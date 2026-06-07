Sports Reese leads Dream to win; Mystics coach ejected, escorted off court by police. Subhead goes here. A view of a ball during pregame warmups before the start of a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena on Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

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COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Angel Reese had 18 points and a season-high 17 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat Washington 109-77 on Saturday night in a game during which Mystics coach Sydney Johnson was ejected and escorted off the court by police. Johnson was called for two quick technical fouls and ejected with 3:52 left in the third quarter after Washington’s Alicia Florez Getino was called for a foul while guarding Reese on a drive to a basket. Johnson, in his second season in charge of the Mystics, angrily argued with officials as a few of his assistant coaches and power forward Kiki Iriafen tried to restrain him.

Johnson eventually calmed down and was walked off the court by three police officers and he went into the tunnel to the locker room with one of his assistants. Assistant coach Emre Vatansever took over in his place. “I lost my cool,” Johnson said after the game. “There’s nothing more than that. That’s it. Officials did what was appropriate, and that’s all I can say.” Reese, who had four of the Dream’s season high-tying 16 steals, had her fourth consecutive double-double and seventh this season. Rhyne Howard added 19 points and six steals in the Dream’s highest-scoring game this season.

Iriafen scored 24 points and Sonia Citron, who returned from a one-game absence because of a foot injury, added 18 points and six assists for the Mystics (4-5).

Howard made a 3-pointer that gave Atlanta the lead for good with 3:44 left in the first quarter and the Dream led by double figures for the final 26-plus minutes. The Dream set season highs for free throws attempted (41) and free throws made (32) while hitting 13 3s and outrebounding Washington 42-26. Atlanta has won four straight against the Mystics, who lead the series 34-33. Allisha Gray had 15 points for the Dream (6-3) and Jordin Canada and Madina Okot scored 11 apiece. Sika Kone and rookie Isobel Borlase, who went into the game with 20 points this season, each added nine points. Up next Mystics: Host Indiana on Monday.