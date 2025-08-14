Hawks to open season vs. Raptors; schedule includes 3 games on ESPN, NBC

The Atlanta Hawks (with point guard Trae Young) open the season on Oct. 22 at home against the Toronto Raptors and will have several nationally televised games. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

With a big offseason, Atlanta looks to jump into top tier of teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks enter this season with more optimism than they’ve had in years. With some key acquisitions in free agency and players returning from injury, they’re positioned to have their best season since reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.

With Thursday’s release of the full NBA schedule, the Hawks know their path toward success. The quest begins Oct. 22 in the regular-season opener, hosting the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena.