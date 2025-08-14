Hawks Logo
Hawks to open season vs. Raptors; schedule includes 3 games on ESPN, NBC

With a big offseason, Atlanta looks to jump into top tier of teams in the Eastern Conference.
The Atlanta Hawks (with point guard Trae Young) open the season on Oct. 22 at home against the Toronto Raptors and will have several nationally televised games. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
24 minutes ago

The Hawks enter this season with more optimism than they’ve had in years. With some key acquisitions in free agency and players returning from injury, they’re positioned to have their best season since reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.

With Thursday’s release of the full NBA schedule, the Hawks know their path toward success. The quest begins Oct. 22 in the regular-season opener, hosting the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena.

The schedule features several nationally televised games, including three on ESPN and three on NBC, the league’s new broadcast partner. There are also four games streaming on Peacock and three on Amazon Prime.

In the offseason, the Hawks added Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard, and selected Asa Newell in the first round of the draft. With the return of Jalen Johnson from injury, the Hawks have added depth and could have one of the more formidable lineups in the East.

Here’s the Hawks’ 2025-26 schedule (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, Oct. 22 vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24 at Magic, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. Thunder, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 27 at Bulls, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 29 at Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31 at Pacers, 7 p.m. (NBA Cup)

Sunday, Nov. 2 at Cavaliers, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 4 vs. Magic, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Friday, Nov. 7 vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (NBA Cup)

Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. Lakers, 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 10 at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 12 at Kings, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 13 at Jazz, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 16 at Suns, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 18 vs. Pistons, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Thursday, Nov. 20 at Spurs, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22 at Pelicans, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 23 vs. Hornets, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 25 at Wizards, 7 p.m. (NBA Cup)

Friday, Nov. 28 vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (NBA Cup)

Sunday, Nov. 30 at Sixers, 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 1 at Pistons, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 3 vs. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 5 vs. Nuggets, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6 at Wizards, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 18 at Hornets, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19 vs. Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21 vs. Bulls, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 23 vs. Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 26 vs. Heat, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27 vs. Knicks, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 29 at Thunder, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. Timberwolves, 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (Prime)

Saturday, Jan. 3 at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 5 at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 7 vs. Pelicans, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 9 at Nuggets, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 11 at Warriors, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 13 at Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 15 at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17 vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 19 vs. Bucks, 1 p.m. (Peacock)

Wednesday, Jan. 21 at Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23 vs. Suns, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 26 vs. Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 28 at Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 29 vs. Rockets, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 31 at Pacers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 3 at Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 5 vs. Jazz, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 7 vs. Hornets, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 9 at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 11 at Hornets, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 15 All-Star Game (at Los Angeles)

Thursday, Feb. 19 at Sixers, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 20 vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 22 vs. Nets, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 24 vs. Wizards, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 26 vs. Wizards, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 vs. Trail Blazers, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4 at Bucks, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, March 7 vs. Sixers, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10 vs. Mavericks, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Thursday, March 12 vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 vs. Bucks, 3 p.m. (Prime)

Monday, March 16 vs. Magic, 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Wednesday, March 18 at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 20 at Rockets, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 vs. Warriors, 8 p.m.

Monday, March 23 vs. Grizzlies, 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Wednesday, March 25 at Pistons, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, March 27 at Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 vs. Kings, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 30 vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1, at Magic, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, April 3 at Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, April 6 at Knicks, 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Wednesday, April 8 at Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 10 vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (Prime)

Sunday, April 12 at Heat, 6 p.m.

About the Author

Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 20-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years, after five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.

