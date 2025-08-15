Grayson, Buford, Milton consensus top Georgia teams in preseason national polls

Buford put its skill on display Thursday night, defeating Milton in its season opener at its brand new stadium.
The Wolves are among a group of Georgia teams ranked nationally in several national preseason polls.
Here’s a look at where the Georgia teams stand.
(Top 100)
4. Grayson
13. Buford
22. Milton
26. Carrollton
28. Douglas County
50. North Cobb
55. Collins Hill
62. Hughes
65. Thomas County Central
67. North Gwinnett
72. Gainesville
75. Lee County
86. North Oconee
90. Colquitt County
93. Lowndes
(Top 25)
6. Grayson
9. Buford
(Top 100)
4. Grayson
12. Buford
18. Milton
36. Douglas County
53. North Gwinnett
65. Collins Hill
68. Lee County
76. Hughes
96. Carrollton
(Top 100)
13. Buford
23. Milton
25. Carrollton
35. Grayson
43. Lee County
51. Thomas County Central
59. Hughes
92. Mill Creek
97. Douglas County
(Top 25)
9. Grayson
10. Buford
15. Milton
(Top 25)
14. Grayson
18. Buford
19. Milton
24. Douglas County
(Top 25)
8. Grayson
12. Buford
15. Milton