Grayson, Buford, Milton consensus top Georgia teams in preseason national polls

Buford running back Tyriq Green (left) celebrates his touchdown run with offensive lineman Graham Houston during the first half against Milton at Phillips Beard Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in Buford. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Several schools in the Peach State rank among the best high school football programs in the country.

Buford put its skill on display Thursday night, defeating Milton in its season opener at its brand new stadium.

The Wolves are among a group of Georgia teams ranked nationally in several national preseason polls.