Georgia Tech Led by Kyle Efford, Georgia Tech has deep linebacker corps First-year linebackers coach Darius Eubanks has been handed a unit that can go six deep.

The heartbeat of the Georgia Tech defense in 2025 will come from the linebacker position. Tech’s depth and talent level there are among the best compared to any position up and down the roster. First-year linebackers coach Darius Eubanks has been handed a unit that can go six deep.

“That group that I have in that room, it’s a good group. It’s a really talented group, guys with some experience at other schools, then we got guys that were already here that have some experience,” Eubanks said Wednesday. “One thing I’m preaching right now is competition because I think that brings out the best in everybody.” The tandem of Kyle Efford (6-2, 225) and E.J. Lightsey (6-2, 235) leads a versatile crew. Slowed by injury in 2024, Efford still led the Yellow Jackets in tackles for the second straight season. The junior and Dacula High School graduate has 145 stops over the past two seasons. Lightsey, a Fitzgerald High School product and Georgia transfer, recorded 22 tackles over nine games in 2024. He graded out as one of Tech’s top run defenders, according to Pro Football Focus, and had arguably his best outing in the Birmingham Bowl against Vanderbilt.

“My confidence is pretty high, man. The biggest thing is going into the season healthy. That’s been a thing I’ve struggled with in the past. But going into the season healthy, knowing the playbook, knowing everything, my confidence level is really high.”

"My confidence is pretty high, man. The biggest thing is going into the season healthy. That's been a thing I've struggled with in the past. But going into the season healthy, knowing the playbook, knowing everything, my confidence level is really high."

There's a quartet of players who will back up Efford and Lightsey, though the term backup isn't quite accurate, given Tech is expected to have multiple players at the position. Eubanks said there could even times where more than two linebackers are on the field at one time. Cayman Spaulding (6-0, 220), Tah'j Butler (6-1, 230), Jackson Hamilton (6-0, 225) and Melvin Jordan IV (5-11, 230) have all been battling to put themselves in position to get on the field Aug. 29 at Colorado. Hamilton, who began his career at Louisville, played 13 games for Tech last season and made 26 tackles. As a true freshman, Butler made 25 stops (4 1/2 for a loss) in 13 games. Spaulding began his career at Tennessee Tech after graduating from Miller Grove High School. He had 11 1/2 tackles for loss last season at TTU. Jordan is a junior from Florida who played three seasons at Oregon State before joining the Jackets. They've all been challenged this preseason to contribute on special teams and to be open to filling different roles inside the defense.