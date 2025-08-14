Atlanta Braves Braves notes: Ronald Acuña’s imminent return, updates on injured pitchers The Braves play in Cleveland this weekend. Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. jogs onto the field to warm up before their game against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

NEW YORK – Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. should be back in the team’s lineup this weekend in Cleveland. The Braves’ All-Star worked out in New York on Thursday and flew to Ohio a day early, presumably for rest purposes. He could play as soon as Friday in the series opener. Acuña has been sidelined since exiting July 29 with a grade-1 calf strain.

“We’ll see how he feels (Friday),” manager Brian Snitker said. While he didn’t debut until late May, Acuña showed why he was an MVP winner and unanimously considered one of the sport’s best players. He hit .306/.429/.577 with 14 homers, nine doubles and 26 RBIs in 55 games. Acuña’s return will bolster an offense that’s found its footing since the All-Star break. The Braves have scored 127 runs in 25 games during the second half. Only the MLB-best Brewers (163) have scored more. Third baseman Austin Riley (oblique) will return sometime after Acuña. He looked comfortable working out in the field before Thursday’s game at Citi Field. Acuña and Riley will try to finish strong individually as the Braves hope to end a lost campaign on a happier note entering a pivotal winter.

Chris Sale’s rehab continues Reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale (fractured rib cage) will make his second rehab outing Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves haven’t said how many starts he’ll require before rejoining the major-league team, but he threw 40 pitches in his first outing. Jimenez done for season The Braves said last week that reliever Joe Jimenez, who’s been rehabbing his left knee after undergoing surgery last offseason, experienced knee soreness and was shut down. He won’t pitch in 2025. If healthy, Jimenez could be an integral piece of the bullpen next season. He had a 2.62 ERA in 69 appearances last season. The Braves never adequately replaced him. Lopez, Schwellenbach unlikely to return Snitker said he wasn’t counting on right-handers Reynaldo Lopez or Spencer Schwellenbach returning during the season’s final weeks. Lopez started the season on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation and made only one start. He underwent exploratory arthroscopic surgery in April and was shut down for 12 weeks. He’s been in the early stages of a throwing program. If Lopez did return, it’d logically be as a reliever since he wouldn’t have time to get built up as a starter. The real question is whether the Braves will move Lopez to the bullpen next season. He was excellent as a starter in 2024, earning All-Star honors, but a return to the bullpen could be best for his health given his recent stints on the injured list (later last season for inflammation in the forearm and shoulder, and now in 2025). Schwellenbach, who was having a brilliant encore to his rookie season (3.09 ERA in 17 starts), suffered a fractured elbow just before the All-Star break. He’s been on the 60-day IL. Schwellenbach has been playing catch, but a return in September seems extremely unlikely due to his timetable.