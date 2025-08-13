Georgia high school football live blog: Top moments from Week 1

The season kicks off Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. with Prince Avenue and Callaway opening the Corky Kell Classic, which concludes with four games Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

And while the Corky Kell games are underway, plenty of football around the state will undoubtedly produce insights and highlights. The most notable game in Week 1 is Buford hosting defending state champion Milton in the Wolves’ new $62 million facility.

Follow below for the latest highlights, notable moments and other standout information from all games in Week 1.

To see live scores for all games, go to ajc.com/sports/varsity/scores.