Kentucky Derby: Check out our Atlanta-themed horse name generator

Some of the horses running in Saturday's Kentucky Derby have kind of boring names. Your horse should have an Atlanta-themed moniker. (Darron Cummings/AP 2020)

This bit of fun was originally created for the Win Column, a primo sports newsletter from the AJC. Sign up to get it straight to your mailbox every week.

Incredibolt and Chief Wallabee are solid work. I’d fight for Right to Party. And the general idea of naming a horse The Puma is pretty funny.

So in order to inspire the next generation of thoroughbreds (and their owners), we took matters into our own hands. Behold: The AJC’s Atlanta-Themed Kentucky Derby Horse Name Generator.

Click as many times as you want. Thanks to data whiz Charles Minshew, you’ll find more than 16,000 ATL-honoring possibilities.

We mixed in some adjective-type words from the name’s of previous Derby winners, too, for another touch of authenticity.

Your Win Column host already generated hundreds of names himself (hey, work is work), finding particular joy in suggestions like Lady Kudzu, Maximum Peachtree and Super Blooper.

Lemon Pepper Plane Train honestly seemed a bit much.