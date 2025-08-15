Sports New $62 million Buford football stadium debuts in 20-13 win over Milton 1 / 16 Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Buford quarterback Dayton Raiola (10) prepares for an offensive snap against the Milton defense during the first half of their game at Phillips Beard Stadium, Thursday, August, 14, 2025, in Buford, Ga. This is the first game at Buford’s new city-owned 10,000-seat, $62 million stadium. ESPN2 is televising the game. (Jason Getz / AJC)

BUFORD – Buford threw a 10,000-person open house party Thursday night, and it didn’t let Milton spoil the fun. The Wolves debuted their new $62 million Phillip Beard Stadium to start the night and finished it by holding off the Eagles in a 20-13 win, televised on ESPN2.

“It was fun, it was different,” Buford coach Bryant Appling said. “I think a lot of people are in awe of the situation, in the stands, on the field, on the sideline, you know what I mean?” Buford fans took a while to file through the stadium’s one entry gate. But the Wolves had a full crowd by the end of the first quarter, right before Buford took the lead for good with a rushing touchdown from AJC Super 11 selection Tyriq Green. The Georgia commit, who plans to play safety in college, scored Buford’s first touchdown of the day from two yards out.

But Green was just as excited to talk about a moment between the third and fourth quarters. That was when the stadium lights went out and the green LEDs began to glow.

Some Buford players danced to the stadium music and others gawked as fans lit the stands with smartphone flashlights. Green turned around to hype up the student section behind him. “It was exciting just hearing the fans get turned up and bringing us the energy, too,” Green said. Even Appling – in the middle of a nationally-televised battle between two powerhouses – stopped to soak it in.

“I put pressure on myself and get nervous and everything, but I want to understand that this is a game I grew up playing,” Appling said. “I love coaching. I’m blessed to have this as my career and just soak in moments like that where it’s all green and kids are going nuts in the stands and our kids are going nuts on the sidelines.” The green and gold crowd – which spilled into the sides of the visitor’s seating section – erupted when Silas Nuckles gave Buford firm control with a third quarter pick-six. Milton quarterback Derrick Baker had just thrown a go-ahead touchdown pass that was negated by a holding penalty the play before. The Eagles moved back 10 yards and tried to roll Baker out for another big throw. Nuckles wouldn’t let the Wolves’ secondary lose twice. He picked off the pass and blazed past the Eagles in front of him and into the end zone for a 17-7 lead. Buford’s Joshua Echols intercepted Baker on the following possession, setting up a field goal for the Wolves.

Milton fought back in the fourth quarter, shrinking Buford’s lead to 20-13 before getting one final drive to force overtime. The Eagles had moved to their own 44-yard line, facing a first-and-10 with just over a minute left and no timeouts. Backup freshman quarterback Trey Hasan, who had thrown a 28-yard touchdown pass on the previous drive, missed his receiver on a deep ball. Brendon Davis snagged Buford’s third and final interception of the night, sealing the win. It was a revenge game of sorts for Buford after losing to Milton to open the 2024 season. “It feels good getting that get-back and us just getting in our groove, getting ready for the rest of the season,” Green said.