naming a horse The Puma is pretty funny.
But overall? Pretty boring. Uncreative.
Not … Atlanta enough.
So in order to inspire the next generation of thoroughbreds (and their owners), we took matters into our own hands. Behold: The AJC’s Atlanta-Themed Kentucky Derby Horse Name Generator.
Click as many times as you want. Thanks to data whiz Charles Minshew, you’ll find more than 16,000 ATL-honoring possibilities.
We mixed in some adjective-type words from the name’s of previous Derby winners, too, for another touch of authenticity.
Your Win Column host already generated hundreds of names himself (hey, work is work), finding particular joy in suggestions like Lady Kudzu, Maximum Peachtree and Super Blooper.
Lemon Pepper Plane Train honestly seemed a bit much.
Anyway … share your best results with us at tyler.estep@ajc.com. Maybe we’ll round ‘em all up in a story later this week.
Kentucky Derby post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. Saturday on NBC. Check out the roster of real racers below (post position to the left, odds as of Wednesday morning to the right).
1. Renegade, 5-1
2. Albus, 47-1
3. Intrepido, 55-1
4. Litmus Test, 41-1
5. Right to Party, 31-1
6. Commandment, 8-1
7. Danon Bourbon, 13-1
8. So Happy, 6-1
9. The Puma, 5-1
10. Wonder Dean, 19-1
11. Incredibolt, 37-1
12. Chief Wallabee, 14-1
13. Silent Tactic, 38-1
14. Potente, 28-1
15. Emerging Market, 13-1
16. Pavlovian, 50-1
17. Six Speed, 46-1
18. Further Ado, 7-1
19. Golden Tempo, 50-1
20. Fulleffort, 19-1
21. Great White, 96-1
22. Ocelli, 50-1
23. Robusta, 50-1
24. Corona De Oro, 50-1