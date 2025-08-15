Sports Sports Daily: An action-filled Friday Falcons, high school football and Acuña’s possible return.

Oh hi, Friday. Didn’t see you there. What’s that? You and your weekend friends have lots of sports on tap for us?

Fabulous. Let’s jump in. Quick links: Acuña back? | Hawks schedule takeaways | Nationally ranked HS teams ‘HIT SOMEBODY IN THE FACE’ No, not him. He's your coach. The Falcons (insert robotic bird screech here) return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for another preseason game tonight.

There’s lots to watch for: Will backup quarterback Kirk Cousins play? Will the young pass rushers show out? Will former Atlanta wide receiver Calvin Ridley, now with the visiting Titans, get mad at the Falcons social media team again?

Anything’s possible. 5 things to watch against the Titans

New food at Mercedes-Benz Stadium But I’ll be keeping a closer eye on the real position battles. Especially one that our man D. Orlando Ledbetter highlighted in this week’s Dirty Birds Dispatch: the fight for the defensive tackle spot previously occupied by Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett. “If the Falcons don’t properly fill that position,” D-Led writes, “the opposition will just run the ball down their throats, and there won’t be an opportunity to show off their fancy new pass rushers.” How’s that for context?

Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus — second- and fourth-round picks, respectively, in 2024 — are among those hoping to fill the gap. Both have received high praise from coaches in recent days, too. Honestly, though, I’m more fired up by the general tone in quotes like these from defensive line coach Nate Ollie: 🗣️ “Really like Dorlus, just (the) difference of his demeanor. We challenged him to thrash more. When we talk about thrash, we mean use more power. We know that you can win in the B-gap, but can you use power? Hit somebody in the face, and can you push the pocket?” 🗣️ “Ruke has been good, too. We’ve been challenging Ruke about just taking your seat belt off. When we say take your seat belt off, we mean when you think, you stink. Just get off on the ball. I want these guys getting off, running into dark rooms.” Translation: Just get after it, man, and let’s see what happens.

Sure beats dropping into coverage. Watch tonight’s exhibition against the Titans 7 p.m. on Fox 5. And don’t forget to sign up for the Dirty Birds Dispatch. RONALD ACUÑA RETURNS? Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrates scoring a run last month. He could be back at it very soon. Ozzie Albies (yes, that Ozzie Albies) powered the Braves to a 4-3 win over the Mets on Thursday, making it two straight series victories for Atlanta. Now it’s on to Cleveland, where the Guardians aren’t the only ones waiting.

Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., sidelined by a calf strain since July 29, flew to Ohio a day early and could make his return as soon as tonight. “We’ll see how he feels,” manager Brian Snitker said. More on that and other injury updates here. ⚾ One of particular note: Braves ace Chris Sale makes another rehab start with the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday. First pitch from Coolray Field arrives at 1:05 p.m. BROCK ON TOP Was Brock Bowers the best college tight end … ever?

The Associated Press thinks so. In another sign that we’re in peak “find any content you can” season, the AP released its All-Time All-American teams on Thursday. And while Bowers’ inclusion alongside two other Bulldog greats felt a little off at first (recency bias, etc. etc.), I’ve changed my mind — the man deserves it. The only two-time winner of the Mackey Award (best tight end) racked up nearly 2,600 yards and 31 touchdowns across three seasons in Athens. And he’s probably happy folks are talking about something besides his big bald head, too. 🤔 Let me know if you disagree — or have a Georgia Tech great you think should’ve been included.

THE BIG NUMBER: 13 Trae Young showing coach Quin Snyder how to find Peacock, probably. That’s how many nationally televised games your high-flying Hawks will play during the upcoming season. It’s not nearly as many as teams like the Lakers, Thunder, Warriors and Knicks, who will all play 34 national games. And seven of them are either on Peacock or Amazon Prime, which feels a tad less prestigious than plain old broadcast TV. Nevertheless: It’s more than usual for Atlanta, and puts them right around the middle of the league — so we’ll call it a net positive. 📅 Check out the full schedule here, then circle back for a few takeaways from our esteemed senior sports editor.

VANCOUVER DREAMING The Atlanta Dream, meanwhile, plays the Seattle Storm again tonight — but this time, they’ll hoop in Vancouver. British Columbia. Canada. 🍁 Here’s what to know about the unique matchup: Preseason games have been held in Canada the past two years, but this will be the first regular-season WNBA game ever played outside the United States.

They’ll play at Rogers Arena, the home of the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks. Capacity: A little shy of 20,000.

Why? Growth! Canadian viewership is skyrocketing and the league will launch a team in Toronto in 2026, so they’re leaning in.

Despite it being a 10 p.m. Eastern start roughly 2,800 miles from Atlanta, the league designated this a Dream home game. 🍁 As far as the actual basketball goes: The Dream have become a nightmare for the rest of the WNBA. They’ve won six straight — including Wednesday’s 10-point victory in Seattle — and now sit alone atop the Eastern Conference standings.

ALSO INTERESTING ⚽ Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón is enjoying life back on the right side of the pitch. Maybe that’ll turn into a win on Saturday at Colorado? Watch at 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV. 🙏 Registration proceeds from this weekend’s edition of the Atlanta’s Finest 5K will benefit the family of David Rose, the DeKalb County police officer killed during the recent shooting outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 👀 Georgia Tech’s kicker packed on some lbs. in the offseason and is, evidently, booting the ball “farther, longer, stronger.” Weight gains for the win. PHOTO OF THE DAY No need for binoculars in Buford. Buford High broke in its new 10,000-seat football stadium with a nationally broadcast win over Milton. Lots of great photos from the game here, but take a second to consider the size of that video board.