AJC Varsity A look at the 10 best high school football games on opening weekend The Buford offense lines up for a play against the Milton defense at Milton High School in Milton. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Week 1 of the 2025 Georgia high school football season kicked off Wednesday, with Prince Avenue and Kell taking home the first wins. Here’s a look at the 10 best football games on the schedule for the rest of the week.

Explore Georgia high school football live updates: Follow along all weekend for the latest Benedictine at Colquitt County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, Moultrie Records, rankings: Benedictine (7-5 in 2024) is No. 2 in Class 4A; Colquitt County (8-4 in 2024) is No. 7 in 6A. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Things to know: Both had off seasons in 2024, but all signs point toward their revivals. Benedictine finished 7-5, ending a streak of three 13-win seasons that included 2021 and 2022 state titles. Stephen Cannon, a quarterback committed to Texas Tech, was injured late in the 2024 regular season and did not return. He’ll be joined in the comeback by preseason all-state players Bubba Frazier, Kameron Cody and LaDamion Guyton. Despite the 2024 turmoil and tough schedule, Benedictine still managed to reach the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Colquitt County had won 13 and 12 games in Sean Calhoun’s first two seasons but slid to 8-4 after graduating most of its offensive weapons and starting a freshman quarterback, Cohen Lawson. Colquitt County’s most conspicuous player is RB Jae Lamar, who committed to Georgia. He rushed for 885 yards in his first season of high school football. He has run a 4.36-second 40-yard dash. Both teams played national programs in their openers last season but did not renew those (Colquitt County versus West of Utah and Benedictine versus Rabun Gap), opening up their schedules to play each other for the first time.

Bowdon at Fellowship Christian When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bob Lord Field, Roswell Records, rankings: Bowdon (13-2 in 2024) is No. 1 in Class A Division I; Fellowship Christian (10-3 in 2024) is No. 3 in 3A-A Private. Last meeting: Fellowship Christian won 36-35 in 2024. Things to know: In the 2024 game between these two, Fellowship Christian’s Jonathan Granby threw a 22-yard TD pass to Kolton Driskell on the final play, and the two connected again for the winning two-point conversion. Granby was 12-of-21 passing for 128 yards and rushed for 119 yards on six carries. C.J. Givers ran for 89 yards on 17 carries. All three of those Fellowship Christian players are back from a team that reached the Class 3A-A Private semifinals. Bowdon would bounce back to win its third consecutive state title. The 2025 Red Devils must replace quarterback Charles Maxell III. The new signal caller will be Josh Hopkins, a transfer from Johns Creek. Bowdon returns five of 15 all-region players. The best known is WR Kaiden Prothro, an AJC Super 11 pick who is committed to Georgia. He has 39 TD receptions in his career.

Brooks County at Thomasville When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Thomasville Records, rankings: Brooks County (10-5 in 2024) is No. 2 in Class A Division II; Thomasville (10-3 in 2024) is No. 3 in A Division I. Last meeting: Thomasville won 35-12 in 2024. Things to know: Brooks County was the Class A Division II runner-up to Bowdon last season. Thomasville made the Class A Division I quarterfinals. Brooks County’s major weapon is George Lamons, a top-100 national junior recruit who had 63 receptions for 1,340 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. The new quarterback is Trae Stevenson, who committed to Georgia Tech as a cornerback. He had 72 tackles in the secondary last season and will be a two-way starter. Thomasville’s marquee player is Cam Hill, who passed for 1,745 yards and rushed for 572 last season. He committed to Mercer in July. Hill passed for 186 yards and rushed for 60 in last season’s victory in this game. These South Georgia teams have played each other each season since 2004, with Thomasville holding a 12-10 edge in that time. Brooks County has not won at Thomasville since 2015. Creekside at Rome When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Barron Stadium, Rome

Records, rankings: Creekside (10-3 in 2024) is No. 3 in Class 4A; Rome (8-3 in 2024) is unranked in 5A. Last meeting: Rome won 16-6 in 2022. Things to know: Last year’s Creekside-Rome game was canceled last year after Rome players and coaches suffered injuries in a rollover bus crash the week before while returning from a scrimmage. Rome bounced back to finish 8-3 and won its fourth consecutive region title. The Wolves lost only to teams ranked in the top three of their classes. As did Rome, Creekside started the 2024 season 0-2. Creekside finished 10-3 with a run to the Class 4A semifinals. Creekside lost only to teams ranked No. 1 in their classes. Rome’s key returning players are QB Aidan McPherson, WR J.J. Winston (committed to Georgia Tech), WR/DB Darnell Collins (Georgia Tech), DT JyQuice McCrary (Georgia offer) and DE Dash Kinnebrew (region co-defensive player of the year). Creekside returns QB Cayden Benson, who had 2,395 yards passing and 1,085 rushing last season. Six of Creekside’s seven leading tacklers were sophomores last season. Those included LB Major Levell and DL Cassius Burch, who got all-state recognition. Douglas County vs. North Gwinnett When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Records, rankings: Douglas County (11-3 in 2024) is No. 3 in Class 6A; North Gwinnett (12-1 in 2024) is No. 6 in 6A.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Things to know: This is the nightcap and the main event of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic. Douglas County made the Class 6A semifinals last season. North Gwinnett made the quarterfinals. Douglas County has its highest preseason ranking since 1965, when it was coming off its only state title. The Tigers have five seniors committed to Power 4-conference teams. They are QB Michael Johnson (Utah), WR/DB Aaron Gregory (Texas A&M), WR Devin Carter (Florida State), DE Jordan Carter (Texas A&M) and DB Jamar Owens (Indiana). North Gwinnett has a pair of preseason all-state picks. They are LB Jake Godfree (top-400 national junior) and OL Zachary Lewis (Georgia). North Gwinnett must replace Ryan Hall, who passed for 5,745 yards and rushed for 2,114 yards in his North Gwinnett career. (A fifth-round MLB draft pick, Hall signed with the Detroit Tigers.) Junior Elam Rahman will start at quarterback, and sophomore Banks Halcomb also will play, coach Eric Godfree said. North Gwinnett entered the 2024 season unranked but beat No. 4 Colquitt County and No. 5 Mill Creek in pre-region play and went 12-1. This is one of two games this week between top-10 Class 6A teams. The other is Grayson versus Collins Hill. Fitzgerald at Irwin County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buddy Nobles Stadium, Ocilla Records, rankings: Fitzgerald (10-4 in 2024) is No. 4 in Class A Division I; Irwin County (12-2 in 2024) is No. 4 in A Division II.

Last meeting: Irwin County won 19-13 in 2024. Things to know: Two of South Georgia’s strongest programs have new coaches. Fitzgerald hired Wesley Tankersley from Stephens County after Tucker Pruitt, who delivered a 2021 Class 2A championship, left for Appling County. Irwin County hired Larry Harold from Central Gwinnett after Casey Soliday, who delivered a 2020 Class A Public championship, retired from public schools. These teams from bordering counties have played each other each season since 1954. Irwin County broke a four-game losing streak in the series last season. Irwin County scored its first two touchdowns on long returns of a fumble and an interception and took a 19-0 lead into the fourth quarter. Both historically are heavy-run teams, especially Fitzgerald. Victor Copeland returns at quarterback. He rushed for 1,635 yards and 20 touchdowns last season (and ran for 417 in a playoff game against Worth County). Fitzgerald returns six of its 14 all-region players. Irwin’s Harold has the tougher job, as his team returns only one of its 14 all-region players, and that’s punter/kicker Melvin Webb. Grayson at Collins Hill When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Fahring Field, Suwanee Records, rankings: Grayson (14-1 in 2024) is No. 1 in Class 6A; Collins Hill (11-2 in 2024) is No. 5 in 6A. Last meeting: Grayson won 38-14 in the 2024 Class 6A quarterfinals.

Things to know: Collins Hill was an unranked 12-point underdog when it beat Grayson to open the 2024 season. Jaylen Burroughs scored on a 3-yard run with 2:11 left, then caught the winning two-point-conversion pass in a 20-19 victory. Grayson dropped out of the rankings the next week but won its final 14 games and the Class 6A championship, the school’s fourth this century, the most among programs in the highest class. Grayson avenged the Collins Hill loss with a victory in the quarterfinals. Both teams return major contributors. Grayson’s QB Travis Burgess (committed to North Carolina), LB Tyler Atkinson (Texas) and LB Anthony Davis Jr. (Ole Miss) are preseason all-state picks. Atkinson is an AJC Super 11 choice and the consensus No. 1 Georgia senior prospect. Collins Hill defensive linemen Katrell Webb (Purdue) and Deuce Geralds (LSU) are preseason all-state players. Collins Hill’s quarterback is Makyree Cross, a junior returning starter. Collins Hill has been ranked higher than its current No. 5 in preseason only once. The 2021 team started No. 2 and finished as Class 7A champion. Collins Hill is 1-10 all-time against No. 1 teams, its lone win against North Gwinnett in 2013. This is one of two games this week between top-10 Class 6A teams. The other is Douglas County versus North Gwinnett. Marist at Jefferson When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Jefferson Records, rankings: Marist (14-1 in 2024) is No. 6 in Class 4A; Jefferson (11-4 in 2024) is No. 2 in 3A. Last meeting: Marist won 23-7 in 2024.

Things to know: Marist was the Class 4A runner-up last season. Jefferson was the Class 3A runner-up. In their 2024 game, Marist held Jefferson, then ranked No. 1, to 132 total yards with no run longer than 9 yards. Marist is replacing three-year starting quarterback Jack Euart with a senior, James Lasco, who is more of a passer than Euart. Marist averaged 260 yards rushing and 60 passing last season. Marist’s best all-around player is DE/WR Jack Richerson (committed to Georgia Tech). Three of Marist’s better players are committed to Ivy League schools. They are WR/DB Dawson Batemon (Cornell), DB/RB Owen Rice (Columbia) and DE Jackson Cox (Cornell). Jefferson also is replacing an outstanding quarterback, all-state Gavin Markey, now at Florida State. Colton Grant and Boone Horn have been competing for that job. Most of Jefferson’s yardage producers must be replaced. Jefferson’s leading tackler, junior LB Max Brown, is back and committed to Clemson. Milton at Buford When, where: 7 p.m. today, Phillip Beard Stadium, Buford Records, rankings: Milton (15-0 in 2024) is No. 3 in Class 5A; Buford (12-2 in 2024) is No. 2 in 6A. Last meeting: Milton won 13-10 in 2024. Things to know: This will be the first game played at Buford’s new Phillip Beard Stadium, a city-owned facility built for $62 million. ESPN2 is televising. Both teams have top-20 national rankings with High School Football America. Milton has won state titles the past two seasons. Buford has 13 titles this century, though none since 2021, just before moving up to the highest classification for the first time. Both teams brought nine seniors to last year’s game who would sign with Power 4-conference teams. This season, Buford has nine already committed to a P4, led by DT Bryce Perry-Wright (Texas A&M) and AJC Super 11 RB/DB Tyriq Green (Georgia).