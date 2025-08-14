Hawks to open season vs. Raptors; schedule includes 3 games on ESPN, NBC

The Hawks enter this season with more optimism than they’ve had in years. With some key acquisitions in free agency and players returning from injury, they’re positioned to have their best season since reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.
With Thursday’s release of the full NBA schedule, the Hawks know their path toward success. The quest begins Oct. 22 in the regular-season opener, hosting the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena.
The schedule features several nationally televised games, including three on ESPN and three on NBC, the league’s new broadcast partner. There are also four games streaming on Peacock and three on Amazon Prime.
In the offseason, the Hawks added Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard, and selected Asa Newell in the first round of the draft. With the return of Jalen Johnson from injury, the Hawks have added depth and could have one of the more formidable lineups in the East.
Here’s the Hawks’ 2025-26 schedule (all times Eastern):
Wednesday, Oct. 22 vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24 at Magic, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. Thunder, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 27 at Bulls, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 29 at Nets, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 31 at Pacers, 7 p.m. (NBA Cup)
Sunday, Nov. 2 at Cavaliers, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 4 vs. Magic, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Friday, Nov. 7 vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (NBA Cup)
Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. Lakers, 8 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 10 at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 12 at Kings, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 13 at Jazz, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 16 at Suns, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 18 vs. Pistons, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Thursday, Nov. 20 at Spurs, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22 at Pelicans, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 23 vs. Hornets, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 25 at Wizards, 7 p.m. (NBA Cup)
Friday, Nov. 28 vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (NBA Cup)
Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 20-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years, after five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.
