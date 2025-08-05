Atlanta Falcons 5 things to watch when the Falcons face the Titans on Friday Up to four starting spots on defense are up for grabs. Who’s Mooney’s replacement? Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford blocks a pass against Tennessee Titans wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson during an NFL joint football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The focus will remain on the defense when the Falcons (0-1) host the Titans (0-1) in their second exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said there are three or four starting positions up for grabs.

“They’re awesome battles,” Ulbrich said. “As I look at it, it’s not. I hope one of these guys emerges. It’s like we’re going to be good in that spot regardless of who wins. These competitions are making every guy better. They’re elevating on a daily basis.” Explore Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. starts scuffle with Titans during joint practice The projected position battles are at nickel back, safety, defensive tackle and outside linebacker. “It’s amazing what competition does to people,” Ulbrich said. Here are five Falcons storylines to watch when the team hosts the Titans, who finished last season 3-14 and are in the early stages of a rebuild:

Position battles Nickel back is the most interesting of the position battles.

Dee Alford, the incumbent, appears to have the edge over fourth-round pick Billy Bowman Jr. and Mike Ford Jr. Clark Phillips III missed the past two practices with a rib injury. In the seven-on-seven red-zone period against the Titans on Wednesday, Ulbrich was not happy with a few plays by Ford and Bowman. Bowman played safety in college, and the Falcons are trying to convert him to an inside cornerback. In the safety battle, Xavier Watts appears to be moving ahead of veteran Jordan Fuller. “They’re both doing an excellent job, especially for rookies,” Ulbrich said of Bowman and Watts.

Both have taken the opportunity seriously. “They have uncommon maturity for rookies,” Ulbrich said. “I don’t see — and it’s early, so I don’t want to make some bold statements regarding either of them — but you don’t see the swings.” Explore More Falcons coverage in the Dirty Birds Dispatch newsletter Quarterback battle Easton Stick and Emory Jones are expected to receive all of the quarterback snaps Friday. The Falcons said they would discuss whether to let Kirk Cousins play. He received nearly 40 snaps in the joint practices with the Titans. Falcons coach Raheem Morris may give Cousins the option to play if he wants.

“So, if we feel like we want to get him out there, just to get him some work,” Morris said. “I’m going to definitely compromise with a guy that’s been playing the league for that long. That’s a guy that’s been playing the league for a lot of time. He knows the amount of work he requires. He knows exactly what he needs to be ready.” Morris plans to consult with Cousins about whether he wants to play. “I’m definitely going to communicate with him, different than with Michael Penix (Jr.),” Morris said. He has declared that Penix will not play. Kicking competition Younghoe Koo will handle the field goals in this game.

Lenny Krieg handled the chores in the exhibition opener against the Lions on Friday. He made a 57-yard field goal and missed a 53-yard attempt, wide right. “It was like a Super Bowl when he hit that long one,” Morris said. “You have to go out there and keep kicking. Lenny had his game, and then now Koo will get his game this week. Let those guys go out there and compete.” Explore Falcons’ Bijan Robinson’s next step to greatness is both boring and telling Outside linebackers Arnold Ebiketie and Leonard Floyd are listed as the starters on the depth chart. First-round draft picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. played 18 and 19 snaps, respectively, in the exhibition opener. The Lions doubled-team and sent an extra blocker over to handle Pearce. Walker had an assisted tackle. “It’s good for our bodies, keep us rolling,” Pearce said. “We get to learn from the guys in front of you. Me and Jalon are the same year, or (Ebiketie) being here a little longer, we all can learn and become one and try to get the quarterback on the ground.”

The Falcons also have Khalid Kareem and Bralen Trice, who missed last season with a knee injury and didn’t play against the Lions. Kareem, a fifth-round pick by the Bengals in 2020, had two tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit against the Lions. He has played in 30 NFL games and made one start. “He was with us in OTAs this year,” Morris said. “He (has been) with us in training camp this year. He’s grown up a lot.” Backup plan with Mooney out Wide receiver Darnell Mooney remains out with a shoulder injury. The Falcons are hopeful that he can return for the season opener but continue to say he’s “week to week.” So, what’s the backup plan if Mooney’s recovery extends into the season?

“The clear-cut answer to this, Casey (Washington) has been out really showing up,” Morris said. “He’s showed up in a big way in some of the speed threats.” Washington caught a 52-yard bomb from Penix in the joint practice against the Titans on Tuesday. He’s flashed his speed as the gunner on the punt coverage team. “David (Sills) V has been out there doing really good things,” Morris said. “So, who is winning the battle? I love the (competition). I love the battle. I love the fact that you’re asking that question. I love those guys going out there absolutely trying to get it, and it’s been fun to watch those young guys come.” Morris noted that wide receivers Chris Blair and Dylan Drummond have played well. Jesse Matthews made some spectacular catches Wednesday.