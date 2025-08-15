Football is nearly upon us, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is readying its concessions for the upcoming season and the thousands of fans expected to come watch the Atlanta Falcons play.
The stadium offers ample dining options from concession partner Levy Restaurants and a variety of other restaurant partners, including some of the lowest food and drink prices of any NFL stadium.
New this year to Mercedes-Benz is the Sports Illustrated Lounge. The stadium turned a section of seats behind the end zone in the 300-level into a 6,000-square-foot lounge with 700 adjacent club seats that have access to the space, said Warren Parr, vice president of ticketing.
It offers all-inclusive food options like cheeseburgers, black bean burgers, fries, lemon pepper wings, chicken tenders, hot dogs, fountain drinks and ice cream novelties, and there are two cash bars for alcoholic beverages.
During Atlanta Falcons games, the lounge and club seats are available for purchase by season ticket holders and group tickets. During Atlanta United games, it’s only available for group tickets.
The ticket prices range from $150-$250 for Falcons games and $70-$80 for United games.
Matthew Cooper, senior executive chef of Levy Restaurants, said the concessions will see about 16 new food products this season.
Some new items include:
The Freddie Burger will be available in Molly B’s 300-level concession stand during every Falcons game, Cooper said. It has black pepper bacon, gruyere cheese and pickled Fresno chilis.
The Stadium Rack-O-Ribs will be a limited offering available during several games this year at the Molly B’s 100-level concession stand. It includes a full rack of smoked St. Louis ribs topped with macaroni and cheese, Ritz cracker crumbs, green onions and kettle chips.
The Dirty Bird Dusted Wings are available during every Falcons game in West Nest, Molly B’s 100-level concession stand and all the club and terrace spaces. It features wings dusted in a house-made Dirty Bird Dust Blend, which is a twist on lemon pepper seasoning with a little extra heat, Cooper said.
As in years past, fans won’t have to empty their wallets for a filling meal. The stadium’s “fan-first” concession pricing has been in place since the stadium opened in 2017.
Encouraged in large part by Atlanta United and Falcons owner Arthur Blank, the “fan-first menu” includes reduced prices on popular food and beverage items. For $20, a family can purchase a slice of pizza, a hot dog, a Bavarian pretzel, popcorn, nachos with cheese, chicken tenders, fries and a refillable soda.
Prices on individual items include popcorn and a classic hot dog for $2 each; chicken fingers and French fries for $6; a cheeseburger for $5; a slice of pizza for $3; and a refillable soft drink for $2. Bottled waters and bottled sweet teas are both $3, a large premium draft beer is $11 and a large domestic draft beer is $9.
For those with dietary restrictions, the stadium has gluten-free hamburger and hot dog buns that can be substituted for no extra charge. There are also several vegan and vegetarian options, including a vegan and gluten-free macaroni and cheese from Mac Shac. ATL Fan Fare, located in the 100, 200 and 300 concourses, has a vegan hot dog and buffalo cauliflower wrap, and Hot Pressed in the 100 and 300 concourses offers a vegan grilled cheese.
The stadium still offers several restaurant partners including Auntie Ann’s, Chick-fil-A and Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks in the 100 concourse; Bruster’s in the 100, 200 and 300 concourses; El Santo Gallo in the 100 and 200 concourses; Farm Burger in the 200 concourse; and Papi’s Cuban Grill in the 100 and 300 concourses.
Find the full list of concessions at mercedesbenzstadium.com/all-vendors.
