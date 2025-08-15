Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies stars as Braves take series in New York Albies had three hits as the Braves downed the Mets, 4-3. An Atlanta Braves cap with an All-Star logo on it is shown next to a glove during their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Monday, May 5, 2025, in Atlanta. The Braves won 4-0. (Jason Getz / AJC)

NEW YORK – Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies faces an uncertain future with the only club he’s known. A productive finish would add some clarity. Thursday was a welcomed step toward just that. Albies, arguably the best second baseman in franchise history, had three hits in the Braves’ 4-3 victory over the Mets, helping secure a series win at Citi Field.

The three-time All-Star blasted a solo shot off Mets ace Kodai Senga that was his first home run since July 19. He also had a go-ahead double off All-Star reliever Ryan Helsley and three RBIs overall. “That’s one thing about Ozzie, he never stops believing in himself,” manager Brian Snitker said. “You never know when he gets to the ballpark if he’s hitting .300 or .220 or whatever. You don’t know if he’s 0-for-10 or 8-for-10. He’s the same guy every day. “He has a great smile on his face, a great attitude. He works. He has the perfect attitude to get through the pitfalls of this game. And there are a lot of them. He keeps believing in himself.” Albies was the difference in the game. That hasn’t often been the case over the past two seasons. This was a throwback performance, one that reminds how brilliant Albies used to be.

It was Albies’ third game with at least three hits. He had five hits in the three-game series, just one fewer than he’d had previously this month.

“I definitely feel better,” Albies said. “I’ve kept grinding, playing hard, kept working on everything. Defense, hitting, all around. The season isn’t over and we have to keep pushing. You never know.” It’s been a trying season for Albies, which only further complicates his future. The Braves have a $7 million team option with a $4 million buyout for his services. If the Braves accept the option, he’ll relive a similar situation over the next year since the Braves hold another team option for the same terms. If they decline the option, he’ll receive $4 million and enter free agency for the first time. “I don’t think about those things, I just play baseball to be honest with you,” Albies said. It seems unlikely the Braves could upgrade Albies’ position without spending more than they’d save, making it seem the prudent decision is to retain him, especially as the offense looks rejuvenated in the second half. But his return isn’t a lock.

Maybe it will be if Thursday is a launching point. “Oh, 100%,” Albies said when The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked if it was his hope to remain with the franchise. “That’s definitely the dream.” Meanwhile, the much-scrutinized Bryce Elder gave the Braves a solid outing, surrendering three runs (two earned) over seven innings. He’d stated his goal for the remainder of the season was simply to keep the Braves within striking distance. Job well done. The Braves finish the 2025 season 4-2 at Citi Field despite their shortcomings. They’re 7-3 against New York with three head-to-head games remaining at Truist Park next week. The Mets had lost seven straight entering this series, so the Braves extended their woes. The Reds and other postseason contenders will appreciate their effort. If the Mets flounder, it could be the first time since 2021 the National League East only features one postseason participant.