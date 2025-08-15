AJC Varsity

Grayson, Buford, Milton consensus top Georgia teams in preseason national polls

Several schools in the Peach State rank among the best high school football programs in the country.
Buford running back Tyriq Green (left) celebrates his touchdown run with offensive lineman Graham Houston during the first half against Milton at Phillips Beard Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in Buford. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
31 minutes ago

Buford put its skill on display Thursday night, defeating Milton in its season opener at its brand new stadium.

The Wolves are among a group of Georgia teams ranked nationally in several national preseason polls.

Here’s a look at where the Georgia teams stand.

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

4. Grayson

13. Buford

22. Milton

26. Carrollton

28. Douglas County

50. North Cobb

55. Collins Hill

62. Hughes

65. Thomas County Central

67. North Gwinnett

72. Gainesville

75. Lee County

86. North Oconee

90. Colquitt County

93. Lowndes

USA Today

(Top 25)

6. Grayson

9. Buford

High School Football America

(Top 100)

4. Grayson

12. Buford

18. Milton

36. Douglas County

53. North Gwinnett

65. Collins Hill

68. Lee County

76. Hughes

96. Carrollton

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

13. Buford

23. Milton

25. Carrollton

35. Grayson

43. Lee County

51. Thomas County Central

59. Hughes

92. Mill Creek

97. Douglas County

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

9. Grayson

10. Buford

15. Milton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

14. Grayson

18. Buford

19. Milton

24. Douglas County

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

8. Grayson

12. Buford

15. Milton

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

