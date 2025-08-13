Atlanta Falcons Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus has ‘a different energy this year’ Plus, defense enjoying joint practices with Titans, Round 2 of Terrell-Ridley and more from practice. Second-year Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (right) — here practicing with Ruke Orhorhoro in Flowery Branch in May — is listed as No. 2 behind Orhorhoro (left) on the depth chart. (Jason Getz/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, who played sparingly as a rookie, is having a strong training camp and is battling for playing time. “Camp has been amazing,” said Dorlus, who played at Oregon and was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL draft in 2024. “It’s been fun. There is a different energy this year. Body is a little different. I feel more explosive. Fast. I feel like a better player.”

He had a strong first exhibition game against the Lions and battled through the second joint practice with the Titans on Wednesday. In only 13 defensive plays against Detroit, he had two tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble. He was active and did well in his one-on-ones against the Titans. Explore Read more about the Falcons “We are just attacking here,” Dorlus said. “There’s no reacting. We are attacking more. The style is different. Everything is vertical. I love it.” Dorlus is listed No. 2 behind Ruke Orhorhoro on the depth chart at Grady Jarrett’s old spot.

“The (defensive) line is the engine of the defense, and we’ve got to be engine of the team and not just the defense,” Dorlus said. “Every day it has to look different. We can’t have one bad day up front because everybody relies on us to have a great day. If we have a bad day, it shows.”

Joint practices: Even with a rash of fights, the Falcons enjoyed the joint practices with the Titans. “It’s always good to go against someone else,” Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata said. “This is Week 3. It was an opportunity to go out there and execute. It feels like you can kind of treat it as another game, an (exhibition) game.” Onyemata is enjoying the change at defensive coordinator. “The way he processes the game,” Onyemata said when asked about new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. “How they make adjustments and the way they let us play.” Onyemata is a mild-mannered player, but he’s fine with Nate Ollie, the exuberant, new defensive line coach.

“That’s fine,” Onyemata said. “It brings a little light to the (meeting) room.” Secondary watch: While the Falcons have a battle at nickel back and safety in the secondary, cornerbacks AJ Terrell and Mike Hughes and safety Jessie Bates III are entrenched in their spots. “The depth chart will all work itself out,” secondary coach Justin Hood said. “Guys are still competing.” Hughes re-signed in free agency, He landed a three-year, $18 million deal, with $9.6 million guaranteed.

“It’s really great whenever you can bring a vet back who understands the NFL and has played in a lot of systems, so he can come in and pick up systems a lot faster,” Hood said. “It’s encouraging to get Mike back.” Terrell vs. Ridley part II: Terrell and Titans receiver Calvin Ridley performed well in their one-on-one matchups. Ridley beat Terrell with a double move for a touchdown Tuesday and again Wednesday. “AJ is doing well,” Hood said. “He’s enjoying the new scheme. He’s definitely taken over just in terms of being a voice and leadership. You just see his growth from being around him my first year until now. Just picking up concepts, understanding it.” Terrell, who played at Westlake High and Clemson, started his career battling Ridley when he was with the Falcons. “We preach around here to do something extra,” Hood said. “Do the little things. He’s always going to come in with questions. ‘I was watching film last night, here’s something that I saw. What do we do with this?’ You really just see his growth. He wants to be great. You see him starting to take the extra steps and what it takes to get there.”