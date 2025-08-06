High School Sports 6 SEC commits among top 10 offensive linemen in Georgia high school football UGA has pledges from two of the selections Credit: Jeff Sentell UGA has two commitments from Georgia High School Football Daily's list of top 10 offensive linemen in Georgia: Buford's Graham Houston (pictured) and Zykie Helton of Carrollton. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Georgia High School Football Daily’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100 continues today with offensive linemen. The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered. Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers have already been announced.

Explore What to know about the 14 new head football coaches in Class 4A In alphabetical order, here are the top 10 offensive linemen ahead of the Georgia high school football season. Brandon Anderson, North Cobb Anderson (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) was a first-team GHSF Daily/AJC and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association all-state pick playing right tackle for an 11-1 region champion as a junior. He was first-team all-region at North Atlanta as a sophomore. Anderson is a top-500 national recruit. He is North Cobb’s highest-rated offensive line recruit this century. Anderson committed to Missouri in June. Christopher Booker, Hapeville Charter Booker (6-4, 285) was a first-team GHSF Daily/AJC and GACA all-state player last season. He played left tackle for an 8-4 Class 2A team. Booker is the highest-rated offensive line prospect in Hapeville history. A top-250 national prospect, he committed to Alabama in February. Tyler Chukuyem, South Paulding Chukuyem is the highest-rated pure tackle prospect on this list, as the consensus No. 21 player at his position nationally. Chukuyem (6-6, 290) is the tallest and possesses the widest wingspan. He played right tackle last season and made first-team all-region. A top-300 national recruit, he committed to Florida in June. Chukuyem is the fourth-highest-rated prospect in South Paulding history.

Tre Glover, Warner Robins Glover (6-4, 295) was first-team GHSF Daily/AJC and GACA all-state in Class 4A playing left tackle on a 7-4 Class 4A team. He was all-region as a sophomore. Glover, a three-star prospect, committed to Appalachian State in June.

Zykie Helton, Carrollton Helton was first-team GACA all-state and honorable-mention GHSF Daily/AJC all-state last season for the Class 6A runner-up. He was first-team all-region as a sophomore. Helton played different spots along the offensive and defensive lines last season. Helton is a top-600 national recruit who is the highest-rated Carrollton offensive line prospect of the 2000s. He committed to Georgia in June. Langston Hogg, Cartersville Hogg (6-2, 270) is the only center on this list. He made first-team GHSF Daily/AJC and GACA all-state for a 12-1 Class 4A team last season. He was first-team all-region as a sophomore. Hogg is a three-star recruit who committed to Tulane in April. Graham Houston, Buford Houston (6-5, 305) was first-team GACA all-state on a Class 6A semifinal team last season. He was Buford’s left tackle. A top-400 national recruit, Houston committed to Georgia in May. Houston is not related to former Buford players and AJC Super 11 selections Eddrick Houston and Kolton Houston. Bear McWhorter, Cass McWhorter (6-3, 290) was first-team GHSF Daily/AJC and GACA all-state off a 6-5 Class 4A team. He was first-team all-region as a sophomore. McWhorter plays left tackle and guard. He is the third-highest-rated prospect in Cass history behind Richard Samuel and Sacovie White. A top-500 national prospect, McWhorter committed to Michigan in February. Parker Pritchett, Carver (Columbus) Pritchett (6-5, 310) was the left tackle on Carver’s Class 2A championship team. Impressively mobile for his size, he made first-team GHSF Daily/AJC and GACA all-state last season He is a top-500 national prospect who committed to Auburn in April.