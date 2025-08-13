Georgia high school football live blog: Top moments from Week 1

Georgia high school football is back.
The season kicks off Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. with Prince Avenue and Callaway opening the Corky Kell Classic, which concludes with four games Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
And while the Corky Kell games are underway, plenty of football around the state will undoubtedly produce insights and highlights. The most notable game in Week 1 is Buford hosting defending state champion Milton in the Wolves’ new $62 million facility.
Follow below for the latest highlights, notable moments and other standout information from all games in Week 1.
To see live scores for all games, go to ajc.com/sports/varsity/scores.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.
